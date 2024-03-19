2024 ADVENTURE BIKE BUYER’S GUIDE

What, exactly, is an adventure bike? That’s no easy question, but for the purposes of this collection, we like using the phrase “full-size dual-sport bikes.” These are bikes that are street bikes first and foremost, but designed to be capable on off-road excursions. Some, clearly are more street-oriented than others. This is by no means a comprehensive list, but it will give you a broad overview of the class, with photos, descriptions and prices. Those prices are MSRPs and do not included dealer fees, taxes or destination changes.

BMW R 1300 GS TROPHY: TBA

Packing 145 horsepower in the air/liquid-cooled Boxer engine, the R 1300 GS Trophy is BMW’s ultimate adventure machine. It has a 34.25-inch seat height, the suspension is BMW’s EVO-Telelever central shock absorber. Out back, there’s a cast-aluminum, single-sided swingarm with EVO-Paralever and a central WAD spring strut that’s spring preloaded and fully adjustable with travel at 7.5 inches in the front and 7.9 inches in the rear. The wheels are spoked, with 19 inches in the front and 17 inches in the rear. In standard trim it has DTC, ABS Pro, four riding modes, HSC, dynamic brake control, cruise control and heated grips. BMW’s list of optional equipment is staggering—from electronic suspension with load control and spring rate adjustment to forged enduro wheels and an Enduro Pro package.

BMW R 1300 GS: $18,895 (BASE)

Boasting BMW’s new chassis, mated to the monocoque rear subframe, the R 1300 GS is fit with a new EVO Telelever front end, the rear EVO Paralever suspension that can be equipped with DSA (Dynamic Suspension Adjustment), and the optional adaptive-vehicle height control. The innovative modular frame makes seat-height adjustments easy; lighting is an LED Matrix unit and the windscreen is adjustable. The machine totes 5.0 gallons of fuel and weighs in at 523 pounds full of petrol. They offer a vast array of optional upgrades.

HARELY-DAVIDSON PAN-AMERICAN: $19,999

Harley Davidson got into the adventure game in a big way with the Pan American. The 1250cc Revolution Max motor is the newest and most sophisticated powerplant in the company’s history with 150 horsepower and a six-speed gearbox. It has 5 ride modes and adaptive suspension which allows you to lower the seat height when you come to a stop. The CVO Special comes with spoke wheels, upgraded suspension and full luggage. It sells for $28,399.

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R: $20,999

The 1290 Super Adventure R has been fit with a new frame with a repositioned steering head for improved cornering, while the front engine mount has been rotated forward to help under hard acceleration. WP suspension has new valving for improved off-road action, along with a WP steering damper, adjustable footpegs, Brembo brakes, and a new 6.1-gallon fuel tank with an electronically controlled gas cap and a storage department. The twin cylinder is chain-driven, with a Pasc slipper clutch, advanced electronics and a new muffler. It’s Ride-by-Wire and features the Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC) package with multi-mode combined ABS and multi-mode traction control (MTC), including Sport, Street, Off-Road and Rain settings to allow the rider to fine-tune the power application in any situation. There’s an adjustable 7-inch TFT dash, adjustable windshield, and cruise control and stock items.

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S: $20,999

KTM’s more street-biased 1290 uses alloy wheels that are lightweight and fit with a 19/17 combo using Mitas Terra Force-R tires. In the suspension department, WP’s Semi-Active Technology with electronically controlled magnetic values for dashboard adjustability. The screen is a 7-inch TFT display and is equipped with Ride-by-Wire, features Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC) package with multi-mode Combined ABS, and multi-mode traction control (MTC), including Sport, Street, Off-Road and Rain settings. It has separate seats for the rider and passenger, the front being adjustable.

BMW R 1250 GS ADVENTURE: $20,745 (BASE)

BMW’s R 1250 GS is the more dirt-oriented of the BMW R GS line. The 1250 GS Adventure has the 136-horsepowered Boxer engine that’s a twin-cam, liquid-cooled 6-speeder that is fit with BMW’s ShiftCam variable camshaft control system and full LED lighting. The Adventure has a 7.9-gallon fuel cell, a 6.5-inch TFT display, pro ride modes, which has up to seven with new dynamic engine brake control, ensuring optimum control on any terrain. The standard Eco mode gets more range out of every tank of fuel, spoked wheels, a steering damper, 8.3 inches of travel out of the BMW Telelever central spring strut front suspension, and 8.7 inches from the single sided swingarm with BMW Paralever, WAD-strut rear suspension. Like the entire BMW line, there are many upgrade options available.

