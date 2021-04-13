ATLANTA 2 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: ROCZEN AIN’T DONE YET!

The second of three rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season took place at Atlanta Motor Speedway under conditions that were a complete change up. Saturday’s racing took place under rainy skies, but riders returned Tuesday to hot, muggy weather. The course remained long and demanding, so conditioning would play a larger role than usual. Whatever the reason, Ken Roczen was a completely different rider. He was fast in qualifying, fast in his heat and outrageously fast in the main event where he took the win and closed in on the championship points lead. Justin Cooper earned the win in the 250 class, but it was the performance of Cameron McAdoo that everyone was talking about. McAdoo crashed so hard that everyone assumed he would go straight to the hospital. The race was restarted and McAdoo was there on a bent bike ready to go. The move kept him in contention for the 250 West championship. For extended coverage of 2021 supercross, click here.
450 HEAT ONE
Kenny Roczen took the holeshot in heat one and made it look easy, leading every lap. Dean Wilson managed to stay respectably close throughout the race, with Malcolm Stewart in third and Cooper Webb struggling to hold off Justin Barcia for fourth. On the second lap, Barcia went down, dropping back to seventh. Aaron Plessinger, in the meantime, had a so-so start but cut his way up to fifth by the end of the race. Barcia was sixth ahead of Max Anstie
1 Ken Roczen
2 Dean Wilson
3 Malcolm Stewart
4 Cooper Webb
5 Aaron Plessinger
6 Justin Barcia
7 Max Anstie
8 Mitchell Oldenburg
9 Tyler Bowers
10 Henry Miller
11 Scott Champion
12 Cade Clason
13 Adam Enticknap
14 Logan Karnow
15 Aj Catanzaro
16 Justin Rodbell
17 Bobby Piazza
18 Theodore Pauli
19 Joshua Greco
20 Kyle Chisholm
450 HEAT TWO
Marvin Musquin hasn’t had many clean races in 2021, but heat two was all his. He got the start and put in a perfect ride, with Joey Savatgy and Chase Sexton battling for second the whole way. Jason Anderson had a race to forget. He stalled his Husky a the start, then was landed on by Alex Ray, sending both of them to the LCQ. Eli Tomac was quiet throughout the race, starting around eighth and finished fifth behind Dylan Ferrandis.
1 Marvin Musquin
2 Chase Sexton
3 Joey Savatgy
4 Dylan Ferrandis
5 Eli Tomac
6 Martin Davalos
7 Broc Tickle
8 Josh Hill
9 Justin Starling
10 Jason Anderson
11 Nick Schmidt
12 Ronnie Stewart
13 Jeremy Smith
14 Joshua Cartwright
15 Mason Kerr
16 Curren Thurman
17 Joan Cros
18 Alex Ray
19 Benny Bloss
20 Fredrik Noren
450 LCQ
1 Jason Anderson
2 Henry Miller
3 Scott Champion
4 Cade Clason
450 MAIN EVENT
Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb were all vying for the lead in the first turn, but Roczen came out decisively on top. There was a pile up that took out several riders, including Malcolm Stewart and Aaron Plessinger. Eli Tomac was around sixth, battling with Jason Anderson. For the next 14 laps, Roczen rode a perfect race, keeping tabs on his second place teammate Sexton the whole way and managing a lead that varied between 4 and 6 seconds. Cooper Webb, on the other hand, spent the early laps trying to find his groove. It didn’t come easily. He was passed by Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson and then was under fire from Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac. As the race progressed, Anderson got away from them all and started to close on Sexton. It wasn’t until the last few laps that Webb finally started to come to life. He got away from Tomac, then started pressuring Barcia hard. Every time he attempted a pass, Barcia would expertly block it. With two laps to go, Barcia pinched off Webb so dramatically that Webb went down, losing a position to Tomac. Webb salvaged sixth and maintains a points lead, albeit a smaller one.
