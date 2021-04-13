ATLANTA 2 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: ROCZEN AIN’T DONE YET!

The second of three rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway under conditions that were a complete change up. Saturday’s racing took place under rainy skies, but riders returned Tuesday to hot, muggy weather. The course remained long and demanding, so conditioning would play a larger role than usual. Whatever the reason, Ken Roczen was a completely different rider. He was fast in qualifying, fast in his heat and outrageously fast in the main event where he took the win and closed in on the championship points lead. Justin Cooper earned the win in the 250 class, but it was the performance of Cameron McAdoo that everyone was talking about. McAdoo crashed so hard that everyone assumed he would go straight to the hospital. The race was restarted and McAdoo was there on a bent bike ready to go. The move kept him in contention for the 250 West championship. For extended coverage of 2021 supercross, click here.

450 HEAT ONE

Kenny Roczen took the holeshot in heat one and made it look easy, leading every lap. Dean Wilson managed to stay respectably close throughout the race, with Malcolm Stewart in third and Cooper Webb struggling to hold off Justin Barcia for fourth. On the second lap, Barcia went down, dropping back to seventh. Aaron Plessinger, in the meantime, had a so-so start but cut his way up to fifth by the end of the race. Barcia was sixth ahead of Max Anstie

1 Ken Roczen

2 Dean Wilson

3 Malcolm Stewart

4 Cooper Webb

5 Aaron Plessinger

6 Justin Barcia

7 Max Anstie

8 Mitchell Oldenburg

9 Tyler Bowers

10 Henry Miller

11 Scott Champion

12 Cade Clason

13 Adam Enticknap

14 Logan Karnow

15 Aj Catanzaro

16 Justin Rodbell

17 Bobby Piazza

18 Theodore Pauli

19 Joshua Greco

20 Kyle Chisholm

450 HEAT TWO

Marvin Musquin hasn’t had many clean races in 2021, but heat two was all his. He got the start and put in a perfect ride, with Joey Savatgy and Chase Sexton battling for second the whole way. Jason Anderson had a race to forget. He stalled his Husky a the start, then was landed on by Alex Ray, sending both of them to the LCQ. Eli Tomac was quiet throughout the race, starting around eighth and finished fifth behind Dylan Ferrandis.

1 Marvin Musquin

2 Chase Sexton

3 Joey Savatgy

4 Dylan Ferrandis

5 Eli Tomac

6 Martin Davalos

7 Broc Tickle

8 Josh Hill

9 Justin Starling

10 Jason Anderson

11 Nick Schmidt

12 Ronnie Stewart

13 Jeremy Smith

14 Joshua Cartwright

15 Mason Kerr

16 Curren Thurman

17 Joan Cros

18 Alex Ray

19 Benny Bloss

20 Fredrik Noren

450 LCQ

1 Jason Anderson

2 Henry Miller

3 Scott Champion

4 Cade Clason

450 MAIN EVENT

Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb were all vying for the lead in the first turn, but Roczen came out decisively on top. There was a pile up that took out several riders, including Malcolm Stewart and Aaron Plessinger. Eli Tomac was around sixth, battling with Jason Anderson. For the next 14 laps, Roczen rode a perfect race, keeping tabs on his second place teammate Sexton the whole way and managing a lead that varied between 4 and 6 seconds. Cooper Webb, on the other hand, spent the early laps trying to find his groove. It didn’t come easily. He was passed by Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson and then was under fire from Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac. As the race progressed, Anderson got away from them all and started to close on Sexton. It wasn’t until the last few laps that Webb finally started to come to life. He got away from Tomac, then started pressuring Barcia hard. Every time he attempted a pass, Barcia would expertly block it. With two laps to go, Barcia pinched off Webb so dramatically that Webb went down, losing a position to Tomac. Webb salvaged sixth and maintains a points lead, albeit a smaller one.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Chase Sexton