YAMAHA SUPER TENERE ES: $16,299 (2023 MODEL)

Yamaha’s Super Ténéré ES is powered by a 1199cc parallel twin and is a shaft-drive 6-speed that uses a twin-downdraft throttle body for control and acceleration. It has a two-position Drive mode, allowing the rider to adjust mapping for conditions, has cruise control and traction control with three modes to match conditions. Push-button electronically adjusted KYB suspension has four preload settings, three damping presets, and an additional seven fine-tuning damping adjustments and an adjustable saddle height.

DUCATI MULTISTRADA V4 RALLY: $29,995

A very customizable machine, the new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is powered by an 1158cc V4 Gran turismo engine that delivers 170 horsepower (125 kW) at 10,750 rpm. In the Enduro riding mode with Off-Road power mode, it drops to 115 horsepower for a more dynamic, direct response and a reduction in consumption and emissions. It’s fit with a new 7.9-gallon aluminum tank and new Ducati Skyhook Evolution semi-active suspension. The Skyhook DSS EVO suspension has increased travel (7.9 inches), auto-leveling, minimum preload and a suspension lowering kit. The V4 Rally has front and rear radar, along with adaptive cruise control.

SUZUKI V-STROM 1050DE: $16,199

The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE Adventure has a longer rake and wheelbase than the base V-Strom 1050, along with longer-travel suspension. This makes it palatable on gravel roads and off-road excursions. It comes with spoked wheels that are fit with Dunlop ADV tires, and the 5-inch TFT panel shows off Suzuki’s SIRS settings, which include five modes for traction control, including the new Off-Road Gravel mode. The liquid-cooled, DOHC, 1037cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine uses a Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle system, has adaptable ABS and a quick-shifting feature.

SUZUKI V-STROM 1050DE ADVENTURE: $17,799

The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE Adventure rides in a new chassis with better ground clearance and all-new longer-travel suspension. The spoked wheels are fit with aggressive Dunlop ADV rubber, and the 5-inch TFT panel shows off Suzuki’s SIRS settings, which include five modes for traction control, including the new Off-Road Gravel mode. The liquid-cooled, DOHC, 1037cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine delivers more horsepower with the same level of torque and fuel economy. It uses a Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle system, has adaptable ABS and a quick-shifting feature. The Adventure version adds aluminum panniers and LED fog lights.

KAWASAKI VERSYS 1000 SE LT: $18,899 (2023 MODEL)

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT is a well-equipped adventure touring machine. It features Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS), integrated riding modes, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), electronic cruise control and a TFT color meter. The four-cylinder 1043cc engine is fit with a slipper clutch, KIBS intelligent braking, plus it has two power modes, electronic cruise control, Kawasaki Quick Shift and an Eco mode for fuel conservation. The 1000 has a 5.5-gallon fuel tank, heated grips, a large adjustable windscreen and a KQR 28-liter saddlebag system.

DUCATI 950 DESERTX. $17,995.00

The Ducati DesertX is fit with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, long-stroke suspension, and a new frame designed specifically for the off-road experience. It’s powered by a 937cc, liquid-cooled twin that makes 110 horsepower. Updated gear ratios and multiple riding modes help off-road functionality, and the big news comes in the KYB suspension; a 46mm, 9-inch travel fork; and a tune-able KYB rear damper with similar travel. Beefy Brembo brakes with ABS and spoked wheels equipped with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tubeless tires. The DesertX tips the scales at 492 pounds with the 5.5-gallon fuel tank topped off.

DUCATI DESERTX RALLY $22,995

Ducati’s DesertX Rally offers an additional 20mm of suspension travel, 250mm at the front and 240mm at the rear. Both the 48mm closed-cartridge front fork (Kashima coated outer, DLC inner) and 46mm rear shock are produced in collaboration with KYB. It’s equipped with an Ohlins steering damper, dedicated wheels, six riding modes, uses a 5-inch color TFT display and has full LED lighting. Power shouldn’t be an issue, as it makes 110 horsepower.

MV AGUSTA LXP ORIOLI: TBA

Graphically based around rally star Edi Orioli and his Lucky Explorer machine from the ’90s, the MV Agusta LXP is a limited-edition luxury machine that has strong off-road character and class-leading technology. The engine is a new 950 triple that puts out 124 horsepower. The frame is steel, the swingarm is aluminum, it uses 21-/18-inch wheels and long-travel Sachs suspension (8.3- front/8.3-inch rear). It has a TFT 7-inch full HD dashboard, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, cruise control, launch control, and eight levels of traction control. The exhaust is titanium and part of the kit, including Agusta-branded aluminum side cases.

