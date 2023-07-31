2024 KTM 450SX-F : FIRST RIDE VIDEO

New bike season has officially started and the first 2024 machine at the Dirt Bike Magazine testing headquarters is the KTM 450 SX-F motocross bike. We were first introduced to this platform almost two years ago when KTM announced the 22.5 Factory Edition. The DB testing staff wasn’t particularly sold on the new machine but now with some testing under our belt some opinions are starting to change.

