2022 YAMAHA MX & CROSS COUNTRY MODELS ANNOUNCED

After a very successful year of professional racing in 2021 Yamaha has announced a handful of changes to their very popular YZ250F, YZ450F motocross models and YZ250FX, YZ450FX cross country model for 2022. Just like in years past Yamaha will also offer the YZ250F and YZ450F in a Monster Energy version with black plastics and race team inspired graphics. Below is the official model information directly from Yamaha:

Yamaha is proud to introduce the new 2022 lineup of advanced, industry-leading four-stroke motocross and cross country motorcycles—bikes designed to offer cutting-edge performance for the highest levels of competition, along with the type of refinement and rideability that brings out the best in every rider. Highlights for 2022 include exciting updates to the class-defining YZ250F and YZ450F competition motocross models and a wide range of improvements to the highly capable YZ250FX cross country model.



For the YZ250FX, improved engine performance, new optimized fuel injection maps, frame and chassis refinements, and updated brake components all add to the dynamic abilities of the ultimate 250-class cross country racer. For the YZ250F and YZ450F, targeted reductions in unsprung weight aim to further enhance the motocross models’ already celebrated handling and suspension character. Across the board, Yamaha four-strokes offer an unmatched level of off-road performance and reliability.



“Yamaha has always been at the forefront of four-stroke off-road motorcycle design and we are thrilled to see that continue with the new 2022 lineup of high performance four-strokes,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “Building on the race-proven success of the YZ450F and YZ250F, key improvements to the 2022 models look to raise that bar even higher. And on the cross country side, extensive changes to the already potent YZ250FX will position this model as a natural choice for riders looking to dominate XC2 competition.”

New 2022 YZ250F:



Fresh off dominating the 2021 Supercross season, the new 2022 Yamaha YZ250F sees a handful of key updates to make the benchmark-setting motocrosser even better. Beginning with the rear wheel, a new 2.15-inch wide rear rim pairs with a premium 110-width Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tire to serve up a wider footprint, increased traction and better bump absorption under hard acceleration and cornering. In a first on a Yamaha off-road competition model, a new three-cross spoke pattern on the rear wheel further improves impact absorption and overall feel. The rear wheel hub has been reengineered to be thinner and lighter while still retaining strength. Together with a new lightweight rear sprocket design and new lightweight drive chain, unsprung weight and driveline inertia is reduced for more responsive handling.

The YZ250F’s class-leading suspension takes another step forward with revised suspension settings aimed at striking the perfect balance between the wider rear tire and lightened rear wheel assembly. That means increased stability on corner entry/exit and improved bump reaction, further enhancing the game-changing performance of the YZ250F’s advanced, fully adjustable KYB® suspension. Also new for 2022, an updated premium graphics scheme features aggressive Yamaha Blue and dark blue embedded graphics, both highlighting the YZ’s competitive intentions and providing excellent durability and scratch resistance. Blacked-out radiator louvers further add to the aggressive new look.

Updates add to the long list of race-ready features that make the YZ250F a consistent top pick in the ultra-competitive 250cc class. The advanced liquid-cooled four-stroke powerplant features a forward-positioned straight downdraft intake with symmetrical intake ports, high-spec piston, aggressive cam profiles and reversed cylinder head layout, providing broad, useable powerband and class-leading low-end and mid-range torque. Helping racers dial in the perfect power delivery for different track conditions, Yamaha’s industry-leading free-of-charge Power Tuner app puts the flexibility and precision tunability of the GYTR® Power Tuner into your smartphone. Make fueling and ignition timing changes instantly and upload them to the bike for ultimate track-side tuning. A convenient handlebar-mounted map switch then allows the rider to quickly select between two uploaded maps for immediate on-the-fly adjustments.

The YZ250F’s highly refined chassis is based on a lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame with main spars, engine mounts and mounting position designed to centralize mass and provide an ideal balance between cornering feel and straight-line rigidity. Exceptional braking power and feel is achieved through the same high performance braking components fitted to its open-class YZ450F sibling. It all adds up to an extremely capable and well-rounded package that gives racers the edge right out of the gate.

