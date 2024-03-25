DANTE OLIVEIRA TAKES CAMP CORKER GNCC

West coast champions rarely make their mark in GNCC racing, but in only this third try, Red Bull KTM’s Dante Oliveira has done just that. He took the overall win at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet, in Society Hill, South Carolina after a race-long battle with points leader Johnny Girroir.



As the crowd listened to the ten seconds call, all eyes were on the XC1 Open class and when the green flag flew it was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Mike Witkowski grabbing the gas and earning himself the $250 Steel City Medical Center holeshot award. However, it wouldn’t take long for FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Dante Oliveira, who is filling in for an injured Ben Kelley, to take over the lead in the sandy conditions. Oliveira quickly made his way to the front of the pack. Oliveira’s teammate, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir would battle wheel-to-wheel with him the entire race, crossing the line 1.2 seconds behind him to earn second overall on the day.

“I felt great off the start, took over the lead in the second turn and rode smart, charged where I could, managed where I had to, and it ended up working out,” said Dante Oliveira. “He [Johnny Girroir] kept me honest the whole race and I did what I could to stay out front, so we’re really happy and excited to get this one in GNCC.”

Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor would put in a good ride after coming through 14th on the opening lap of the race. G. Baylor would continue to push and make it all the way up to fourth overall as the checkered flag flew. At the conclusion of the race, G. Baylor was credited with third overall on the day. This was due to a one position penalty that was assessed to Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor for being more than 25 feet off the marked course. Nevertheless, S. Baylor would come back from a ninth place start to the day as he pushed for the duration of the race to make it up towards the front of the pack.

Another rider who continued to push was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass as he would battle around the front of the pack for majority of the race. Snodgrass would come through to earn fifth overall on the day. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty had his best finish of the season at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet as he came through to finish sixth in XC1, and eighth overall on the day.

Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn continued to battle back-and-forth and would come across the finish line seventh in XC1 and ninth overall on the day. AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would start his day running fourth and third at one point but would have a mishap while out on lap four as he would come through sixth and ultimately fall back to eighth in the XC1 class and 11th overall.

It was a challenging day for Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong as he started the day with a good jump off the line, but he would struggle with arm-pump and stomach issues throughout the race. Delong would come through to earn ninth in XC1 and 12th overall on the day. His teammate, Trevor Bollinger, would be forced to end his day early after trying to recover from another illness. JS Sherco Racing’s Josh Strang would round out the top 10 finishers in the XC1 class after working his way back from a 13th place start to the day.

As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers Angus Riordan earning the $250 Steel City Medical Center holeshot award and making his way into the woods first. Riordan would continue to push up front, but his teammate FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers Grant Davis was on the move and ready to battle.

Davis would make a run for the lead and pass Riordan on the fifth lap; however, Riordan wasn’t giving up that easy and on the last lap of the race would get back by Davis to earn the XC2 win. Davis would hold onto second place, as he came through just two seconds off of Riordan. Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Thad Duvall would battle back-and-forth throughout the day but would be able to hold onto third in the class to round out the top three finishers in the XC2 250 Pro class at round four.

Getting the jump off the line in the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class was Destructo Racing/Dixie Fuel/Total Control Suspension’s Dustin Simpson to earn himself the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales holeshot award. Simpson would find himself feeling the pressure from Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker early on though. Walker would make the pass on Simpson as both continued to push for the duration of the race. Walker would come through to earn his third FMF XC3 win after leading all seven laps of the race.

Simpson would also remain consistent back in the second place position, and he kept on the lead lap, completing all seven laps. Devore Racing/KTM/FXR/SRS Suspension’s Dakoda Devore would come through to finish third in the class after running in that position for the majority of the day. Devore would try to push but was said to be feeling a bit under the weather.

Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo would come through to finish 16th overall on the day and earn himself the Top Amateur Honors at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet. DeFeo came through to earn his third-straight 250 A class win this year. Husqvarna’s Jason Tino would come through in 17th, taking second on the Top Amateur podium and second in the 250 A class. Team Green Kawasaki’s Joseph Cunningham rounded out the Top Amateur podium as he came through 19th overall and third in the 250 A class at round four.

In the morning race it would be Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede grabbing the $100 Kanati Performance Tires holeshot award and the early lead in the WXC class. Steede would lead for the first two laps but would begin to have pressure from FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers Brandy Richards. As the two battled it out on the third lap, Richards would be able to make the pass stick.