NORDEN 901: $14,899

Husqvarna’s Norden 901 is powered by a torquey, 889cc parallel-twin engine fit with a 6-speed gearbox, along with Easy Shift and a power-assist slipper clutch. It comes with four ride modes: Street, Rain, Off-Road and Explorer. Throttle response, traction control and peak power are set up differently in each mode. The Explorer mode gives the rider full control over all functions. WP Apex suspension can be found fore and aft, with 220mm of fork travel and 215mm of travel in the rear. It has handguards, a windshield, LED lights and a steering damper.

NORDEN 901 EXPEDITION: $16,499

The Norden Expedition shares the same parallel-twin engine as the 901, along with the adjustable Ride modes. The big differences come in suspension, along with the technical accessories for the serious explorer. The fork and shock are WP XPLOR units and the 48mm fork has 240mm of travel, which is mirrored by the XPLOR shock. Being more off-road-minded, the Expedition has a beefy skid plate, a center stand, heated grips and saddle, and integrated side bags that tote 36 liters of packable gear.

MOTO GUZZI V85 TT: $12,190–$13,990

The classic Moto Guzzi V85 TT has an air-cooled, 853cc, fuel-injected V-twin motor with 76 horsepower with enhanced low and medium power this year. It has five riding modes, making it easier to manage traction, ABS and pickup via the Ride-by-Wire handlebar control. Cruise control and a color TFT instrument panel come as standard. The fuel tank holds a little more than 6.0, gallons, the wheels are spoked, and a 19-inch front, 17-inch rear combination. Moto Guzzi has several styles, including the VTT Travel- and Adventure-specific models.

BMW F 900 GS/900 GS ADVENTURE: TBA, GS/$17,295, GS ADVENTURE

All new for 2024, the middleweight F 900 GS and GS Adventure feature an updated and larger engine, upgraded electronics, new suspension, and a weight loss. The new tank is plastic and shaved off 10 pounds, the new exhaust is lighter, and the GS model is 31 pounds lighter. Both models get a new 6.5-inch full-color TFT display and LED lighting. They have two ride modes: Rain and Road, and ABS and DTC. The machines get all-new suspension highlighted by the 43mm, 9-inch-travel Showa fork.

TRIUMPH TIGER 900 GT/GT PRO: $14,995, TIGER 900 GT/$16,895, GT PRO

Triumph’s 900 GT and GT Pro have been on the receiving end of more power, torque and comfort for 2024. The 900cc triple makes 13 percent more power with 9 percent better fuel economy. Both have enhanced braking and an emergency deceleration warning system. Each of the 900s receive the new 7-inch TFT display. The GT comes with a Marzocchi 45mm USD fork with a manually adjustable rear shock. The GT Pro has an electronically adjustable preload and rebound damping with the rear shock. Travel is 180mm in front and 170mm in the back. The brakes are Brembo, while the wheels are cast alloy.

TRIUMPH TIGER 900 RALLY PRO: $17,395

The Rally Pro has My Triumph connectivity and a Bluetooth module that are accessed via the new, intuitive 7-inch TFT display. It also comes fit with Triumph shift-assist (quick clutch-less gear changes) and six riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and Rider Programmable), as well as LED lighting. The suspension is Showa at over 9 inches of travel, and it has heated grips and a heated seat. This mates to a big power increase, Brembo brakes, spoked (21-/17-inch) wheels, Bridgestone Battlax Adventure tires, a 20mm adjustable saddle, a 20-liter fuel tank and a five-way-adjustable windscreen.

KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY: $21,499

A limited-edition model, the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally is fit with race-spec WP XPLOR Pro suspension, heavy-duty rims and a lightweight Akrapovic slip-on exhaust. As for electronics, it comes with Tech Pack. Motor Slip Regulation, Cruise, Quickshifter and the latest Rally mode are in the package. This allows adjustable wheel-slip, deactivates anti-wheelie mode and allows for three levers of throttle response. For the off-roader, it has wider pegs, Mitas Enduro Trail rubber and a steering damper.

KTM 890 ADVENTURE R: $15,799

KTM’s 890 Adventure R leans towards off-road with its Dakar look, reworked WP suspension, WP steering damper, spoked wheels and Mitas Enduro Trail designed for versatile adventure riding. The machine makes serious power, comes with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch in the compact parallel twin. It is fit with Cornering (On and Off-Road) ABS and MTC ride modes, which are there to assist in a variety of conditions. The brakes are Brembo, while the tires in the spoked wheels are Mitas Enduro Trail designed for versatile ADV riding.