2022 YZ250F features and benefits

Supercross championship winning performance is track-ready straight out of the box

Advanced four-stroke engine featuring high-spec piston, aggressive cam profiles and reversed cylinder head layout is known for its broad, useable powerband and class-leading low-end and mid-range torque

Industry-leading Yamaha Power Tuner app allows instant fueling and ignition timing changes on your smartphone for ultimate track-side tuning

Two-mode adjustable engine mapping allows rider to select between two tuneable engine maps at the push of a button

Aluminum bilateral beam frame centralizes mass and provides an ideal balance between cornering compliance and straight-line stability

New lightweight rear hub, rear sprocket and drive chain reduce unsprung weight and driveline inertia, contributing to more agile handling

Rigid front caliper, large-diameter pistons and large 270mm front brake rotor and 240mm rear rotor work with aggressive pad material for exceptional stopping power and braking control

New 2.15-inch wide rear rim paired with a premium 110-width Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tire serves up increased traction and improved bump absorption under hard acceleration and cornering

Fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping and linkage-type KYB® shock offer best-in-class suspension performance

Revised suspension settings strike the perfect balance between the wider rear tire and lightened rear wheel assembly for increased stability on corner entry/exit and improved bump reaction

New three-cross-spoke pattern on the rear wheel further improves impact absorption and overall feel

Convenient push-button electric start provides effortless restarts

Sleek air cleaner cover provides tool-free access to the air filter

Large-diameter clutch to boost reliability under high-heat conditions

Lightweight aluminum tapered handlebar

Four-position adjustable handlebar mounts

Compact bodywork including a narrow fuel tank and comfortable knee grip for better control

New premium Yamaha Blue and dark blue graphics scheme is embedded to provide excellent durability and scratch resistance

The new 2022 YZ250F will be available from dealers this July in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $8,499 MSRP.

New 2022 YZ450F:



For the new 2022 YZ450F, Yamaha builds on the already class-leading performance of its flagship motocross machine by reducing unsprung weight through the adoption of a lighter rear wheel assembly and drive train parts, contributing to more responsive handling. With the YZ450F’s traditional strong points of exceptional power delivery, class-defining suspension performance and trademark solid and precise handling character all either carried over or improved, the result is a bike now even better equipped to dominate the competition.

Updates for 2022 begin with a new, redesigned rear wheel hub. The cast aluminum hub has been engineered to be thinner and lighter while maintaining strength. It combines with a redesigned lightweight rear sprocket and new lightweight drive chain to reduce unsprung weight and driveline inertia. The YZ450F also receives the newly introduced three-cross spoke pattern on the rear wheel for improved impact absorption and overall feel.

New, revised suspension settings take full advantage of the lightened rear wheel assembly, increasing stability on corner entry/exit, improving bump reaction and further enhancing best-in-class suspension performance. The YZ450F’s advanced, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping and linkage-type KYB® shock also add to its impeccable handling character. Finally, a sharp new Yamaha Blue and dark blue graphics scheme adds a modern, aggressive style and features premium embedded graphics for excellent durability and scratch resistance.

Other features including the compact, powerful liquid-cooled 450cc four-stroke engine, finely tuned lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame and high performance braking system all carry over from the class-leading 2021 YZ450F. Along with a host of advanced technical features including Yamaha’s revolutionary and free-of-charge Power Tuner App with convenient handlebar-mounted dual-mode engine map switch for selecting between customizable ECU maps, Yamaha’s innovative Launch Control System for flawless race starts and a convenient push-button electric starter system with high-capacity ultra-light lithium-ion battery, the new YZ450F continues as the most complete, most well-balanced, most capable bike in the 450 class.

