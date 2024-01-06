FIRST RIDE–2024 HUSQVARNA FE350S DUAL-SPORT: THE WRAP

This month we’ve been collecting all the current dual-sport bikes to prepare for the March print edition of Dirt Bike Magazine, which will be devoted entirely to dual-sport and adventure bikes. Of all of them, the 2024 Husqvarna FE350S is one of my favorites. I don’t even think of it as a dual-sport bike. When I want to go on a legit off-road ride, this is going to be one of the first bikes I reach for.

In 2022, Husqvarna set the wheels in motion for a complete makeover of every model in its line-up. That started with the 2022 Rockstar Editions and now the 2024 FE350S is on the same page. The 350 actually got a more extensive list of new parts than most of the others, starting with a more compact motor. The new frame is virtually identical to what the motocross bikes got last year. Unlike KTM’s dual-sport bikes, which use PDS no-link suspension, the Husky uses a linkage-driven design which is, again, just like the motocross bikes. Even the fork comes from the motocross world. This is a coil-spring version of the WP Xact fork.

In the motor department, Husqvarna had to jump through all kinds of bureaucratic hoops to get through the various tests for emissions and noise. There’s a reed valve in the intake boot and the exhaust system is very restrictive. The mapping is super lean and there is no map switch on the handlebar. Even the tires were chosen with sound level in mind. The Continental TKC80s have very little rolling noise. To be honest, I didn’t ride 10 feet with the stock tires. I have plenty of experience with the Contis, so I installed full knobbies with rim locks immediately.

The most striking aspect of the Husky 350 is how light it feels. On our scale, it’s 248 pounds without fuel. It actually gained 3 pounds since last year, but you would never know it. You can toss it around and generally manhandle it at any speed. This is further proof that horsepower is the sworn enemy of handling. Half the reason the FE350S handles so well is because it’s not especially fast. We all know why that is. Between the sound restrictions and the emission equipment, the FE is pretty stuffed up. But that’s actually fine. It’s what makes the 350 so good as an off-road bike. It’s preposterously easy to ride. And it actually does make more power than it did last year. The new motor has just a little more in the middle and on top.

Like any other dual-sport bike, it’s difficult to go searching for more power. Changes to the airbox or exhaust will throw that delicate fuel-mapping out of whack. Flame-outs, stalls and hesitations will become the norm. There are several ways to address this, but all will make the bike a closed-course competition bike in the eyes of the government. JD Jetting has the easiest and most affordable solution with its piggyback fuel injection tuners. They sell for about $250 and allow you to make changes to the mixture. Coober, Athena/GET and Vortex all have more sophisticated systems that allow changes to the mixture and ignition mapping–mostly in the $800 range. The guys at Slavens Racing, Twisted Development and Taco Moto all have some expertise in this matter and will be happy to offer advice.

Husqvarna has a philosophy of making one frame with very few alterations for virtually all its dirt bikes. This generation of the universal Husky frame was considered to be a little stiff when it was introduced on the 2024 Rockstar Edition. But the issues that motocross guys face are completely different from those experienced by dual-sport riders. The suspension for the FE350S is so much softer that frame flex plays a far lesser role. Having said that, the FE’s suspension is stiffer than it was last year. The rear shock went up from a 42 N/mm spring rate to 45. In front, the springs are unchanged, but the fork is now a closed-cartridge system with much more precise valving. It rides higher in its travel and has less dive. Overall, the new suspension set-up repositions the bike as a more serious off-road machine. Rainy season is just starting here in SoCal and that’s prime dual-sport weather. We all will be riding the FE350S a lot in coming weeks. You can read more about it in the March, 2024 Buyer’s Guide edition of Dirt Bike.

WHAT’S A HUSKY FE350W?

There’s a new bike in Husky’s 2024 model line that most riders don’t know of. It’s called the FE350W, and it’s basically a 350 dual-sport bike without all the lights, horns and street-legal stuff. It still has certain emission equipment and it’s still very quiet, but it offers a little more performance than the street version. The reason it exists is for California dealers who need to have green-sticker eligible bikes. So, if you want a green sticker but don’t want all the street stuff and and crummy tires, this bike is for you. It sells for $12,249.

