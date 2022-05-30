GASGAS MC125 VS. YAMAHA YZ125

The GasGas MC125 two-stroke is aimed directly at the Yamaha YZ125. And vice versa; the YZ was redesigned in 2022 in the face of increasing competition from Europe. For 2023, the GasGas will be unchanged while its Austrian counterparts from KTM and Husqvarna will get electric start, fuel-injection and a much bigger price tag, so the GasGas remains the bike on a mission to take down the YZ. Here’s the latest in the Dirt Bike video series.