3 Jason Anderson

4 Justin Barcia

5 Eli Tomac

6 Cooper Webb

7 Marvin Musquin

8 Aaron Plessinger

9 Dean Wilson

10 Joey Savatgy

11 Dylan Ferrandis

12 Martin Davalos

13 Broc Tickle

14 Max Anstie

15 Tyler Bowers

16 Josh Hill

17 Cade Clason

18 Justin Starling

19 Henry Miller

20 Scott Champion

21 Malcolm Stewart

22 Mitchell Oldenburg

250 W HEAT ONE

Ty Masterpool came out of the gate hot, but Jalek Swoll passed him in the first few turns. Pretty soon Cameron McAdoo was up to second, and within a lap he took the lead. He rode flawlessly to the checkered flag with Swoll holding on over last Saturday’s winner Nate Thrasher.

1 Cameron McAdoo

2 Jalek Swoll

3 Nate Thrasher

4 Chris Blose

5 Kyle Peters

6 Jace Owen

7 Pierce Brown

8 Ty Masterpool

9 Derek Drake

10 Jerry Robin

11 Ryan Sipes

12 Derek Kelley

13 Jarrett Frye

14 Dustin Winter

15 Gared Steinke

16 Bradley Lionnet

17 Brock Papi

18 Logan Boye

19 Blaine Silveira

20 Tre Fierro

250 W HEAT TWO

Mitchell Harrison was up front early in heat two with Hunter Lawrence, Coty Schock, Seth Hammaker and Justin Cooper following. Lawrence soon took over, then Cooper and Hammaker tangled, leaving Hammaker off balance. He lost a few positions, then crashed in the whoops afterward. Cooper, in the meantime, caught Lawrence and the two of them engaged in bar-to-bar battle for the win. Cooper came out on top, taking the lead just before the white flag. Garrett Marchbanks overcame a last-place start to finish fifth, and Hammaker would have to go to the LCQ.

1 Justin Cooper

2 Hunter Lawrence

3 Mitchell Harrison

4 Coty Schock

5 Garrett Marchbanks

6 Carson Mumford

7 Enzo Lopes

8 Cedric Soubeyras

9 Ramyller Alves

10 Seth Hammaker

11 Ryan Surratt

12 Robbie Wageman

13 Dominique Thury

14 Jared Lesher

15 Sean Cantrell

16 Cheyenne Harmon

17 Dilan Schwartz

18 Dawson Ryker

19 Garrett Hoffman

20 Cory Carsten

250 LCQ

1 Jarrett Frye

2 Seth Hammaker

3 Jerry Robin

4 Dilan Schwartz

250 W MAIN EVENT

Justin Cooper was clearly the fastest 250 rider of the day. He was in the lead when the race was red-flagged because of Cameron McAdoo’s horrific crash. Then he got back in the lead on the restart and was never challenged all the way home. As spectacular as his performance was, it was overshadowed by McAdoo’s gutsy ride. He was clearly in pain after his crash, but pled his case to be allowed to join the restart. The Alpine Stars medical crew examined him and allowed him to line up again, although his bike was mangled and missing a front number plate. Early in the race he passed Nate Thrasher for second place and seemed to be riding as fast as ever. Toward the end, however, Hunter Lawrence passed him and it looked as though Thrasher might do the same. McAdoo held on to third and remains a contender for the championship.

