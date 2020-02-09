2020 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS: FERRANDIS VS FORKNER ONE-ON-ONE

Dylan Ferrandis might be on probation , but he’s not holding back. The 2020 San Diego Supercross climaxed in a one-on-one battle between Ferrandis and Auston Forkner for the 250 West series. In the end, Ferrandis had a little more in the tank, and wasn’t afraid to use it to win the race, even if it meant some risky moves.

250 WEST HEAT 1

Cameron McAdoo and Austin Forkner were in front throughout the first heat, with Forkner riding flawlessly and not offering any openings. Derek Drake tried to pressure McAdoo through the early laps while his KTM teammate Brandon Hartranft was trying to recover from an off-track excursion on the first lap. Eventually Hartranft found himself catching up to seventh.

1 Austin Forkner

2 Cameron Mcadoo

3 Derek Drake

4 Carson Brown

5 Aaron Tanti

6 Alex Martin

7 Brandon Hartranft

8 Mitchell Falk

9 Killian Auberson

10 Ludovic Macler

11 Lorenzo Camporese

12 RJ Wageman

13 Cheyenne Harmon

14 Devin Harriman

15 Dare Demartile

16 Xylian Ramella

17 Todd Bannister

18 Chance Blackburn

19 Wyatt Lyonsmith

20 Blaine Silveira

250 WEST HEAT 2

Justin Cooper got the start initially, but his red-plate carrying teammate Dylan Ferrandis passed him quickly. Then Cooper had to worry about Michael Mosiman and Josh Hayes. The top riders began to settle in after a few laps, but the real action was back around the final transfer spot. Luke Clout, Logan Karnow and Robby Wageman all had the spot at one time or another. Wageman went down on the last lap. That gave the final spot to Bryson Gardner.

1 Dylan Ferrandis

2 Michael Mosiman

3 Justin Cooper

4 Jacob Hayes

5 Jay Wilson

6 Luke Clout

7 Chris Howell

8 Logan Karnow

9 Bryson Gardner

10 Martin Castelo

11 Mathias Jorgensen

12 Chase Felong

13 Hunter Schlosser

14 Tyler Gibbs

15 Deegan Vonlossberg

16 Jeffrey Meurs

17 Kordel Caro

18 Robbie Wageman

19 Addison Emory

20 Broc Shoemaker

250 LCQ

1 Martin Castelo

2 Cheyenne Harmon

3 Ludovic Macler

4 Lorenzo Camporese

5 Robbie Wageman

6 Mathias Jorgensen

7 Tyler Gibbs

8 Broc Shoemaker

9 Devin Harriman

10 Dare Demartile

11 RJ Wageman

12 Jeffrey Meurs

13 Xylian Ramella

14 Wyatt Lyonsmith

15 Chase Felong

16 Addison Emory

17 Chance Blackburn

18 Hunter Schlosser

19 Kordel Caro

20 Todd Bannister

21 Blaine Silveira

22 Deegan Vonlossberg

250 MAIN EVENT

Michael Mosiman was on fire at the start of the main event. He shrugged off last week’s misfortunes and moved into the lead immediately. Behind him, Austin Forkner got into second place quickly, but seemed unable to make a move on Mosiman through the early laps. Ferrandis and Cooper weren’t too far behind, and it wasn’t long before the four of them were up front, pulling away. Forkner finally made a move on Moisman and made it stick, and it wasn’t long before Ferrandis did the same. For the majority of the race, Forkner and Ferrandis were about a second or two apart. While they played cat and mouse, Justin Cooper moved past Mosiman, but by that time he was too far back to be a factor in the lead battle. As the race came to its final laps, Ferrandis made a few risky attempts at taking the lead away. He finally made one of the work. There was contact, and Forkner went off the track. From there on , it was easy for Ferrandis. On the podium, he complained that there were few places to pass on the track. The crowd made a lot of noise, most of it booing.

1 Dylan Ferrandis

2 Austin Forkner

3 Justin Cooper

4 Michael Mosiman

5 Brandon Hartranft

6 Luke Clout

7 Jacob Hayes

8 Carson Brown

9 Derek Drake

10 Alex Martin

11 Jay Wilson

12 Martin Castelo

13 Killian Auberson

14 Aaron Tanti

15 Logan Karnow

16 Cheyenne Harmon

17 Mitchell Falk

18 Ludovic Macler

19 Bryson Gardner

20 Chris Howell

21 Lorenzo Camporese

22 Cameron Mcadoo