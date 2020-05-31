2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11: 250 EAST QUALIFYING

For the first time in history the Salt Lake City Supercross will host a 250 east coast round. Before the long break in racing Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Garrett Marchbanks was the dominate winner in Daytona. Here in Salt Lake a few riders have emerged in as strong players like Shane Mcelrath, Chase Sexton, Colt Nichols and Jeremy Martin. Below is how the 250 east division stacks up in qualifying for tonights event.

1 12 ShaneMcelrath 2 1E ChaseSexton 3 13 Colt Nichols 4 6 JeremyMartin 5 36 GarrettMarchbanks 6 163 PierceBrown 7 66 Enzo Lopes 8 38 Kyle Peters 9 49 Chris Blose 10 159 Jace Owen 11 39 JordanBailey 12 84 Jo Shimoda 13 59 JoshuaOsby 14 43 John Short 15 56 JustinStarling 16 352 Jalek Swoll 17 73 ChaseMarquier 18 157 DarianSanayei 19 128 CarterHalpain 20 367 HunterSayles 21 332 DustinWinter 22 67 Jerry Robin 23 68 Nick Gaines 24 47 LorenzoLocurcio 25 981 CurrenThurman 26 349 GrantHarlan 27 77 KevinMoranz 28 125 Luke Neese 29 75 CotySchock 30 124 Lane Shaw 31 185 WilsonFleming 32 208 Logan Leitzel 33 364 Chad Saultz 34 357 KameronBarboa 35 248 TravisDelnicki 36 258 JustinRodbell 37 160 VincentMurphy 38 675 Kyle Dillin 39 162 MaxwellSanford 40 197 DillonCloyed 11:05:07 May 31, 2020