SURRON STORM BEE ELECTRIC BIKE TEST VIDEO: WORLD RECORD BREAKING PROJECT

Dirt Bike Magazine tests the Surron Storm Bee electric dirt bike in Southern California with Jared Hicks on the handlebars and a full review from editor Mark Tilley. This is Surron’s first attempt at a more off-road big bike style dirt bike. It has front/rear brakes on the handlebars, a power mode switch, disc brakes and more. Mark Tilley gives you some insight on how this bike feels on the trail. Is the power good? Can it last a long time? What was the suspension like? All those questions are answered and more in this video. This KC Powersports built project bike made it all the way through the 24 Hour Race at Glen Helen Raceway! Impressive! Wait until you hear about it!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>