2020 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 450 QUALIFYING

So far, the 2020 season of Monster Energy Supercross has had a little of everything. Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen have done their share of winning as expected, but the random speed generated by some other riders has been spectacular. In qualifying, it’s been Adam Cianciarulo who has been nailing it week after week, and both Cooper Webb and Blake Baggett have been very fast in recent races, even if they haven’t yet won a main event. In session one, Cooper Webb was the fastest man at San Diego, but there were eight riders within a second. In the second session, once again Adam Cianciarulo set the fastest time. That’s six races in a row. For extended coverage of the 2020 San Diego Supercross, click here.
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Adam Cianciarulo 49.024
2 Eli Tomac 49.494
3 Jason Anderson 49.551
4 Cooper Webb 49.556
5 Blake Baggett 49.577
6 Ken Roczen 49.648
7 Justin Brayton 49.724
8 Justin Hill 49.953
9 Malcolm Stewart 50.072
10 Martin Davalos 50.188
11 Dean Wilson 50.544
12 Zach Osborne 50.613
13 Justin Barcia 50.879
14 Aaron Plessinger 51.063
15 Benny Bloss 51.219
16 Vince Friese 51.271
17 Tyler Bowers 51.374
18 Kyle Chisholm 51.674
19 Ryan Breece 52.165
20 Alex Ray 52.230
21 Kyle Cunningham 52.259
22 Adam Enticknap 52.917
23 Joshua Cartwright 53.204
24 Cade Autenrieth 53.364
25 Jason Clermont 53.451
26 Chad Reed 53.455
27 Austin Politelli 53.718
28 James Weeks 53.878
29 Aj Catanzaro 53.925
30 Jerry Robin 53.947
31 Nick Schmidt 53.964
32 John Short 54.220
33 Curren Thurman 54.234
34 Joan Cros 54.378
35 Cade Clason 54.436
36 Joel Wightman 54.954
37 Theodore Pauli 55.263
38 Alexander Nagy 55.421
39 Josh Greco 55.452
40 Tevin Tapia 55.617
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Scotty Wennerstrom 55.744
42 Deven Raper 56.286
43 Robert Fitch 56.599
44 Bradley Lionnet 56.797
45 James Milson 57.597
46 Jake Hogan 57.639
47 Travis Smith 1:01.808
450 GROUP A, SESSION 1
1 Cooper Webb 50.360
2 Blake Baggett 50.391
3 Eli Tomac 50.493
4 Ken Roczen 50.627
5 Adam Cianciarulo 50.694
6 Jason Anderson 50.699
7 Justin Brayton 50.791
8 Malcolm Stewart 51.073
9 Justin Hill 51.480
10 Martin Davalos 51.534
11 Justin Barcia 51.537
12 Dean Wilson 51.675
13 Benny Bloss 52.004
14 Zach Osborne 52.015
15 Vince Friese 52.022
16 Tyler Bowers 52.511
17 Aaron Plessinger 52.903
18 Alex Ray 53.323
19 Kyle Chisholm 53.403
20 Chad Reed 53.762
21 Kyle Cunningham 53.919
22 Ryan Breece 54.086
23 Curren Thurman 55.577
450 GROUP B, SESSION 1
1 James Weeks 53.878
2 Cade Autenrieth 53.883
3 Adam Enticknap 54.108
4 Joshua Cartwright 54.174
5 Nick Schmidt 54.264
6 Jason Clermont 54.322
7 Aj Catanzaro 54.525
8 Austin Politelli 55.039
9 John Short 55.122
10 Joan Cros 55.214
11 Jerry Robin 55.564
12 Cade Clason 56.007
13 Alexander Nagy 56.142
14 Josh Greco 56.171
15 Deven Raper 56.286
16 Joel Wightman 56.372
17 Scotty Wennerstrom 56.901
18 Theodore Pauli 57.104
19 Robert Fitch 57.565
20 Bradley Lionnet 57.909
21 Tevin Tapia 58.002
22 James Milson 59.907
23 Jake Hogan 1:00.824
24 Travis Smith 1:04.423