1 Justin Cooper

2 Hunter Lawrence

3 Cameron Mcadoo

4 Nate Thrasher

5 Garrett Marchbanks

6 Mitchell Harrison

7 Coty Schock

8 Pierce Brown

9 Seth Hammaker

10 Jalek Swoll

11 Kyle Peters

12 Jace Owen

13 Ty Masterpool

14 Ramyller Alves

15 Chris Blose

16 Jarrett Frye

17 Enzo Lopes

18 Jerry Robin

19 Cedric Soubeyras

20 Dilan Schwartz

21 Derek Drake

22 Carson Mumford

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING TIMES

1 Jason Anderson 1:34.232

2 Ken Roczen 1:34.570

3 Chase Sexton 1:34.631

4 Dean Wilson 1:34.846

5 Eli Tomac 1:35.513

6 Cooper Webb 1:35.718

7 Dylan Ferrandis 1:36.044

8 Aaron Plessinger 1:36.183

9 Marvin Musquin 1:36.313

10 Justin Barcia 1:36.524

11 Joey Savatgy 1:36.846

12 Malcolm Stewart 1:37.425

13 Martin Davalos 1:37.756

14 Mitchell Oldenburg 1:38.514

15 Broc Tickle 1:38.763

16 Tyler Bowers 1:39.228

17 Justin Starling 1:39.888

18 Max Anstie 1:39.899

19 Josh Hill 1:40.490

20 Kyle Chisholm 1:40.958

21 Alex Ray 1:41.354

22 Cade Clason 1:42.033

23 Benny Bloss 1:42.562

24 Adam Enticknap 1:42.583

25 Nick Schmidt 1:42.650

26 Henry Miller 1:43.088

27 Joshua Cartwright 1:43.206

28 Logan Karnow 1:43.389

29 Jeremy Smith 1:43.414

30 Joshua Greco 1:43.507

31 Ronnie Stewart 1:43.510

32 Aj Catanzaro 1:43.690

33 Joan Cros 1:43.700

34 Scott Champion 1:44.174

35 Fredrik Noren 1:44.279

36 Justin Rodbell 1:44.848

37 Curren Thurman 1:44.855

38 Theodore Pauli 1:45.012

39 Mason Kerr 1:45.432

40 Bobby Piazza 1:45.586

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:45.607

42 Vann Martin 1:45.661

43 Luke Neese 1:45.846

44 Deven Raper 1:46.189

45 Wilson Fleming 1:47.454

46 Scott Meshey 1:48.381

47 Dirco Van der Westhuizen 1:48.497

48 Austin Cozadd 1:51.468

250 W COMBINED QUALFYING TIMES

1 Justin Cooper 1:36.143

2 Cameron Mcadoo 1:36.916

3 Hunter Lawrence 1:38.637

4 Ryan Sipes 1:38.984

5 Seth Hammaker 1:39.000

6 Nate Thrasher 1:39.091

7 Stilez Robertson 1:39.795

8 Jarrett Frye 1:40.080

9 Garrett Marchbanks 1:40.171

10 Pierce Brown 1:40.787

11 Carson Mumford 1:40.990

12 Jalek Swoll 1:41.036

13 Cedric Soubeyras 1:41.221

14 Kyle Peters 1:41.258

15 Enzo Lopes 1:41.564

16 Jace Owen 1:41.702

17 Mitchell Harrison 1:41.706

18 Chris Blose 1:41.726

19 Coty Schock 1:41.854

20 Jerry Robin 1:42.130

21 Dilan Schwartz 1:42.623

22 Ty Masterpool 1:42.775

23 Sean Cantrell 1:43.034

24 Derek Drake 1:43.075

25 Dominique Thury 1:43.507

26 Derek Kelley 1:43.542

27 Robbie Wageman 1:43.576

28 Gared Steinke 1:43.982

29 Ramyller Alves 1:44.524

30 Bradley Lionnet 1:44.573

31 Cheyenne Harmon 1:45.100

32 Dustin Winter 1:45.571

33 Ryan Surratt 1:45.889

34 Brock Papi 1:46.259

35 Jared Lesher 1:47.294

36 Blaine Silveira 1:48.153

37 Cory Carsten 1:48.268

38 Logan Boye 1:48.287

39 Dawson Ryker 1:48.581

40 Tre Fierro 1:48.640

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Garrett Hoffman 1:48.810

42 Chance Blackburn 1:48.894

43 Izaih Clark 1:48.978

44 Hunter Calle 1:49.790

45 Kyle Greeson 1:49.938

46 Colby Copp 1:49.974

47 Nathan Augustin 1:50.516

48 Mason Wharton 1:50.646

49 Chris Howell 1:50.997

50 Todd Bannister 1:51.554

POS. NAME BEST TIME

51 Kameron Barboa 1:52.640

52 Addison Emory 1:54.338

53 Camron Mitchell 1:56.017

54 David Pulley 1:57.876

55 Michael Hicks 1:59.051