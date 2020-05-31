2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11: 450 QUALIFYING

Round 11 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season has officially started and 450 qualifying is in the books! Factory Honda’s Ken Roczen makes a statement posting the fastest overall time a head of his main rival Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and Tomac’s teammate Adam Cianciarulo. Below is how the entire 450cc class stacks up in qualifying .
|1
|94
|Ken Roczen
|2
|3
|Eli Tomac
|3
|9
|AdamCianciarulo
|4
|1
|CooperWebb
|5
|15
|Dean Wilson
|6
|4
|BlakeBaggett
|7
|21
|JasonAnderson
|8
|27
|MalcolmStewart
|9
|46
|Justin Hill
|10
|16
|ZachOsborne
|11
|10
|JustinBrayton
|12
|64
|Vince Friese
|13
|37
|MartinDavalos
|14
|7
|AaronPlessinger
|15
|51
|Justin Barcia
|16
|50
|Benny Bloss
|17
|34
|Tyler Bowers
|18
|22
|Chad Reed
|19
|11
|KyleChisholm
|20
|722
|AdamEnticknap
|21
|61
|Alex Ray
|22
|44
|KyleCunningham
|23
|71
|Ryan Breece
|24
|69
|CarlenGardner
|25
|31
|FredrikNoren
|26
|280
|Cade Clason
|27
|86
|JoshuaCartwright
|28
|114
|Nick Schmidt
|29
|509
|AlexanderNagy
|30
|88
|LoganKarnow
|31
|282
|TheodorePauli
|32
|211
|Tevin Tapia
|33
|447
|Deven Raper
|34
|824
|CarterStephenson
|35
|501
|ScottyWennerstrom
|36
|996
|PrestonTaylor
|37
|976
|Josh Greco
|38
|597
|Mason Kerr
|39
|651
|Jake Hogan
|11:34:02
|May 31, 2020
