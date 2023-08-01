AEO POWERSPORTS CR500 PROJECT: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

A 1992 Honda CR500 restoration by Jeremy Scism and the crew at AEO Powersports is the main focus on this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works. The build features products from industry leading companies like Works Connection , Hinson, Dunlop, ODI, Motion Pro, Dubya USA, FMF and more.

Jeremy took the Honda CR500 classic racing heritage vibe, gave it some updates in certain areas and came out with a finished product that just makes people smile! Pictures do not do this machine justice, in person it’s mesmerizing.

Works Connection aluminum skid plates just scream ’90s motocross and are still in stock available for the CR500 today. In this image you can see two iconic products that Works Connection continues to be produced many years after first being introduced.

Nickel Wurks complete fastener kits from Specbolt are designed to offer that factory look at a fraction of the cost. This CR500 power plant is a work of art.

If you have a dirt bike the crew at Dubya USA probably has a wheel combination that will fit it or they can refurbish your OEM set making it better than when it was brand new. The AEO CR500 wheel set features black HAAN hubs with stainless steel spokes and gold DID Dirtstar STX-X rims built at their USA headquarters in Southern California .

The ODI CFT Handlebars are mounted on the new top clamp systems. Motion Pro offers a selection of replacement throttle assemblies for a variety of machines The Vortex SE replaces OEM throttles on many Japanese 2-strokes and can be used with their throttle tube or new style lock-on ODI grips with cam “C”.

he crew at REP/AEO suspension put a modern WP Cone Valve Fork on the front of this steel framed CR500 and reworked the rear shock to match. The mounting and installation of the WP components look so clean that it’s hard to believe it didn’t roll off the assembly line that way.

FMF has made pipes for this Honda CR500 since it rolled of the assembly line in the ’90s, they are tough to get but the Gold Series Fatty and Power Core 2 silencer combination are as classic as this CR500 build itself.

Sunstar Works Triplestar aluminum sprocket features a 7075 T6 construction while being having a hard anodized coating for extra strength and DID ERT3 gold chain is designed to be lightweight take loads of abuse.

Not many things look cooler than an aluminum tank on a ’90s era machine. This tank is handmade to original OEM Honda specifications by XFUN in Europe. In the USA aluminum tanks for a variety of two-stroke machines can be purchase through www.motomandistributing.com

Stay tuned to see if we could talk Jeremy into letting us ride this work of art!