2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11: 450 QUALIFYING

Round 11 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season has officially started and 450 qualifying is in the books! Factory Honda’s Ken Roczen makes a statement posting the fastest overall time a head of his main rival Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and Tomac’s teammate Adam Cianciarulo. Below is how the entire 450cc class stacks up in qualifying .

1 94 Ken Roczen 2 3 Eli Tomac 3 9 AdamCianciarulo 4 1 CooperWebb 5 15 Dean Wilson 6 4 BlakeBaggett 7 21 JasonAnderson 8 27 MalcolmStewart 9 46 Justin Hill 10 16 ZachOsborne 11 10 JustinBrayton 12 64 Vince Friese 13 37 MartinDavalos 14 7 AaronPlessinger 15 51 Justin Barcia 16 50 Benny Bloss 17 34 Tyler Bowers 18 22 Chad Reed 19 11 KyleChisholm 20 722 AdamEnticknap 21 61 Alex Ray 22 44 KyleCunningham 23 71 Ryan Breece 24 69 CarlenGardner 25 31 FredrikNoren 26 280 Cade Clason 27 86 JoshuaCartwright 28 114 Nick Schmidt 29 509 AlexanderNagy 30 88 LoganKarnow 31 282 TheodorePauli 32 211 Tevin Tapia 33 447 Deven Raper 34 824 CarterStephenson 35 501 ScottyWennerstrom 36 996 PrestonTaylor 37 976 Josh Greco 38 597 Mason Kerr 39 651 Jake Hogan 11:34:02 May 31, 2020