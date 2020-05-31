2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11: 450 QUALIFYING

Round 11 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season has officially started and 450 qualifying is in the books! Factory Honda’s Ken Roczen makes a statement posting the fastest overall time a head of his main rival Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and Tomac’s teammate Adam Cianciarulo. Below is how the entire 450cc class stacks up in qualifying .

1 94 Ken Roczen
2 3 Eli Tomac
3 9 AdamCianciarulo
4 1 CooperWebb
5 15 Dean Wilson
6 4 BlakeBaggett
7 21 JasonAnderson
8 27 MalcolmStewart
9 46 Justin Hill
10 16 ZachOsborne
11 10 JustinBrayton
12 64 Vince Friese
13 37 MartinDavalos
14 7 AaronPlessinger
15 51 Justin Barcia
16 50 Benny Bloss
17 34 Tyler Bowers
18 22 Chad Reed
19 11 KyleChisholm
20 722 AdamEnticknap
21 61 Alex Ray
22 44 KyleCunningham
23 71 Ryan Breece
24 69 CarlenGardner
25 31 FredrikNoren
26 280 Cade Clason
27 86 JoshuaCartwright
28 114 Nick Schmidt
29 509 AlexanderNagy
30 88 LoganKarnow
31 282 TheodorePauli
32 211 Tevin Tapia
33 447 Deven Raper
34 824 CarterStephenson
35 501 ScottyWennerstrom
36 996 PrestonTaylor
37 976 Josh Greco
38 597 Mason Kerr
39 651 Jake Hogan
