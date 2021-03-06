2021 DAYTONA SUPERCROSS RESULTS: SEASON TURNING POINT!

Daytona often presents a shift in the direction of each supercross season. It’s different in soil, in layout and in the skills rewarded. Last year it was probably the race that broke Ken Roczen’s championship run prior to the Covid 19 shutdown. Whether that happens again remains to be seen, but Daytona definitely provided a break in the routine, as Eli Tomac led every lap of the main event to become a five-time Daytona winner. Behind him, Cooper Webb finished second by making a last lap pass on a suddenly revitalized Aaron Plessinger and close in even more on Ken Roczen, who now leads the series by a scant two points. In the 250 class, it was a day of career bests, as Cameron McAdoo took the points lead by besting a two pack of unexpected rivals who held off a charging Justin Cooper. For extended coverage of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Cooper Webb jumped straight to the lead with Aaron Plessinger in second. Within a few turns, Justin Barcia passed Plessinger for second, but then could not get away. Chase Sexton was barely inside the top 10 and Dylan Ferrandis was way back.; both were working forward rapidly. On the third lap, Plessinger got back around Barcia, then started pulling away and even closing in on Webb. As the race continued, it looked like Plessinger might actually make a bid for the lead. He never quite got close enough to make it happen, but pulled well clear of Barcia in the process. Chase Sexton caught up to fourth and Dylan Ferrandis had an amazing ride to get up to fifth.

450 HEAT 2

Ken Roczen got what looked like an easy holeshot with considerable chaos right behind him. Mitchell Oldenburg emerged with second place with Malcolm Stewart breathing down his neck. Oldenburg got out of shape on the second lap and Stewart moved into second, followed by Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin. Through most of the race, Stewart looked like he was having no trouble hanging with Roczen, and even got close enough to show his wheel to the point leader. In the final laps, Stewart faded back, but was never threatened by Eli Tomac or Marvin Musquin.

450 MAIN EVENT

If ever there was a race where the first turn was the most decisive point, it was this one. Eli Tomac hugged the inside to pass a number of riders who drifted wide, including Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen. Later, Roczen said that Webb gave him a little extra push into the tuff blocks and all but promised retaliation in Dallas. Nonetheless, Webb emerged in second while Roczen dropped to seventh. Before long, however, Aaron Plessinger caught fire and passed Webb to take second, and then started closing in on Tomac. That set the order for a long stalemate where Roczen was one of the few riders moving forward. He passed Justin Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, Marvin Musquin and finally Chase Sexton to move into fourth behind Webb, then did everything he could to get around his points rival. In the meantime, both of them were losing ground to Plessinger, who looked like he might have the speed to challenge Tomac for the lead. As the race went on, Tomac finally started to inch away from Plessinger, while the Webb/Roczen battle was joined by Malcolm Stewart. Roczen eventually made a mistake that cost him two places and allowed Webb to concentrate on catching Plessinger. In the final laps, Roczen got back into fourth, but Webb managed to pass Plessinger for second. Tomac, in the meantime, became a five-time Daytona winner.

250 W HEAT 1

Jalek Swol got to the turn first, but Seth Hammaker took over very quickly. Joey Crown, Pierce Brown and Cameron McAdoo swapped positions for a few turns, but eventually McAdoo shook them all off and set out after his teammate Hammaker. Going into the third lap, McAdoo took over the lead, setting up a Pro Circuit one and two. Back in the pack for most of the race was Alex Martin, but he eventually climbed up to safely qualify in fifth. Swol and Crown both had trouble in the sand, but Swol landed in seventh while Crown would have to go to the LCQ

250 W HEAT 2

Hunter Lawrence got the start in the second 250 heat, but the race was called back to the line after a number of unrelated crashes–one of which took out Ryan Sipes. On the second start, Lawrence was in front again while Justin Cooper was well outside the top 10. Jordon Smith soon established himself in second while Ryan Sipes shook off his injuries to pressure Mitchell Harrison for third,. The rider who seemed to have the most momentum through most of this race was Stiles Robertson, who picked off rider after rider until he finally found himself in third. Lawrence led the entire race while Justin Cooper put in a workman-like race to move up to fourth.

250 W MAIN EVENT

Husqvarna’s rookie Stilez Robertson took the holeshot and then set sail with Alex Martin in second and Coty Shock in third. Cameron McAdoo was around sixth while Justin Cooper was nearly last. For much of the race, it looked like Robertson might just pull it off. He was riding flawlessly and pulling away ever so slowly from Martin and Shock. Hunter Lawrence also gated mid-pack and then started piling on mistakes to find himself in 10th. Even Cooper was struggling, at one point getting into the top 10 only to collide with a tuff block and go back to 14th. Eventually, he settled down and started moving forward. In the meantime, McAdoo caught up to Robertson and made a pass for the lead. From there to the finish, he would not be challenged. In the second half of the race, Martin made a mistake that put him back in 7th and Pierce Brown passed Shock for third. In the final laps, Cooper made a number of attemptsat passing Brown for the final podium position, but couldn’t pull it off. In the end, McAdoo pulled off a career highlight win over Robertson and Brown, both of whom had rides to remember.

450 QUALIFYING

450 LCQ

250 WEST QUALIFYING

250 LCQ

