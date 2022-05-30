WORCS 2022: ROUND 6

The Three Peaks Oasis Center in Cedar City, Utah hosted round six of the 2022 WORCS series. The five-mile course produced average lap times at just over the 9-minute mark, with leaders getting laps in around 8 minutes and 45 seconds. The WORCS crew built an outstanding track that would send the riders back and forth through the trees with over 200 turns.The KTM-mounted Oliveira brothers won their respective classes aboard while Collier Martinez took the win in Pro-AM class. Brandy Richards once again stood on top of the podium during the Women’s Pro race on Saturday.

Pro 450 and 250 lined up together, providing Dante and Mateo Oliviera a chance to start side by side before the 2-hour-long moto. Aboard his Factory Rockstar Husqvarna, Austin Walton pulled the holeshot with both Tyler Lynn and Dante Oliveira right behind after the first turn. Lynn passed Walton on the first lap of the race but had some minor bike issues that required a quick pit stop by his Precision Concepts Kawasaki team to get it all fixed and back on the course. This allowed Oliveira to slide behind Walton as they battled hard against each other for a few laps while he tried to hold off the points leader. Once Oliveira Made the pass on his Red Bull KTM, he had clean air and made the best of it by setting sail and putting a gap on his competitors.

Birthday boy Dare Demartile started near the back of the pack after the dead-engine start on his Factory Beta. He put on a clinic as he made his way through the dust up to second place. In the final laps, he would catch up enough to see Oliveira, but had to settle for second place. This second place would be his best finish at a WORCS event and the best finish for Factory Beta Racing at any WORCS event. After his unscheduled pit stop, Lynn fought his way back into third. Lynn found himself on the podium for the third straight round.

Mateo Oliviera started fifth in the combined start, which put him first in class. He would keep pushing hard through the race despite being surrounded by 450 riders. His win gave him the distinction of being 12 for 12 in Grand Prix racing, when combined with NGPC. Behind him was another moto specialist turned off-road racer: Kai Aiello on his 3-Bros Kilmartin Racing Husqvarna. He was fourth or fifth on the line, but his cornering skills helped him fight to a second-place finish. Thomas Dunn on his Purvines Racing Yamaha would battle with Aiello and settle for third place after the moto. The points race behind Oliveira is heating up as Dunn and Aiello will be going into the break only separated by one point. And the next round is a double round for points, so it’s anyone’s game!

In Pro-AM, Collier Martinez on his SLR Honda continued his perfect season with another dominating victory. Martinez started towards the back of the pack, but it didn’t take him long before he found his way through his competitors to find himself out in front. He would lay down the hammer as he began to get away from the rest of the field. Brandy Richards, who won the Women’s pro race on Saturday over Mica Diaz, would race again on Sunday in the Pro-AM class, where she came in second. Lastly, Hayden Florez would find himself on the box for the first time this season as he had a big comeback to take the 3rd place position. After the summer break WORCS racing will resume at Preston, Idaho, on September 16th-18th for Round 7 & 8 of the WORCS Series.