BMW F 850 GS ADVENTURE: $13,595 (2023 BASE MODEL)

BMW’s more versatile 850-class adventure machine, the new 850 GS Adventure, has 90 horsepower out of the parallel-twin water-cooled engine. The fuel tank holds 6.1 gallons, the wheels are cross-spoked, and the front is a 21-inch (preferred for off-road). The windshield is adjustable, there are two ride modes (rain/road), ABS, Dynamic Traction Control, and it comes with rack and engine guards for protection. The F 850 GS Adventure offers 9.1 inches of front suspension travel and 8.5 inches of rear suspension travel, and as an option you can get Dynamic ESA, which is electronic suspension adjustment.

SUZUKI V-STROM 800DE: $11,599

The V-Strom 800DE features their parallel-twin, 776cc, DOHC, four-valve-per-cylinder engine; a steel frame; long-travel, 8.7-inch Showa suspension; a rear shock that has a hydraulic spring preload adjuster; and the most ground clearance of any V-Strom model ever. The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) includes traction control with a trail-oriented Gravel mode, plus rider-adjustable ABS with two levels of sensitivity and the ability to switch off the rear-wheel ABS when riding off-road.

SUZUKI V-STROM 800DE ADVENTURE: $13,049

The Adventure version of the 800DE uses the parallel-twin, 776cc, DOHC, 4-valve-per-cylinder engine; a steel frame; long travel, 8.7-inch Showa suspension; a rear shock that has a hydraulic spring-preload adjuster; and the most ground clearance of any V-Strom model ever. The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) includes traction control with a trail-oriented Gravel mode, plus rider-adjustable ABS with two levels of sensitivity. The V-Strom 800DE Adventure is equipped with quick-release, black-anodized, 37-liter aluminum panniers, plus a rugged accessory bar and aluminum skid pan for true off-road touring capability.

BMW F 800 GS: TBA

This is considered BMW’s more entry-level big-boy ADV bike, and the F 800 GS puts out 87 horsepower from the inline two-cylinder engine, has dual riding modes (Rain and Road), Dynamic Traction Control and ABS Pro. Like its brothers, the color display is a 6.5-inch TFT unit, it has heated grips, LED lighting and hand protectors.

KTM 790 ADVENTURE: $10,990

The 2024 KTM 790 Adventure is powered by a 790cc parallel twin, has a reworked clutch and more crankshaft weight for smoother power. The electronics package includes ABS, MTC and ride modes, while the suspension is fit WP Apex dampers front and rear with 200mm of travel. The fork is an open-cartridge unit with split-function technology. Spoked wheels are fit with Pirelli Scorpion STR tires, the brakes are Brembo and rally-inspired bodywork with a wider saddle for improved comfort.

HONDA TRANSALP: $9,999

Honda has brought back the Transalp. In its new form, the machine is powered by a 755cc twin, uses a high-pressure fuel injection (better response) and has quick shifting. The Transalp has five separate riding modes: Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and Rider Custom, along with HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control); you can choose the level of wheelspin in the ride mode. Both suspension ends are Showa, the 43mm fork has 7.9 inches of travel, and the Pro Link rear end has a stroke of 7.5 inches. The dashboard is a 5-inch LCD unit, and the gas tank holds 4.5 gallons of fuel.

HONDA NC750X DCT: $9,499

For 2024 the NC750X comes equipped with Honda’s automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission. You basically shift with the push of a button, or go full auto and it shifts itself. This machine showcases versatility, but leans more towards street than off-road. It’s an SOHC, eight-valve parallel twin and has two-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The suspension is Showa, with the travel at 4.7 inches in the front and 4.2 inches in the back. It uses cast-aluminum wheels, Ride-by-Wire and four selectable power modes. The 3.7-gallon fuel tank resides under the seat for centralized mass.

URAL GEAR UP: $21,999 (2023 MODEL

Ural’s Gear Up is a dirt-oriented, 749cc, opposed-twin sidecar motorcycle. It has two-wheel drive, reverse and a spare tire. They now have Keihin fuel injection. The gearbox is a 4-speed with a reverse gear, produces 41 horsepower and is shaft-driven. Front suspension is an IMZ leading-link system, with Sachs handling the rear end. The sidecar is lockable, and the Gear Up has high-end Heidenau tires. It has a two-into-one exhaust, Brembo rear brakes, Heidenau tires, a forged-aluminum swingarm and a center stand. They offer several options, including the Expedition model, which comes with more luggage space, tougher bike and sidecar protection, matching windshields and upgraded suspension mated to a much higher price tag.

