2020 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 450 QUALIFYING

So far, the 2020 season of Monster Energy Supercross has had a little of everything. Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen have done their share of winning as expected, but the random speed generated by some other riders has been spectacular. In qualifying, it’s been Adam Cianciarulo who has been nailing it week after week, and both Cooper Webb and Blake Baggett have been very fast in recent races, even if they haven’t yet won a main event. In session one, Cooper Webb was the fastest man at San Diego, but there were eight riders within a second. In the second session, once again Adam Cianciarulo set the fastest time. That’s six races in a row. For extended coverage of the 2020 San Diego Supercross, click here.

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Adam Cianciarulo 49.024

2 Eli Tomac 49.494

3 Jason Anderson 49.551

4 Cooper Webb 49.556

5 Blake Baggett 49.577

6 Ken Roczen 49.648

7 Justin Brayton 49.724

8 Justin Hill 49.953

9 Malcolm Stewart 50.072

10 Martin Davalos 50.188

11 Dean Wilson 50.544

12 Zach Osborne 50.613

13 Justin Barcia 50.879

14 Aaron Plessinger 51.063

15 Benny Bloss 51.219

16 Vince Friese 51.271

17 Tyler Bowers 51.374

18 Kyle Chisholm 51.674

19 Ryan Breece 52.165

20 Alex Ray 52.230

21 Kyle Cunningham 52.259

22 Adam Enticknap 52.917

23 Joshua Cartwright 53.204

24 Cade Autenrieth 53.364

25 Jason Clermont 53.451

26 Chad Reed 53.455

27 Austin Politelli 53.718

28 James Weeks 53.878

29 Aj Catanzaro 53.925

30 Jerry Robin 53.947

31 Nick Schmidt 53.964

32 John Short 54.220

33 Curren Thurman 54.234

34 Joan Cros 54.378

35 Cade Clason 54.436

36 Joel Wightman 54.954

37 Theodore Pauli 55.263

38 Alexander Nagy 55.421

39 Josh Greco 55.452

40 Tevin Tapia 55.617

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Scotty Wennerstrom 55.744

42 Deven Raper 56.286

43 Robert Fitch 56.599

44 Bradley Lionnet 56.797

45 James Milson 57.597

46 Jake Hogan 57.639

47 Travis Smith 1:01.808

450 GROUP A, SESSION 1

1 Cooper Webb 50.360

2 Blake Baggett 50.391

3 Eli Tomac 50.493

4 Ken Roczen 50.627

5 Adam Cianciarulo 50.694

6 Jason Anderson 50.699

7 Justin Brayton 50.791

8 Malcolm Stewart 51.073

9 Justin Hill 51.480

10 Martin Davalos 51.534

11 Justin Barcia 51.537

12 Dean Wilson 51.675

13 Benny Bloss 52.004

14 Zach Osborne 52.015

15 Vince Friese 52.022

16 Tyler Bowers 52.511

17 Aaron Plessinger 52.903

18 Alex Ray 53.323

19 Kyle Chisholm 53.403

20 Chad Reed 53.762

21 Kyle Cunningham 53.919

22 Ryan Breece 54.086

23 Curren Thurman 55.577

450 GROUP B, SESSION 1

1 James Weeks 53.878

2 Cade Autenrieth 53.883

3 Adam Enticknap 54.108

4 Joshua Cartwright 54.174

5 Nick Schmidt 54.264

6 Jason Clermont 54.322

7 Aj Catanzaro 54.525

8 Austin Politelli 55.039

9 John Short 55.122

10 Joan Cros 55.214

11 Jerry Robin 55.564

12 Cade Clason 56.007

13 Alexander Nagy 56.142

14 Josh Greco 56.171

15 Deven Raper 56.286

16 Joel Wightman 56.372

17 Scotty Wennerstrom 56.901

18 Theodore Pauli 57.104

19 Robert Fitch 57.565

20 Bradley Lionnet 57.909

21 Tevin Tapia 58.002

22 James Milson 59.907

23 Jake Hogan 1:00.824

24 Travis Smith 1:04.423