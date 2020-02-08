2020 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 250 QUALIFYING

Dylan Ferrandis rolled into Petco Stadium in San Diego, California with the red number plates that denotes the points leader in Monster Energy Supercross. The 2020 season of the 250 West class has been a three-way battle this year, and that’s likely to continue, as there are only three point separating Ferrandis from his Star Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper, and Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner isn’t far behind. Ferrandis set the fastest time in the first session, with Forkner, Cameron McAdoo and Brandon Hartranft running fast as well.In the second session, Forkner and Ferrandis kept leap-frogging each other for the best time. Eventually Ferrandis was top qualifier and the only 250 to break into the 48-second bracket. For extended coverage of the 2020 San Diego Supercross, click here.

250 COMBINED QUALIFYING

1 Dylan Ferrandis 48.991

2 Austin Forkner 49.228

3 Justin Cooper 50.331

4 Brandon Hartranft 50.738

5 Michael Mosiman 50.799

6 Cameron Mcadoo 50.964

7 Luke Clout 51.140

8 Derek Drake 51.427

9 Jacob Hayes 51.497

10 Alex Martin 51.867

11 Jay Wilson 52.530

12 Aaron Tanti 52.810

13 Martin Castelo 53.007

14 Mitchell Falk 53.029

15 Robbie Wageman 53.310

16 Carson Brown 53.499

17 Chris Howell 53.611

18 Killian Auberson 53.630

19 Mathias Jorgensen 53.727

20 Ludovic Macler 54.216

21 Logan Karnow 54.263

22 Devin Harriman 54.301

23 Michael Leib 54.365

24 RJ Wageman 54.540

25 Broc Shoemaker 54.797

26 Lorenzo Camporese 54.899

27 Chase Felong 54.901

28 Cheyenne Harmon 55.032

29 Bryson Gardner 55.461

30 Xylian Ramella 55.551

31 Hunter Schlosser 55.816

32 Blaine Silveira 55.969

33 Deegan Vonlossberg 55.984

34 Dare Demartile 56.140

35 Kordel Caro 56.212

36 Chance Blackburn 56.293

37 Jeffrey Meurs 56.302

38 Wyatt Lyonsmith 56.491

39 Addison Emory 56.586

40 Todd Bannister 57.772

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Tyler Gibbs 57.789

42 Dawson Newby 58.698

43 Mike Henderson 58.899

44 David Pulley 59.166

250 GROUP A,SESSION 1

1 Dylan Ferrandis 49.732

2 Austin Forkner 50.241

3 Cameron Mcadoo 51.962

4 Brandon Hartranft 52.079

5 Luke Clout 52.283

6 Alex Martin 52.435

7 Derek Drake 52.541

8 Justin Cooper 53.020

9 Mitchell Falk 53.029

10 Michael Mosiman 53.261

11 Aaron Tanti 53.676

12 Jacob Hayes 54.133

13 Jay Wilson 54.627

14 Robbie Wageman 54.809

15 Carson Brown 54.960

16 Michael Leib 55.116

17 Killian Auberson 55.159

18 Logan Karnow 55.466

19 Martin Castelo 55.546

20 Xylian Ramella 57.415

250 GROUP B, SESSION 1

1 Chris Howell 54.828

2 Ludovic Macler 55.216

3 Mathias Jorgensen 55.394

4 Bryson Gardner 55.530

5 Chase Felong 55.626

6 Broc Shoemaker 55.999

7 Devin Harriman 56.184

8 Cheyenne Harmon 56.511

9 Lorenzo Camporese 56.613

10 RJ Wageman 56.922

11 Dare Demartile 56.936

12 Deegan Vonlossberg 57.157

13 Hunter Schlosser 57.294

14 Chance Blackburn 57.486

15 Jeffrey Meurs 57.814

16 Wyatt Lyonsmith 57.993

17 Blaine Silveira 58.093

18 Addison Emory 58.144

19 Todd Bannister 58.700

20 Tyler Gibbs 59.423

21 Kordel Caro 1:00.436

22 Mike Henderson 1:00.662

23 Dawson Newby 1:00.673

24 David Pulley 1:02.198