HUSQVARNA 701 ENDURO: 12,999

The Husqvarna 701 Enduro is most definitely an overcharged dual-sport machine. It features a 74-horsepower engine, has two power modes, optional front ABS, 50mm Keihin fuel injection, Ride-by-Wire throttle and a 6-speed gearbox that uses an APTC (Adler Power Torque Clutch) that allows for greater speeds in corners, enhanced grip and less braking chatter. It’s wrapped around a trellis frame and a rear subframe that houses a 13-liter (3.4-gallon) plastic fuel tank. The suspension is WP, a 250mm-travel XPLOR fork and identical rear-wheel travel, which exploits its dirt worthiness, and the dry weight of 321 pounds is a boon for the off-road-worthiness of the 701.

YAMAHA TENERE 700: $10,799

The Ténéré 700 features a fuel-injected, 689cc, liquid-cooled, inline, twin-cylinder engine that is counter-balanced for smoothness. New for 2024 the Ténéré 700 offers three-mode selectable ABS, allowing riders to choose their preferred level of braking intervention. Long-travel suspension (43mm fork with 8.3 inches in the front, 7.9 inches in the rear) is adjustable. Braking is handled with triple discs, the wheels are spoked, a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear with Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires. The wet weight is 452 pounds. It features Yamaha Y-Connect smartphone connectivity, which is viewed through a new 5-inch color TFT display.

GASGAS ES 700: $12,699

GasGas ADV ES 700 is dirt-oriented (for an Adventure bike) and has the same basic motor and chassis as the KTM 690 Enduro and the Husqvarna 701 Enduro, but has its own bodywork. It features Ride-by-Wire and electronic systems with three modes—Off-Road, Street and Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC)—while the ABS system offers an optional Off-Road mode. A trellis frame is fit with machined triple clamps and WP XPLOR suspension. It has a 13.4-liter gas tank located under the rear subframe.

KTM 690 ENDURO R: $12,999

Honestly, the 690 lacks some of the bells and whistles the normal ADV may want, but it’s very dirt-oriented with enough performance to make the tarmac rider smile. The 690 Enduro R’s LC4 single-cylinder engine features two balancer shafts, Ride-by-Wire and an electronic system that feature switchable modes—Off-road and Street and Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC)—while the ABS system offers an optional Off-Road mode. A trellis frame is fit with machined triple clamps and WP XPLOR suspension with new settings for better offroad absorption.

SUZUKI V-STROM 650XT: $9,699

The 2023 V-Strom 650XT has a liquid-cooled, 645cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine, and is fit with Suzuki’s traction control and their patented throttle body that stabilizes engine idle speed and lowers emissions. The XT comes with handguards and engine protection. It also has traction control, ABS braking and tubeless Bridgestone Battlax radial tires with spoked wheels in a 19-/17-inch combination.

SUZUKI V-STROM 650 XT ADVENTURE: $10,899

The V-Strom 650XT Adventure focuses on rider comfort and a versatile performance package. The V-twin electronics use Suzuki’s advanced traction control system, easy-start system, low-rpm assist feature, plus ABS technology. It has spoke-style wheels with blue-anodized aluminum rims that carry tubeless radial dual-sport tires, handguards and a protective lower-engine cowl. It comes fit with a 5.3-gallon fuel tank, has a three-way-adjustable windscreen, a 43mm fork, plus a set of Suzuki’s aluminum panniers, an accessory bar, a handlebar cross-brace and mirror extensions.

KAWASAKI VERSYS 650 LT: $10,099

The 649cc, parallel-twin engine has a 6-speed gearbox and sealed chain driveline. Cast-aluminum 17-inch wheels, ABS braking with dual rotors up front and just under 6 inches of travel target the adventure side of touring. The Versys 650 LT comes equipped with a set of hard saddlebags featuring KQR mounts and an integrated mounting system that utilizes the ignition key for simple saddlebag unlocking and removal. The LT version is also fit with handguards. It has an adjustable windscreen, TFT color instrumentation with smartphone connectivity, LED lighting and Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC).