Richards would hold the lead from there, earning her second win in the WXC class. As the white flag flew, Steede would try to apply the pressure to Richards but would ultimately run out of fuel while out on the last lap. Steede would manage to get enough fuel and cross the line ninth in WXC.

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer, who was running third for the majority of the race would capitalize after her consistent run throughout the day and make her way into second. Sherco USA/Moose/Rachel Gutish Racing’s Rachel Gutish had her work cut out for her as she came through seventh on the opening lap. Gutish would put her head down and push forward each lap clicking off the passes. Gutish would come through to round out the WXC top three finishers at round four.

Some Sportsman A riders would get into the overall mix as Chase Hayes would earn second overall behind Richards while Cameron Sisk and Cole Johnson would finish fourth and fifth overall in the race behind Archer.

Coming through to earn his first youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) win of the season was Brayden Baisley. Baisley would lead the race from start to finish, crossing the line with a little over a two minute lead. After winning the first three youth overall wins, Caleb Wood would come through to earn second overall and in the YXC1 class in South Carolina. Doc Smith would battle back to round out the top three youth overall finishers and YXC1 class finishers.

In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it would be Travis Lentz earning his fourth-straight class win of the season as he also would lead his class from start to finish. Colby Goodman would come through to finish second in the class, while Phillip Arnold rounded out the top three finishers in the YXC2 class.

Other winners throughout the youth ranks were Colton McQuarrie in the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class and Ace Tokar in the 85 (12-13) class. Deegan Caplinger earned the 85 (11) class win while, Gage Lane earned the win in the 85 (7-10) class. Hunter Jones came through to take the 65 (10-11) win as Tripp Lewis would earn the 65 (9) class win. Tanner Toland battled back to earn the 65 (7-8) class win, with Madison Kazimir earning the Girls Super Mini (12-16) and Sahara Robinson taking home the Girls 85 (7-13) class win. Vaida Lavergne would earn herself the Girls 65 (7-11) class win, and Cale Dejarnett would try their hand at GNCC Racing as they took part and won in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.

Today at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet, Matt Modic was honored as the AMSOIL Moto Hero before the start of the 10 am race. Matt is from Chardon, Ohio and was racing in the Warrior class where he finished second on the day. Matt was a specialist in the United States Army, and he served as a combat engineer in the Army Corp of Engineers. His company was part of Operation Enduring Freedom. Matt received a $250 AMSOIL Shopping Spree, a $500 Kanati Performance Tires gift certificate as well as a commemorative American flag courtesy of Columbia Flag and Sign Co along with a $200 gift certificate for their online store.

Catch GNCC Pro ATV and Motorcycle Racing free via RacerTV.com all season long. Pro ATV Racing starts Saturday’s at 2pm ET, with the exception of Big Buck, Snowshoe and Ironman events where they will start at 1pm ET. GNCC Pro Motorcycle Racing will begin at 1pm ET on Sunday’s.

XC1 Pro Event Results:

Dante Oliveira (KTM)

Jonathan Girroir (KTM)

Grant Baylor (KAW)

Steward Baylor (KAW)

Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW)

Ryder Lafferty (GAS)

Jordan Ashburn (GAS)

Ricky Russell (YAM)

Craig Delong (HQV)

Josh Strang (SHR)

*Overall National Championship Standings:

Jonathan Girroir (110)

Steward Baylor (82)

Jordan Ashburn (66)

Grant Davis (64)

Angus Riordan (57)

Grant Baylor (49)

Dante Oliveira (49)

Ricky Russell (39)

Lyndon Snodgrass (37)

Joshua Toth (36)

*Indicates that the Overall National Championship Standings will determine the 2024 National Champion.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results:

Angus Riordan (KTM)

Grant Davis (KTM)

Thad Duvall (KAW)

Liam Draper (YAM)

Cody Barnes (HON)

Ruy Barbosa (HON)

Jesse Ansley (KAW)

Tyler Palmer (HQV)

Alexandre Gougeon (HQV)

Ryder Thomaselli (HQV)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings:

Angus Riordan (103)

Grant Davis (101)

Liam Draper (70)

Joshua Toth (68)

Jesse Ansley (57)

Ruy Barbosa (52)

Cody Barnes (50)

Thad Duvall (47)

Tyler Palmer (47)

Toby Cleveland (42)