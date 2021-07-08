2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO SPECIAL EDITION ANNOUNCED

The two-stroke off-road community has something to get very excited about! KTM has just announced the availability of the 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo special edition model. This model will be produced in limited numbers and feature many items from the KTM Hard Parts catalog and of course special graphics. Below is the official information from KTM on the 2022 300 XC-W TPI Erzbergrodeo machine:

2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO – RACE-FOCUSED FEATURES

Special Red Bull Erzbergrodeo graphics

Frame finishing coated in racing orange

Factory wheels with anodized hubs

Closed, heavy-duty handguards

Radiator fan and radiator protectors

CNC-machined triple clamps

Factory seat and lightweight skid plate

Chain guide bracket protection

SUPERSPROX STEALTH rear sprocket

Clutch save cylinder protection and orange oil plug

Front and rear pull straps

Front brake disc guard

Solid rear disc and disc guard

Rear brake safety wire

Map selector switch

KTM North America Inc. is proud to introduce the 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO, a special tribute to the iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo built with the sole purpose of conquering the Iron Giant. With a host of race-developed parts as standard and featuring a special Red Bull Erzbergrodeo graphic kit for 2022, this special edition machine is built to power through the toughest terrain with extreme agility and ease.

KTM’s long, successful relationship with the world-known Red Bull Erzbergrodeo dates back a few decades to the event’s inception in 1995, with KTM riders taking no less than 16 wins over the years. To celebrate the wealth of race success already achieved, and setting sights on future victories ahead, KTM is proud to introduce the 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO as a special tribute to the iconic event.Using the 2022 edition of the nimble, yet powerful, fuel-injected KTM 300 XC-W TPI as a base, and taking feedback from KTM’s elite extreme enduro racers, the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO steps up the READY TO RACE ability with a list of race-inspired upgrades. This special edition machine features additional protection parts including closed hand guards, clutch slave cylinder protection, a robust skid plate, brake disc guards and radiator protection to withstand the most extreme, jagged rock-hopping scenario.

The 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ERZBERGRODEO also comes with performance additions and race essentials such as factory wheels with anodized orange hubs, enduro-specific pull straps, a radiator fan, map select switch, CNC-machined triple clamps, a grippier Factory seat and a special frame coating in orange for added racing appeal. There is no race like the Erzbergrodeo and no machine more capable of tackling the famous Iron Giant than the 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO.

The 2022 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO will be available in authorized KTM dealers from July 2021 onwards.