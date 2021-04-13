2003 KAWASAKI KX144 RESTYLE PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works we give you the first look at our Kawasaki KX144 build with Josh Bombard. Tim Sharp was the man behind the wrenches of this project and we gotta say it came out amazing. If you are a fan of Kawasaki two-smokers don’t miss the exclusive link at the bottom of this post to our KDX500 build.

Polisport Plastics has released a couple 2-Stroke restyle in the last few years that have changed the game! The KX version used on this build gives the 2003 machine a modern day look just like the brand new 250/450 four-strokes.

Carbon Fiber and cone pipes just make everything look cooler! Light Speed Carbon has recently started reproducing two-stroke parts that at one time only made for factory teams. Scalvini makes exhaust for most popular two-strokes so a cone pipe and carbon silencer could be in your future.

Applied Racing has been around for a long time and continue to make triple clamps for older two-strokes like this 2003 KX125. Be sure to check them out for all your 2 & 4-stroke machine needs.

An Eric Gore Kawasaki KX144, YES PLEASE!

Suspension coatings galore ! Makes you wonder if these are A-Kit or just dressed up to look like them. You will have to wait for the complete story in the magazine to find out.

Companies that made this build possible include Scalvini Exhaust, Dunlop, Light Speed Carbon Fiber, Polisport Plastics, Pro Circuit, Renthal and Rival Ink graphics. Tim Sharp Race Prep was in charge of building this machine.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

When it comes to 500cc two-stroke projects, they usually go one of two directions: the first is a complete restoration of the stock steel-framed chassis, or the second is taking the two-stroke powerplant and fabricating it into a modern-day, four-stroke, aluminum-framed chassis. The debate on these two types of builds could go on until the end of time about which concept is better, and even the magazine staff is torn in different directions. However, when it comes right down to it, we have to be honest and say both are enjoyable to ride. We decided to change things up a bit on this build, and you might be surprised with the results.