2022 YZ450F features and benefits

The ultimate open-class YZ, the 2022 YZ450F is built to win races with the best power delivery and suspension performance in the class

Featuring a distinct rearward-slanted cylinder design, the compact, torquey liquid-cooled 450cc four-stroke engine provides a broad, usable powerband and exceptional controllability

Industry-leading Yamaha Power Tuner app allows instant fueling and ignition timing changes on your smartphone for ultimate track-side tuning

Two-mode adjustable engine mapping allows rider to select between two tuneable engine maps at the push of a button

Aluminum bilateral beam frame is designed to optimize overall rigidity balance for excellent handling, especially in fast, bumpy conditions

The rigid front caliper, compact rear caliper work with aggressive pad compounds and increased rotor contact area to provide exceptional brake feel and control

New lightweight rear hub, rear sprocket and drive chain reduce unsprung weight, driveline inertia and contribute to more agile handling

Fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed-sensitive damping and linkage-type KYB® shock offer best-in-class suspension performance

Revised suspension settings take full advantage of the lightened rear wheel assembly to increase stability on corner entry/exit and improve bump reaction

New three-cross-spoke pattern on the rear wheel further improves impact absorption and overall feel

Innovative Launch Control System optimizes engine output for quicker, smoother race starts every time

Convenient push-button electric start provides effortless restarts

Lightweight aluminum tapered handlebar

Rubber-mounted four-position adjustable handlebar mounts reduce vibration

Compact bodywork including a narrow fuel tank and flat seat for better control

New premium Yamaha Blue and dark blue graphics scheme is embedded to provide excellent durability and scratch resistance

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires

The new 2022 YZ450F will be available from dealers this July in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $9,599 MSRP.

2022 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250F & YZ450F



Yamaha brings the factory ride look back for 2022 with the return of the Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250F and Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F. With a sharp, race-team-inspired color and graphics package, riders can stand out from the crowd with the livery of Yamaha’s championship-winning Supercross and Motocross teams.



The new 2022 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250F and Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F will both be available from dealers this July for $8,699 and $9,799 MSRP, respectively.

2022 YZ250FX:



The new 2022 Yamaha YZ250FX boasts a number of improvements pulled directly from the Supercross dominating YZ250F motocrosser, handing cross country and enduro enthusiasts an extremely capable, competition-ready machine straight out of the box. From stronger engine performance, to the highly refined cross-country-tuned chassis, to an improved high performance brake setup, the new 2022 YZ250FX is squarely aimed at winning races at all levels of XC competition.

Building on the already potent liquid-cooled 250cc four-stroke engine, the new YZ250FX churns out even stronger mid- to high-range power thanks to an improved air intake, wider intake port, redesigned exhaust camshaft and improved muffler design. Ensuring power gets down precisely when you need it, a six-speed transmission features gearing ratios optimized for cross country demands, and a large-diameter heavy-duty clutch means enhanced durability in extreme racing conditions. To keep the power in check, an updated lightweight braking system features larger front pistons, a more rigid caliper, a redesigned 270mm front rotor with a 30% increase in pad contact area and higher friction pad material, all combining to provide exceptional braking power and feel. The redesigned rear rotor maintains the same braking power while dropping outer diameter from 245mm to 240mm, further reducing unsprung weight with no compromise on performance.

The YZ250FX comes preloaded with two optimized engine maps—one for fast, aggressive high-traction conditions and one with a smoother engine character for extreme, low-traction conditions—which can be easily selected on-the-fly with a handlebar-mounted map switch. Maps can be altered using Yamaha’s innovative Power Tuner app, allowing riders to make fueling and ignition timing changes instantly and upload them to the bike for the ultimate track-side tuning.

The highly developed aluminum bilateral beam frame is taken straight from the class-leading YZ250F, then further tuned for cross country performance with improvements to the engine mounting brackets. Already known for its unmatched suspension performance, the new YZ250FX features high-spec KYB® fully adjustable spring-type forks with speed-sensitive damping and a linkage-type KYB® rear shock both tuned specifically for cross country racing. It all contributes to the model’s trademark front-end feel and exceptional cornering performance.

Adding to the long list of features that increase cross country capability, comfort and convenience are the push-button electric starter, modified balancer weight for reduced vibration, large 2.16-gallon fuel tank for increased range, fuel level warning indicator, heavy-duty composite engine guard, rubber-mounted handlebar clamps, 18-inch rear wheel, sealed O-ring chain and a folding aluminum kickstand. Finally, a sharp new graphics scheme highlights the YZ lineage with premium Yamaha Blue and dark blue embedded graphics, providing excellent durability and scratch resistance.

