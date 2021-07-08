2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO SPECIAL EDITION ANNOUNCED

The two-stroke off-road community has something to get very excited about! KTM has just announced the availability of the 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo special edition model. This model will be produced in limited numbers and feature many items from the KTM Hard Parts catalog and of course special graphics. Below is the official information from KTM on the 2022 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo machine:
- Special Red Bull Erzbergrodeo graphics
- Frame finishing coated in racing orange
- Factory wheels with anodized hubs
- Closed, heavy-duty handguards
- Radiator fan and radiator protectors
- CNC-machined triple clamps
- Factory seat and lightweight skid plate
- Chain guide bracket protection
- SUPERSPROX STEALTH rear sprocket
- Clutch save cylinder protection and orange oil plug
- Front and rear pull straps
- Front brake disc guard
- Solid rear disc and disc guard
- Rear brake safety wire
- Map selector switch
KTM’s long, successful relationship with the world-known Red Bull Erzbergrodeo dates back a few decades to the event’s inception in 1995, with KTM riders taking no less than 16 wins over the years. To celebrate the wealth of race success already achieved, and setting sights on future victories ahead, KTM is proud to introduce the 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO as a special tribute to the iconic event.Using the 2022 edition of the nimble, yet powerful, fuel-injected KTM 300 XC-W TPI as a base, and taking feedback from KTM’s elite extreme enduro racers, the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO steps up the READY TO RACE ability with a list of race-inspired upgrades. This special edition machine features additional protection parts including closed hand guards, clutch slave cylinder protection, a robust skid plate, brake disc guards and radiator protection to withstand the most extreme, jagged rock-hopping scenario.
The 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO also comes with performance additions and race essentials such as factory wheels with anodized orange hubs, enduro-specific pull straps, a radiator fan, map select switch, CNC-machined triple clamps, a grippier Factory seat and a special frame coating in orange for added racing appeal. There is no race like the Erzbergrodeo and no machine more capable of tackling the famous Iron Giant than the 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO.
The 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO will be available in authorized KTM dealers from July 2021 onwards.