1 Ken Roczen
2 Chase Sexton
3 Jason Anderson
4 Justin Barcia
5 Eli Tomac
6 Cooper Webb
7 Marvin Musquin
8 Aaron Plessinger
9 Dean Wilson
10 Joey Savatgy
11 Dylan Ferrandis
12 Martin Davalos
13 Broc Tickle
14 Max Anstie
15 Tyler Bowers
16 Josh Hill
17 Cade Clason
18 Justin Starling
19 Henry Miller
20 Scott Champion
21 Malcolm Stewart
22 Mitchell Oldenburg
250 W HEAT ONE
Ty Masterpool came out of the gate hot, but Jalek Swoll passed him in the first few turns. Pretty soon Cameron McAdoo was up to second, and within a lap he took the lead. He rode flawlessly to the checkered flag with Swoll holding on over last Saturday’s winner Nate Thrasher.
1 Cameron McAdoo
2 Jalek Swoll
3 Nate Thrasher
4 Chris Blose
5 Kyle Peters
6 Jace Owen
7 Pierce Brown
8 Ty Masterpool
9 Derek Drake
10 Jerry Robin
11 Ryan Sipes
12 Derek Kelley
13 Jarrett Frye
14 Dustin Winter
15 Gared Steinke
16 Bradley Lionnet
17 Brock Papi
18 Logan Boye
19 Blaine Silveira
20 Tre Fierro
250 W HEAT TWO
Mitchell Harrison was up front early in heat two with Hunter Lawrence, Coty Schock, Seth Hammaker and Justin Cooper following. Lawrence soon took over, then Cooper and Hammaker tangled, leaving Hammaker off balance. He lost a few positions, then crashed in the whoops afterward. Cooper, in the meantime, caught Lawrence and the two of them engaged in bar-to-bar battle for the win. Cooper came out on top, taking the lead just before the white flag. Garrett Marchbanks overcame a last-place start to finish fifth, and Hammaker would have to go to the LCQ.
1 Justin Cooper
2 Hunter Lawrence
3 Mitchell Harrison
4 Coty Schock
5 Garrett Marchbanks
6 Carson Mumford
7 Enzo Lopes
8 Cedric Soubeyras
9 Ramyller Alves
10 Seth Hammaker
11 Ryan Surratt
12 Robbie Wageman
13 Dominique Thury
14 Jared Lesher
15 Sean Cantrell
16 Cheyenne Harmon
17 Dilan Schwartz
18 Dawson Ryker
19 Garrett Hoffman
20 Cory Carsten
250 LCQ
1 Jarrett Frye
2 Seth Hammaker
3 Jerry Robin
4 Dilan Schwartz
250 W MAIN EVENT
Justin Cooper was clearly the fastest 250 rider of the day. He was in the lead when the race was red-flagged because of Cameron McAdoo’s horrific crash. Then he got back in the lead on the restart and was never challenged all the way home. As spectacular as his performance was, it was overshadowed by McAdoo’s gutsy ride. He was clearly in pain after his crash, but pled his case to be allowed to join the restart. The Alpine Stars medical crew examined him and allowed him to line up again, although his bike was mangled and missing a front number plate. Early in the race he passed Nate Thrasher for second place and seemed to be riding as fast as ever. Toward the end, however, Hunter Lawrence passed him and it looked as though Thrasher might do the same. McAdoo held on to third and remains a contender for the championship.
