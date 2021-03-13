DALLAS 1 SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Hot on the heels of Daytona, the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season resumed in Arlington Texas. It will be the first of three consecutive rounds in AT&T Stadium. Round 10 for the 450 class saw an intense rivalry between Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb continue, but it was Marvin Musquin and Jason Anderson on top of 450 qualifying. No less than 10 riders qualified within a second, with Webb third and Roczen sixth. It was round three for the 250 West riders, and Justin Cooper was on top once again, as he has been every time. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Marvin Musquin 44.120
2 Jason Anderson 44.335
3 Cooper Webb 44.389
4 Dylan Ferrandis 44.454
5 Eli Tomac 44.551
6 Ken Roczen 44.618
7 Martin Davalos 44.679
8 Chase Sexton 44.846
9 Malcolm Stewart 44.953
10 Dean Wilson 45.018
11 Joey Savatgy 45.025
12 Justin Barcia 45.185
13 Aaron Plessinger 45.463
14 Justin Bogle 45.649
15 Benny Bloss 45.666
16 Justin Brayton 45.690
17 Vince Friese 45.748
18 Broc Tickle 46.147
19 Max Anstie 46.247
20 Brandon Hartranft 46.460
21 Cade Clason 46.609
22 Kyle Chisholm 46.702
23 Tyler Bowers 46.870
24 Justin Starling 46.921
25 Fredrik Noren 46.967
26 Alex Ray 46.984
27 Carlen Gardner 47.335
28 Nick Schmidt 47.448
29 Joshua Cartwright 47.575
30 Henry Miller 47.649
31 Ronnie Stewart 47.668
32 Aj Catanzaro 47.682
33 Logan Karnow 47.685
34 Kevin Moranz 47.933
35 Jeremy Smith 48.000
36 Scott Champion 48.048
37 Hunter Schlosser 48.161
38 Joan Cros 48.228
39 Lane Shaw 48.277
40 Vann Martin 48.404
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Richard Taylor 48.624
42 Mason Kerr 48.627
43 Curren Thurman 48.632
44 Theodore Pauli 48.692
45 Scotty Wennerstrom 48.754
46 Bobby Piazza 48.817
47 Joshua Greco 48.933
48 Deven Raper 49.481
49 Devin Harriman 49.804
50 Preston Taylor 49.875
51 Austin Cozadd 50.017
52 Aaron Leininger 51.799
250 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Justin Cooper 45.299
2 Seth Hammaker 45.358
3 Cameron Mcadoo 45.421
4 Jordon Smith 45.635
5 Hunter Lawrence 45.930
6 Alex Martin 46.007
7 Mitchell Harrison 46.026
8 Garrett Marchbanks 46.170
9 Chris Blose 46.234
10 Pierce Brown 46.460
11 Jalek Swoll 46.544
12 Kyle Peters 46.550
13 Stilez Robertson 46.566
14 Jerry Robin 46.775
15 Coty Schock 46.800
16 Jordan Bailey 46.845
17 Nate Thrasher 46.875
18 Jace Owen 46.888
19 Jarrett Frye 46.923
20 Carson Mumford 46.940
21 Michael Hicks 47.005
22 Cedric Soubeyras 47.028
23 Dominique Thury 47.115
24 Dustin Winter 47.281
25 Robbie Wageman 47.313
26 Cheyenne Harmon 47.383
27 Calvin Fonvieille 47.406
28 Ramyller Alves 47.455
29 Ty Masterpool 47.564
30 Ryan Surratt 47.608
31 Chase Marquier 47.654
32 Logan Leitzel 47.740
33 Chris Howell 47.780
34 Derek Kelley 47.866
35 Bradley Lionnet 47.909
36 Blaine Silveira 47.969
37 Casey Keast 48.117
38 Corbin Hayes 48.231
39 Jared Lesher 48.284
40 Hardy Munoz 48.290
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Jake Masterpool 48.500
42 Colton Eigenmann 48.517
43 Matthew Hubert 48.594
44 Mason Wharton 48.763
45 Colby Copp 48.777
46 Garrett Hoffman 48.944
47 Tre Fierro 49.005
48 Nathan Augustin 49.042
49 Chance Blackburn 49.192
50 Hunter Calle 49.273
51 Ezra Lewis 49.732
52 Gerhard Matamoros 49.743
53 Cory Carsten 49.905
54 Kyle Greeson 50.404
55 Todd Bannister 50.577
56 David Pulley 51.069
57 Kameron Barboa 51.091
58 Addison Emory 51.291
59 Izaih Clark 51.605
60 Ryan Peters 51.832
61 Chad Stonier 52.143
Comments are closed.