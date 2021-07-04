2021 RED BUD PRO MX RESULTS

Dylan Ferrandis added another overall victory to his resume in the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series at Red Bud, Michigan this weekend. In the first moto, he went head-to-head with series rival Ken Roczen to come out on top, but in the second race, Eli Tomac, who was fourth in the first moto, returned with some of his familiar magic to take the win. Unlike his performance at Hi-Point two weeks ago, Tomac never made a clean getaway at Red Bud, struggling through most of the race to hold off Aaron Plessinger. In the late laps, though, Ferrandis caught them both, passed teammate Plessinger and confirmed his third victory in four races.

RED BUD 450 CLASS RESULTS

1. Dylan Ferrandis 1/2

2. Eli Tomac 4/1

3. Aaron Plessinger 3/3

4. Ken Roczen 2/6

5. Christian Craig 5/5

6. Chase Sexton 8/4

7. Cooper Webb 7/9

8. Justin Barcia 9/8

9. Joseph Savatgy 10/10

10. Brandon Hartranft 11/13

11. Coty Schock 13/12

12. Fredrik Noren 12/15

13. Adam Cianciarulo 6/23

14. Marvin Musquin 38/7

15. Justin Bogle 14/14

16. Max Anstie 27/11

17. Justin Rodbell 17/16

18. Ryan Surratt 15/19

19. William Clason 16/21

20. Chris Canning 21/17

21. Ben LaMay 23/18

22. Jeremy Hand 19/20

23. Robert Piazza 18/32

24. Bryce Backaus 20/27

25. Jacob Runkles 24/25

26. Nathan Augustin 25/30

27. Bryce Hansen 34/22

28. Nicolas Rolando 29/28

29. Dawson Ryker 30/29

30. Cory Carsten 26/33

31. Tyler Stepek 37/24

32. Scott Meshey 22/39

33. Curren Thurman 33/31

34. Cody Groves 28/37

35. Alex Ray 40/26

36. Nicholas Tomasunas 31/36

37. Matthew Hubert 32/40

38. Rody Schroyer 35/38

39. Gerald Lorenz III -/34

40. Trevor Schmidt -/35

41. Dean Wilson 36/-

42. Phillip Nicoletti 39/-

450 POINTS AFTER FOUR ROUNDS

1. Dylan Ferrandis 179

2. Ken Roczen 165

3. Aaron Plessinger 143

4. Chase Sexton 132

5. Eli Tomac 129

6. Justin Barcia 121

7. Adam Cianciarulo 116

8. Christian Craig 104

9. Cooper Webb 102

10. Marvin Musquin 90

11. Joseph Savatgy 76

12. Max Anstie 49

13. Justin Bogle 49

14. Coty Schock 47

15. Fredrik Noren 41

250 CLASS RESULTS

In the 250 class, Jett Lawrence won the first moto while Justin Cooper went down, then Justin Cooper won moto two after Lawrence went down. The benefactor of it all was RJ Hampshire, who took the overall with a 2-2 score. Hampshire hunted down and passed Cooper in moto two, then pulled a small lead. Unfortunately, he fell and despite remounting quickly, could never challenge for the lead again. Lawrence was nearly last on the first lap of moto two after his crash, but he made an amazing charge through the pack to claim sixth and retain his points lead.

1. RJ Hampshire 2/2

2. Justin Cooper 4/1

3. Jett Lawrence 1/6

4. Hunter Lawrence 3/4

5. Jeremy Martin 5/3

6. Jo Shimoda 6/5

7. Pierce Brown 7/7

8. Stilez Robertson 12/8

9. Maximus Vohland 10/11

10. Jalek Swoll 8/14

11. Garrett Marchbanks 14/10

12. Levi Kitchen 9/19

13. Nathanael Thrasher 39/9

14. Carson Mumford 18/13

15. Ty Masterpool 15/16

16. Austin Forkner 20/12

17. Colt Nichols 11/40

18. Jarrett Frye 16/17

19. Dilan Schwartz 13/20

20. Joshua Varize 17/18

21. Michael Mosiman 35/15

22. Jace Kessler 19/22

23. Brandon Scharer 21/21

24. Jesse Flock 23/24

25. Gared Steinke 27/23

26. Christopher Prebula 24/27

27. Jeffrey Walker 26/26

28. James Harrington 28/25

29. Vincent Luhovey 25/28

30. Jack Chambers 30/30

31. Jerry Robin 22/38

32. Matthew Curler 29/32

33. Noah Willbrandt 32/31

34. Wade Brommel 31/33

35. Justin Wolf 34/35

36. Dennis Gritzmacher 33/36

37. Derek Kelley 40/37

38. Kailub Russell 38/39

39. Joseph Tait -/29

40. Tylor Skodras -/34

41. Grant Harlan 36/-

42. Max Miller 37/-

250 POINTS AFTER FOUR ROUNDS

1. Jett Lawrence 172

2. Justin Cooper 164

3. Hunter Lawrence 128

4. RJ Hampshire 111

5. Jeremy Martin 108

6. Jalek Swoll 108

7. Garrett Marchbanks 103

8. Jo Shimoda 99

9. Colt Nichols 97

10. Austin Forkner 87

11. Pierce Brown 68

12. Maximus Vohland 60

13. Dilan Schwartz 57

14. Carson Mumford 53

15. Michael Mosiman 52