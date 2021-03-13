DALLAS 1 SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Hot on the heels of Daytona, the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season resumed in Arlington Texas. It will be the first of three consecutive rounds in AT&T Stadium. Round 10 for the 450 class saw an intense rivalry between Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb continue, but it was Marvin Musquin and Jason Anderson on top of 450 qualifying. No less than 10 riders qualified within a second, with Webb third and Roczen sixth. It was round three for the 250 West riders, and Justin Cooper was on top once again, as he has been every time. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Marvin Musquin 44.120

2 Jason Anderson 44.335

3 Cooper Webb 44.389

4 Dylan Ferrandis 44.454

5 Eli Tomac 44.551

6 Ken Roczen 44.618

7 Martin Davalos 44.679

8 Chase Sexton 44.846

9 Malcolm Stewart 44.953

10 Dean Wilson 45.018

11 Joey Savatgy 45.025

12 Justin Barcia 45.185

13 Aaron Plessinger 45.463

14 Justin Bogle 45.649

15 Benny Bloss 45.666

16 Justin Brayton 45.690

17 Vince Friese 45.748

18 Broc Tickle 46.147

19 Max Anstie 46.247

20 Brandon Hartranft 46.460

21 Cade Clason 46.609

22 Kyle Chisholm 46.702

23 Tyler Bowers 46.870

24 Justin Starling 46.921

25 Fredrik Noren 46.967

26 Alex Ray 46.984

27 Carlen Gardner 47.335

28 Nick Schmidt 47.448

29 Joshua Cartwright 47.575

30 Henry Miller 47.649

31 Ronnie Stewart 47.668

32 Aj Catanzaro 47.682

33 Logan Karnow 47.685

34 Kevin Moranz 47.933

35 Jeremy Smith 48.000

36 Scott Champion 48.048

37 Hunter Schlosser 48.161

38 Joan Cros 48.228

39 Lane Shaw 48.277

40 Vann Martin 48.404

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Richard Taylor 48.624

42 Mason Kerr 48.627

43 Curren Thurman 48.632

44 Theodore Pauli 48.692

45 Scotty Wennerstrom 48.754

46 Bobby Piazza 48.817

47 Joshua Greco 48.933

48 Deven Raper 49.481

49 Devin Harriman 49.804

50 Preston Taylor 49.875

51 Austin Cozadd 50.017

52 Aaron Leininger 51.799

250 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Justin Cooper 45.299

2 Seth Hammaker 45.358

3 Cameron Mcadoo 45.421

4 Jordon Smith 45.635

5 Hunter Lawrence 45.930

6 Alex Martin 46.007

7 Mitchell Harrison 46.026

8 Garrett Marchbanks 46.170

9 Chris Blose 46.234

10 Pierce Brown 46.460

11 Jalek Swoll 46.544

12 Kyle Peters 46.550

13 Stilez Robertson 46.566

14 Jerry Robin 46.775

15 Coty Schock 46.800

16 Jordan Bailey 46.845

17 Nate Thrasher 46.875

18 Jace Owen 46.888

19 Jarrett Frye 46.923

20 Carson Mumford 46.940

21 Michael Hicks 47.005

22 Cedric Soubeyras 47.028

23 Dominique Thury 47.115

24 Dustin Winter 47.281

25 Robbie Wageman 47.313

26 Cheyenne Harmon 47.383

27 Calvin Fonvieille 47.406

28 Ramyller Alves 47.455

29 Ty Masterpool 47.564

30 Ryan Surratt 47.608

31 Chase Marquier 47.654

32 Logan Leitzel 47.740

33 Chris Howell 47.780

34 Derek Kelley 47.866

35 Bradley Lionnet 47.909

36 Blaine Silveira 47.969

37 Casey Keast 48.117

38 Corbin Hayes 48.231

39 Jared Lesher 48.284

40 Hardy Munoz 48.290

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Jake Masterpool 48.500

42 Colton Eigenmann 48.517

43 Matthew Hubert 48.594

44 Mason Wharton 48.763

45 Colby Copp 48.777

46 Garrett Hoffman 48.944

47 Tre Fierro 49.005

48 Nathan Augustin 49.042

49 Chance Blackburn 49.192

50 Hunter Calle 49.273

51 Ezra Lewis 49.732

52 Gerhard Matamoros 49.743

53 Cory Carsten 49.905

54 Kyle Greeson 50.404

55 Todd Bannister 50.577

56 David Pulley 51.069

57 Kameron Barboa 51.091

58 Addison Emory 51.291

59 Izaih Clark 51.605

60 Ryan Peters 51.832

61 Chad Stonier 52.143