2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11: 250 EAST QUALIFYING

For the first time in history the Salt Lake City Supercross will host a 250 east coast round. Before the long break in racing Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Garrett Marchbanks was the dominate winner in Daytona. Here in Salt Lake a few riders have emerged in as strong players like Shane Mcelrath, Chase Sexton, Colt Nichols and Jeremy Martin. Below is how the 250 east division stacks up in qualifying for tonights event.

1 12 ShaneMcelrath
2 1E ChaseSexton
3 13 Colt Nichols
4 6 JeremyMartin
5 36 GarrettMarchbanks
6 163 PierceBrown
7 66 Enzo Lopes
8 38 Kyle Peters
9 49 Chris Blose
10 159 Jace Owen
11 39 JordanBailey
12 84 Jo Shimoda
13 59 JoshuaOsby
14 43 John Short
15 56 JustinStarling
16 352 Jalek Swoll
17 73 ChaseMarquier
18 157 DarianSanayei
19 128 CarterHalpain
20 367 HunterSayles
21 332 DustinWinter
22 67 Jerry Robin
23 68 Nick Gaines
24 47 LorenzoLocurcio
25 981 CurrenThurman
26 349 GrantHarlan
27 77 KevinMoranz
28 125 Luke Neese
29 75 CotySchock
30 124 Lane Shaw
31 185 WilsonFleming
32 208 Logan  Leitzel
33 364 Chad Saultz
34 357 KameronBarboa
35 248 TravisDelnicki
36 258 JustinRodbell
37 160 VincentMurphy
38 675 Kyle Dillin
39 162 MaxwellSanford
40 197 DillonCloyed
11:05:07 May 31, 2020
