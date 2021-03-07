2021 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS AFTER DAYTONA

Daytona’s 450 class results weren’t unexpected; no one in his right mind would bet against Eli Tomac there. But the biggest shift in the 2021 championship battle wasn’t about Tomac making up ground, it was about Ken Roczen was once again being reeled in by a very steadfast Cooper Webb. The gap is now only two points with Roczen still holding on to the red plate. In the 250 West class, Daytona shook up that status quo, with Justin Cooper losing the points lead to Cameron McAdoo. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.

450 POINTS AFTER DAYTONA

1 Ken Roczen 199

2 Cooper Webb 197

3 Eli Tomac 175

4 Justin Barcia 153

5 Malcolm Stewart 143

6 Marvin Musquin 135

7 Aaron Plessinger 134

8 Zach Osborne 123

9 Dylan Ferrandis 121

10 Adam Cianciarulo 120

11 Jason Anderson 116

12 Joey Savatgy 95

13 Justin Brayton 86

14 Dean Wilson 70

15 Broc Tickle 63

16 Vince Friese 60

17 Martin Davalos 57

18 Justin Bogle 56

19 Kyle Chisholm 48

20 Benny Bloss 45

250 W POINTS AFTER TWO ROUNDS

1 Cameron Mcadoo 49

2 Justin Cooper 45

3 Garrett Marchbanks 39

4 Hunter Lawrence 35

5 Jalek Swoll 34

6 Seth Hammaker 29

7 Stilez Robertson 28

8 Coty Schock 25

9 Chris Blose 23

10 Pierce Brown 21

11 Alex Martin 17

12 Kyle Peters 16

13 Jordon Smith 16

14 Nate Thrasher 15

15 Jarrett Frye 15

16 Robbie Wageman 14

17 Cedric Soubeyras 14

18 Jace Owen 13

19 Joey Crown 10

20 Hardy Munoz 10