2022 YZ250FX features and benefits

Liquid-cooled 250cc four-stroke churns out stronger mid- to high-range power thanks to an improved air intake, wider intake port, redesigned exhaust camshaft, improved muffler and optimized ECU settings

Industry-leading and free-of-charge Yamaha Power Tuner app allows instant fueling and ignition timing changes on your smartphone for ultimate track-side tuning

Two-mode adjustable engine mapping allows rider to select between two tuneable engine maps at the push of a button

The highly developed aluminum bilateral beam frame taken from the class-leading YZ250F has been tuned for cross country performance and modified to match the more powerful engine

Class-leading KYB® fully adjustable spring-type forks with speed-sensitive damping and linkage-type KYB® rear shock have been thoroughly tested and tuned specifically for cross country racing

A new, more rigid front caliper and compact rear caliper work with new discs and new pad material to boost brake feel and controllability, while the new 240mm rear brake rotor dissipates heat more efficiently for more consistent racing performance

New high-capacity muffler improves high-rpm power delivery while providing a deep, throaty exhaust note

Position of the balancer weight has been adjusted to reduce vibration in the low- to mid-rpm range for less rider fatigue and increased long-distance comfort

Convenient push-button electric start provides effortless restarts

Heavy-duty, large-diameter clutch for enhanced durability in extreme cross country conditions

Large 2.16-gallon fuel tank for increased range along with a convenient low fuel indicator light

Lightweight aluminum handlebar

Rubber-mounted four-position adjustable handlebar mounts reduce vibration

New premium Yamaha Blue and dark blue graphics scheme is embedded to provide excellent durability and scratch resistance

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires

The new 2022 YZ250FX will be available from dealers this October in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $8,799 MSRP.

2022 YZ450FX:



The competition-dominating Yamaha YZ450FX is back for 2022. Developed from Yamaha’s flagship YZ450F motocross model, the YZ450FX includes a host of added features and unique settings designed with the goal of creating the ultimate XC racer. It all starts with the renowned 450cc, liquid-cooled, Yamaha four-stroke engine. The ultra-compact powerplant features a distinct rearward-slanted cylinder design—complete with rear exhaust and forward-mounted down-draft intake system. The cylinder head design works with the frame geometry to centralize mass and optimize weight distribution. Internally, the engine features a straight intake tract, aggressive cam profiles, a high-compression “box bridge” piston design with DLC-coated piston pin, all contributing to its fun, torquey character and broad, usable powerband. The YZ450FX also features Yamaha’s industry-leading and free-of-charge Power Tuner app, allowing cross country racers to make fueling and ignition timing changes instantly and upload them to the bike straight from their smartphone for the ultimate track-side tuning. Then, a handlebar-mounted map switch allows riders to quickly select between two preloaded engine maps for on-the-fly adjustments to changing riding conditions.

The latest evolution of Yamaha’s lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame features precisely tuned flex characteristics that give riders the ultimate combination of cornering performance, traction feel and bump stability. Fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed sensitive damping and linkage-type KYB® rear shock provide best-in-class suspension performance, specifically tuned for optimum cross country performance. Bringing things to a stop, the YZ450FX’s rigid front caliper and compact rear caliper work with aggressive pad compounds and lightweight rotors to provide exceptional braking power and controllability, dissipate heat more efficiently in racing conditions and reduce unsprung weight.

To further showcase the YZ450FX’s cross country edge, convenient features like push-button electric start, fuel level warning indicator, composite engine guard, rubber-mounted handlebar clamps, 18-inch rear wheel, sealed O-ring chain and a folding aluminum kickstand all come standard.

The new 2022 Y450FX will be available from dealers this September in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $9,899 MSRP.

Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2022 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current 2021 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features nearly $5 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a bLU cRU debit card, receive a 10 percent rebate on GYTR parts and accessory purchases of up to $1,000, and receive an instant $45 credit on http://www.bLUcRUswag.com. The 2022 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program details will be announced soon.