KAWASAKI KLR650 ADVENTURE: $8,199

Little has changed with the KLR 650 Adventure. The bodywork has a rally look, the engine is fuel-injected, a 5-speed and is chain-driven. It has an LED headlight; the fork is a conventional, non-adjustable 41mm fork; and a Uni-Trak shock is adjustable for spring preload and rebound damping. Disc brakes utilize ABS. The KLR650 Adventure is their elite of the KLR-based machines equipped with factory-installed side cases, engine guards, tank pad, LED auxiliary light set, DC power outlet and USB socket.

MOTO MORINI X-CAPE: $7,999

The Moto Morini X-Cape is powered by a DOHC, 649cc parallel twin that puts out 60 horsepower. It has full LED lighting and a 7-inch TFT color dash, with Bluetooth calls, music and maps. The fork is a 50mm inverted Marzocchi damper, and out back the X-Cape uses a KYB damper. Braking is handled by Brembo. It uses spoked wheels that are wrapped with Pirelli Scorpion STR Rally tires, and it comes equipped with an adjustable windscreen.

HONDA CB500X: $7,299 (2023 MODEL)

The Honda CB500X is fit with a 41mm (5.9-inch travel) inverted Showa fork and a rear Pro Link system with 5.3 inches of travel. It favors street touring as the 471cc twin makes good power, is fuel-injected, and has received some performance updates that improved the torque of the machine. A revamped intake tract and fuel injection mate to a slipper clutch with a lighter pull and smoother downshifts. The front wheel is now a 19-inch model, and it gets ABS brakes as standard equipment.

CSC RX4 ADVENTURE: $4,695 (2023 MODEL)

The RX4 has a 450cc fuel-injected DOHC motor with a 6-speed gearbox that makes just over 40 horsepower. The fuel tank holds 5.3 gallons, it comes equipped with an adjustable windscreen, a 7-inch TFT display, ABS, LED lighting, dual disc brakes, plus the RX4 comes with molded side cases and a tall rear box. Competitively priced, the company sells its products online and offers a one-year warranty.

ROYAL ENFIELD HIMALAYAN: TBA

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has been completely reworked for 2024. The air-cooled, 411cc single has been replaced with a liquid-cooled, 452cc single with DOHC and four valves. They claim 39.5 horsepower, while the air-cooled version had 24 horsepower. It’s a 6-speed (formerly a 5-speed), and the engine is now a stressed member of the frame. All new is the suspension, with a 43mm Showa fork and a linkage rear shock with travel at 7.9 inches fore and aft. The wheelbase is longer, the gas tank is larger and the Himalayan has a new 4-inch TFT display in a round gauge. It will be available in several colors.

KTM 390 ADVENTURE: $7,599

This 373cc, single-cylinder travel adventure machine has a 3.8-gallon fuel tank, a sturdy windshield and ergonomics that allow for easy stand-up riding. An LED light, TFT display, ABS and MTC traction control allow the rider to adjust the performance to the terrain. It’s fit with a slipper clutch and Ride-by-Wire on a dual-overhead cam engine with a 6-speed gearbox. A trellis frame, reworked WP Apex suspension, cast wheels and ABS highlight the 390.

KAWASAKI VERSYS-X 300: $6,199

The Versys-X is Kawasaki’s most economical entry-level machine designed for adventure touring. Power flows through a 296cc parallel twin, which gets fuel via a digital fuel-injection system. The Versys engine is fit with a slipper clutch, and the disc brakes have ABS. It comes equipped with a telescopic fork with 5.1 inches of travel, a 19-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel, front cowling, a tall windshield, and a 4.5-gallon fuel tank that is good for a long exploration ride.

BMW G 310 GS: $5,695

BMW’s G 310 GS is their smallest ADV machine powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 34-horsepower engine fit with a 6-speed gearbox and makes peak power at 10,500 rpm. It’s equipped with Ride-by-Wire and a slipper clutch. The frame is tubular steel and fit with an upside-down fork with 7.1 inches of travel. It comes with ABS braking. and a 19-inch cast front wheel mates to a 17-inch cast rear. It weighs 386 pounds fully fueled up.

HONDA CRF300L RALLY: $6,149 (2023 MODEL)/$6,499, WITH ABS

Honda’s CRF300L Rally gets a factory look of a true rally racer. The tall windscreen; the extra-coverage fairing and side panels; and the blended, frame-mounted bodywork all come from rally DNA. It features a steel-perimeter frame, and the suspension is handled with a 43mm fork with 10.2 inches of travel with the rear Pro Link receiving the same. It has front and rear disc brakes, a 3.4-gallon tank and weighs in at 331 pounds.