BETA OFF-ROAD TEAMS

Left to right: Danny Lewis, Joe Wasson, Dare Demartile and Zane Roberts

Beta’s West Coast team returns all three riders to the team. Joe Wasson, who was injured towards the end of the season, returns to the team aboard a Factory 480 RR. Even with his shortened season, Wasson still claimed four podium finishes. His teammate Zane Roberts returns as well. Roberts stepped onto the podium eight times in 2023. Both riders will compete in the National Hare and Hound Series as well as the West Hare Scrambles. Rounding out the team is Dare DeMartile, who returns for his fourth year with the team. DeMartile competes in the WORCS & NGPC series. His season last year was also condensed due to injury. But out of the races he competed, DeMartile finished on the podium in over half. Competing in the US Hard Enduro Series and Enduro X for Beta Motorcycles is Danny Lewis. This will be his second year on the team and the experience he gained riding a Factory 300 RR last year should provide a boost going into the Hard Enduro series this season. Lewis consistently earned Top Ten finishes last year on some of the hardest terrain and most grueling races.

Last year on the East Coast team, Jonathan Johnson provided Beta Motorcycles with its first XC2 GNCC win. Johnson returns to the team and will again compete in the XC2 class in the GNCC series, and also race in NE Pro2 class at the National Enduros. Joining Johnson in the XC2 class is Jason Lipscomb. Last year Lipscomb raced in XC3 for Beta where he won a race and had three other podiums before injury at the end of the season. Lipscomb will also compete at the National Enduro in the NE Pro2 class. Newcomer Jhak Walker joins the East Coast team. Walker will race the GNCC XC3 class where he had success last year. He finished the XC3 series in 2nd place in the points race for 2023.

“On the East Team, Jon Johnson is returning and looking to continue his march toward a championship. With a win last year in XC2 under his belt, he is looking forward to the upcoming season. Jason Lipscomb is moving up to XC2 from the XC3 class and also is looking for a consistent season to come. He will also be competing in PRO 2 NEPG. Our newest addition is Jhak Walker. He will be riding XC 3 GNCC. In all, we are looking forward to 2024, where we will be fighting for championships!” said Andy Brannon, East Coast Team Manager

“Having the same three racers as last year has given us a chance to really get our bike setups dialed in, and I think the whole team is more confident than ever before. We had a tough last year, with a couple of our racers battling injuries. Starting the year everyone is healed up and eager to get back to racing in 2024. I think that this is going to be a great year for Beta USA.” said Brian Marok, West Coast Race Team Manager.

MORE BETA NEWS: COLT NICHOLS INJURED

During a recent practice session, Liqui Moly Factory Beta Supercross rider Colt Nichols sustained a rotator cuff injury, which will see him miss some time at the start of the 2024 AMA Supercross season. Nichols, was putting in practice laps in preparation for the upcoming Supercross season when the incident occurred. This setback comes right before Beta Motorcycle Supercross debut. Nichols and his team are fully committed to a thorough rehabilitation process to ensure a complete and successful recovery. Nichols expressed his disappointment, saying, “I’m very disheartened to be missing the season opener at Anaheim 1 this weekend and the debut on my new BETA 450 RX. I’m doing everything I can to heal up so I can get back on the gate, hopefully see you guys soon.”

John Short has been tapped to fill in while Colt Nichols is recovering. Short has two top-ten 450 motocross finishes in his career, as well as eight top-ten finishes in 250SX East championship. Short said, “I’m eager to be a part of Beta’s first Supercross experience and to meet some new people along the way. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and thankful for all of my sponsors who are supporting my 2024 race program and allowing me to jump on with Beta at Anaheim while Colt is healing up.” John Short will join Benny Bloss on the 450 RX as Beta Motorcycles starts its inaugural Supercross campaign in Anaheim this weekend.

ANAHEIM 1 IS NOW!

It’s time for A1! Every year we hear that it’s the deepest field ever, but it might be true this time. If you include 250 guys who have moved up, there are more past champions in the 450 class than ever before. Anaheim has had 82 Supercross events. That’s far more than any other venue. Here’s a history of the winners.

See you there!