1 Justin Cooper
2 Hunter Lawrence
3 Cameron Mcadoo
4 Nate Thrasher
5 Garrett Marchbanks
6 Mitchell Harrison
7 Coty Schock
8 Pierce Brown
9 Seth Hammaker
10 Jalek Swoll
11 Kyle Peters
12 Jace Owen
13 Ty Masterpool
14 Ramyller Alves
15 Chris Blose
16 Jarrett Frye
17 Enzo Lopes
18 Jerry Robin
19 Cedric Soubeyras
20 Dilan Schwartz
21 Derek Drake
22 Carson Mumford
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING TIMES
1 Jason Anderson 1:34.232
2 Ken Roczen 1:34.570
3 Chase Sexton 1:34.631
4 Dean Wilson 1:34.846
5 Eli Tomac 1:35.513
6 Cooper Webb 1:35.718
7 Dylan Ferrandis 1:36.044
8 Aaron Plessinger 1:36.183
9 Marvin Musquin 1:36.313
10 Justin Barcia 1:36.524
11 Joey Savatgy 1:36.846
12 Malcolm Stewart 1:37.425
13 Martin Davalos 1:37.756
14 Mitchell Oldenburg 1:38.514
15 Broc Tickle 1:38.763
16 Tyler Bowers 1:39.228
17 Justin Starling 1:39.888
18 Max Anstie 1:39.899
19 Josh Hill 1:40.490
20 Kyle Chisholm 1:40.958
21 Alex Ray 1:41.354
22 Cade Clason 1:42.033
23 Benny Bloss 1:42.562
24 Adam Enticknap 1:42.583
25 Nick Schmidt 1:42.650
26 Henry Miller 1:43.088
27 Joshua Cartwright 1:43.206
28 Logan Karnow 1:43.389
29 Jeremy Smith 1:43.414
30 Joshua Greco 1:43.507
31 Ronnie Stewart 1:43.510
32 Aj Catanzaro 1:43.690
33 Joan Cros 1:43.700
34 Scott Champion 1:44.174
35 Fredrik Noren 1:44.279
36 Justin Rodbell 1:44.848
37 Curren Thurman 1:44.855
38 Theodore Pauli 1:45.012
39 Mason Kerr 1:45.432
40 Bobby Piazza 1:45.586
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Scotty Wennerstrom 1:45.607
42 Vann Martin 1:45.661
43 Luke Neese 1:45.846
44 Deven Raper 1:46.189
45 Wilson Fleming 1:47.454
46 Scott Meshey 1:48.381
47 Dirco Van der Westhuizen 1:48.497
48 Austin Cozadd 1:51.468
250 W COMBINED QUALFYING TIMES
1 Justin Cooper 1:36.143
2 Cameron Mcadoo 1:36.916
3 Hunter Lawrence 1:38.637
4 Ryan Sipes 1:38.984
5 Seth Hammaker 1:39.000
6 Nate Thrasher 1:39.091
7 Stilez Robertson 1:39.795
8 Jarrett Frye 1:40.080
9 Garrett Marchbanks 1:40.171
10 Pierce Brown 1:40.787
11 Carson Mumford 1:40.990
12 Jalek Swoll 1:41.036
13 Cedric Soubeyras 1:41.221
14 Kyle Peters 1:41.258
15 Enzo Lopes 1:41.564
16 Jace Owen 1:41.702
17 Mitchell Harrison 1:41.706
18 Chris Blose 1:41.726
19 Coty Schock 1:41.854
20 Jerry Robin 1:42.130
21 Dilan Schwartz 1:42.623
22 Ty Masterpool 1:42.775
23 Sean Cantrell 1:43.034
24 Derek Drake 1:43.075
25 Dominique Thury 1:43.507
26 Derek Kelley 1:43.542
27 Robbie Wageman 1:43.576
28 Gared Steinke 1:43.982
29 Ramyller Alves 1:44.524
30 Bradley Lionnet 1:44.573
31 Cheyenne Harmon 1:45.100
32 Dustin Winter 1:45.571
33 Ryan Surratt 1:45.889
34 Brock Papi 1:46.259
35 Jared Lesher 1:47.294
36 Blaine Silveira 1:48.153
37 Cory Carsten 1:48.268
38 Logan Boye 1:48.287
39 Dawson Ryker 1:48.581
40 Tre Fierro 1:48.640
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Garrett Hoffman 1:48.810
42 Chance Blackburn 1:48.894
43 Izaih Clark 1:48.978
44 Hunter Calle 1:49.790
45 Kyle Greeson 1:49.938
46 Colby Copp 1:49.974
47 Nathan Augustin 1:50.516
48 Mason Wharton 1:50.646
49 Chris Howell 1:50.997
50 Todd Bannister 1:51.554
POS. NAME BEST TIME
51 Kameron Barboa 1:52.640
52 Addison Emory 1:54.338
53 Camron Mitchell 1:56.017
54 David Pulley 1:57.876
55 Michael Hicks 1:59.051
