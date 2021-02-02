1990 HONDA CR250R SWEDISH RESTORATION: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Boyesen we give you an exclusive first look at our 1990 Honda CR250R collaboration with KRT. Products from Wiseco and Pro Circuit are featured in 2-Stroke Hardware. There are five premix burning machines in 2-Stroke Theater you don’t want to miss! Honda two-stroke fans be sure to scroll to the bottom of this post. You won’t be disappointed .

Seventy-five percent of this bike build was done in Sweden and the other twenty-five percent was done traveling the world acquiring the parts to complete it. Christian the owner of KRT spends lots of time traveling. The entire machine was rebuilt from the ground up using companies like All Balls, Pro-X, Boyesen, BRT, Acerbis, Mansson Racing, Fuel Star, Bolt Motorcycle Hardware, and Pro Circuit.

The engine was completely rebuilt with Wiseco and Pro-X performance parts. The cylinder was trashed and there are a few interesting surprises that you will have to wait for the printed magazine to learn about. Boyesen covers and replacement reeds are also used on this build.

The aluminum tank gives the build that ’90s European factory look. Notice the top triple clamp. This piece was custom machined out of billet aluminum so we could run oversized Torc 1 handlebars. Mansson Racing is the Enzo Racing of Sweden and they handled all the suspension upgrades.

Yes you can still get Works style Pro Circuit pipes for older Honda 2-Strokes. It can take some time and cost extra but most are available for special order. We used a Bolt Motorcycle Hardware universal kit to replace engine, chassis and plastic mounting hardware.

We used a black Pro-X sprocket and gold race chain for a classic look. The Kenda Millville 2 rubber is mounted up on a set of CC Products wheels featuring anodized aluminum hubs and black Excel rims.

The overall look of this machine screams ’90s Grand Prix factory race machine with the Acerbis plastics and custom graphics design. A mix of bolt-on off the shelf items and custom made pieces just adds to the feel of this build. We can’t wait to ride this bad boy. Sweden here we come!

WISECO GARAGE BUDY REBUILD KIT

Wiseco’s new Garage Buddy engine rebuild kits offer everything you need for a bottom and top end rebuild. From the crank to the piston kit, and even an hour meter to track maintenance, everything is included in one box.

PRO CIRCUIT HONDA 2-STROKE EXHAUST

The Platinum Pipe offers the same performance gains as the popular Works Pipe, but utilizes a platinum plating on the body to protect it from everyday elements. Precision in design and engineering makes even the smallest details into a work of art. The Platinum Pipe is a unique fusion of power, elegance and utility that pushes the boundaries of the sport’s riding pleasure.

