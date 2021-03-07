2021 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS AFTER DAYTONA
Daytona’s 450 class results weren’t unexpected; no one in his right mind would bet against Eli Tomac there. But the biggest shift in the 2021 championship battle wasn’t about Tomac making up ground, it was about Ken Roczen was once again being reeled in by a very steadfast Cooper Webb. The gap is now only two points with Roczen still holding on to the red plate. In the 250 West class, Daytona shook up that status quo, with Justin Cooper losing the points lead to Cameron McAdoo. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.
450 POINTS AFTER DAYTONA
1 Ken Roczen 199
2 Cooper Webb 197
3 Eli Tomac 175
4 Justin Barcia 153
5 Malcolm Stewart 143
6 Marvin Musquin 135
7 Aaron Plessinger 134
8 Zach Osborne 123
9 Dylan Ferrandis 121
10 Adam Cianciarulo 120
11 Jason Anderson 116
12 Joey Savatgy 95
13 Justin Brayton 86
14 Dean Wilson 70
15 Broc Tickle 63
16 Vince Friese 60
17 Martin Davalos 57
18 Justin Bogle 56
19 Kyle Chisholm 48
20 Benny Bloss 45
250 W POINTS AFTER TWO ROUNDS
1 Cameron Mcadoo 49
2 Justin Cooper 45
3 Garrett Marchbanks 39
4 Hunter Lawrence 35
5 Jalek Swoll 34
6 Seth Hammaker 29
7 Stilez Robertson 28
8 Coty Schock 25
9 Chris Blose 23
10 Pierce Brown 21
11 Alex Martin 17
12 Kyle Peters 16
13 Jordon Smith 16
14 Nate Thrasher 15
15 Jarrett Frye 15
16 Robbie Wageman 14
17 Cedric Soubeyras 14
18 Jace Owen 13
19 Joey Crown 10
20 Hardy Munoz 10
