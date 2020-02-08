2020 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 250 QUALIFYING

Dylan Ferrandis rolled into Petco Stadium in San Diego, California with the red number plates that denotes the points leader in Monster Energy Supercross. The 2020 season of the 250 West class has been a three-way battle this year, and that’s likely to continue, as there are only three point separating Ferrandis from his Star Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper, and Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner isn’t far behind. Ferrandis set the fastest time in the first session, with Forkner, Cameron McAdoo and Brandon Hartranft running fast as well.In the second session, Forkner and Ferrandis kept leap-frogging each other for the best time. Eventually Ferrandis was top qualifier and the only 250 to break into the 48-second bracket. For extended coverage of the 2020 San Diego Supercross, click here.
250 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Dylan Ferrandis 48.991
2 Austin Forkner 49.228
3 Justin Cooper 50.331
4 Brandon Hartranft 50.738
5 Michael Mosiman 50.799
6 Cameron Mcadoo 50.964
7 Luke Clout 51.140
8 Derek Drake 51.427
9 Jacob Hayes 51.497
10 Alex Martin 51.867
11 Jay Wilson 52.530
12 Aaron Tanti 52.810
13 Martin Castelo 53.007
14 Mitchell Falk 53.029
15 Robbie Wageman 53.310
16 Carson Brown 53.499
17 Chris Howell 53.611
18 Killian Auberson 53.630
19 Mathias Jorgensen 53.727
20 Ludovic Macler 54.216
21 Logan Karnow 54.263
22 Devin Harriman 54.301
23 Michael Leib 54.365
24 RJ Wageman 54.540
25 Broc Shoemaker 54.797
26 Lorenzo Camporese 54.899
27 Chase Felong 54.901
28 Cheyenne Harmon 55.032
29 Bryson Gardner 55.461
30 Xylian Ramella 55.551
31 Hunter Schlosser 55.816
32 Blaine Silveira 55.969
33 Deegan Vonlossberg 55.984
34 Dare Demartile 56.140
35 Kordel Caro 56.212
36 Chance Blackburn 56.293
37 Jeffrey Meurs 56.302
38 Wyatt Lyonsmith 56.491
39 Addison Emory 56.586
40 Todd Bannister 57.772
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Tyler Gibbs 57.789
42 Dawson Newby 58.698
43 Mike Henderson 58.899
44 David Pulley 59.166
250 GROUP A,SESSION 1
1 Dylan Ferrandis 49.732
2 Austin Forkner 50.241
3 Cameron Mcadoo 51.962
4 Brandon Hartranft 52.079
5 Luke Clout 52.283
6 Alex Martin 52.435
7 Derek Drake 52.541
8 Justin Cooper 53.020
9 Mitchell Falk 53.029
10 Michael Mosiman 53.261
11 Aaron Tanti 53.676
12 Jacob Hayes 54.133
13 Jay Wilson 54.627
14 Robbie Wageman 54.809
15 Carson Brown 54.960
16 Michael Leib 55.116
17 Killian Auberson 55.159
18 Logan Karnow 55.466
19 Martin Castelo 55.546
20 Xylian Ramella 57.415
250 GROUP B, SESSION 1
1 Chris Howell 54.828
2 Ludovic Macler 55.216
3 Mathias Jorgensen 55.394
4 Bryson Gardner 55.530
5 Chase Felong 55.626
6 Broc Shoemaker 55.999
7 Devin Harriman 56.184
8 Cheyenne Harmon 56.511
9 Lorenzo Camporese 56.613
10 RJ Wageman 56.922
11 Dare Demartile 56.936
12 Deegan Vonlossberg 57.157
13 Hunter Schlosser 57.294
14 Chance Blackburn 57.486
15 Jeffrey Meurs 57.814
16 Wyatt Lyonsmith 57.993
17 Blaine Silveira 58.093
18 Addison Emory 58.144
19 Todd Bannister 58.700
20 Tyler Gibbs 59.423
21 Kordel Caro 1:00.436
22 Mike Henderson 1:00.662
23 Dawson Newby 1:00.673
24 David Pulley 1:02.198
Comments are closed.