BELL IS BACK IN DOMINATING FASHION : NGPC 29 PALMS PRO RESULTS

OPEN PRO

The penultimate round of the 2020 NGPC series is in the history books! Precision Concepts Kawasaki rider Zach Bell dominated the Open Pro class leading every lap of the hour and a half event. Defending champion Trevor Stewart was up front but suffered a mechanical issue on lap 2 forcing him to DNF. RPM KTM’s Dante Oliveira got off the line in second place but could not match Bell’s speed to battle for the number one position. Oliveira and SLR Honda’s Cole Martinez kept each other honest till a little over the halfway mark when Martinez had a mechanical issue that ended his day. 3 Bros Husky and newly crowned National Hare & Hound Champion Dalton Shirey would pressure Oliveira for second late in the race but ran out of time and had to settle for third overall.

PRO-2

Tallon Lafountaine was on fire aboard his SLR Honda CRF250RX in the Pro-2 class. Charging from behind he passed early leader Mateo Oliveira a little past the halfway point and went on to take the Pro-2 class overall win. Mateo Oliveira would cross the line second aboard his RPM/AEO/Maxxis Tires backed KTM. JP Alvarez put his Precision Concepts Kawasaki on the Pro-2 podium in third overall.

WOMENS PRO

Brandy Richards continues to dominate the Women’s Pro division aboard her CST/Fly Racing backed KTM. She not only won her class but passed well into the mens divisions as well. SHE IS FAST!