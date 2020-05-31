2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11: 250 EAST QUALIFYING

For the first time in history the Salt Lake City Supercross will host a 250 east coast round. Before the long break in racing Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Garrett Marchbanks was the dominate winner in Daytona. Here in Salt Lake a few riders have emerged in as strong players like Shane Mcelrath, Chase Sexton, Colt Nichols and Jeremy Martin. Below is how the 250 east division stacks up in qualifying for tonights event.
|1
|12
|ShaneMcelrath
|2
|1E
|ChaseSexton
|3
|13
|Colt Nichols
|4
|6
|JeremyMartin
|5
|36
|GarrettMarchbanks
|6
|163
|PierceBrown
|7
|66
|Enzo Lopes
|8
|38
|Kyle Peters
|9
|49
|Chris Blose
|10
|159
|Jace Owen
|11
|39
|JordanBailey
|12
|84
|Jo Shimoda
|13
|59
|JoshuaOsby
|14
|43
|John Short
|15
|56
|JustinStarling
|16
|352
|Jalek Swoll
|17
|73
|ChaseMarquier
|18
|157
|DarianSanayei
|19
|128
|CarterHalpain
|20
|367
|HunterSayles
|21
|332
|DustinWinter
|22
|67
|Jerry Robin
|23
|68
|Nick Gaines
|24
|47
|LorenzoLocurcio
|25
|981
|CurrenThurman
|26
|349
|GrantHarlan
|27
|77
|KevinMoranz
|28
|125
|Luke Neese
|29
|75
|CotySchock
|30
|124
|Lane Shaw
|31
|185
|WilsonFleming
|32
|208
|Logan Leitzel
|33
|364
|Chad Saultz
|34
|357
|KameronBarboa
|35
|248
|TravisDelnicki
|36
|258
|JustinRodbell
|37
|160
|VincentMurphy
|38
|675
|Kyle Dillin
|39
|162
|MaxwellSanford
|40
|197
|DillonCloyed
|11:05:07
|May 31, 2020
