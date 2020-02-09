2020 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS RESULTS: WEBB BEATS THEM ALL!

Cooper Webb finally put it together for round six of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season in San Diego. The points battle between Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac was upstaged by a one-on-one battle between Webb and Adam Cianciarulo up front, both of whom were out to score their first win of the season. In the end, Webb’s win moved him into third in the points although Roczen still keeps a narrow point lead.

450 HEAT ONE

Ken Roczen got a spectacular start with most of his rivals mid pack. Cooper Webb got the worst of it, actually going down on the first lap. Eventually Eli Tomac started working his way forward, and got as far as third behind Zach Osborne, but then he could go no farther. The two of them banged bars on the final lap, but Eli couldn’t make anything stick. Roczen finished with an 11 second lead. At the line, it was Ken Roczen, Zach Osborne, Eli Tomac, Justin Hill, Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb, Martin Davalos, Vince Friese and Chad Reed.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Zach Osborne

3 Eli Tomac

4 Justin Hill

5 Aaron Plessinger

6 Cooper Webb

7 Martin Davalos

8 Vince Friese

9 Chad Reed

10 Kyle Chisholm

11 Cade Autenrieth

12 James Weeks

13 Adam Enticknap

14 Jerry Robin

15 John Short

16 Joan Cros

17 Joel Wightman

18 Alexander Nagy

19 Tevin Tapia

20 Alex Ray

450 HEAT 2

Adam Cianciarulo pulled the holeshot with Blake Baggett close behind. Justin Brayton and Baggett started getting into it on the first lap while Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson battled for fourth. Justin Barcia eventually came up and started getting in to the mix, as Wilson dropped back. On the final lap Anderson and Baggett were making contact in several turns, and Anderson’s bike sustained some sort of wheel damage. He dropped back to fifth, just hanging on ahead of Malcolm Stewart. At the flag, it was Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Blake Baggett, Justin Barcia, Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, Dean Wilson, Tyler Bowers and Ryan Breece.

1 Adam Cianciarulo

2 Justin Brayton

3 Blake Baggett

4 Justin Barcia

5 Jason Anderson

6 Malcolm Stewart

7 Dean Wilson

8 Tyler Bowers

9 Ryan Breece

10 Benny Bloss

11 Jason Clermont

12 Joshua Cartwright

13 Austin Politelli

14 Nick Schmidt

15 Cade Clason

16 Aj Catanzaro

17 Kyle Cunningham

18 Curren Thurman

19 Theodore Pauli

20 Josh Greco

450 LCQ

1 Benny Bloss

2 Kyle Chisholm

3 Jason Clermont

4 Alex Ray

5 John Short

6 Adam Enticknap

7 Joshua Cartwright

8 Cade Autenrieth

9 Nick Schmidt

10 Aj Catanzaro

11 James Weeks

12 Kyle Cunningham

13 Joel Wightman

14 Curren Thurman

15 Theodore Pauli

16 Alexander Nagy

17 Tevin Tapia

18 Josh Greco

19 Cade Clason

20 Jerry Robin

21 Joan Cros

22 Austin Politelli

450 MAIN EVENT

Cooper Webb’s sixth-place showing in the heat would normally have relegated him to a poor gate pick, but because of the oversight of other riders, a good inside gate was left open. He claimed it and used it to pull a holeshot. Adam Ciancairulo was right there, though, and made a pass for the lead early in the race. Blake Baggett was a solid third place, but Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac were outside the top 10. As the race opened up, Cianciarulo, Webb and Baggett were able to get a small gap on the field, while Roczen and Tomac picked off one rider at a time. By the time they came upon Malcolm Stewart in sixth, it would no longer be easy. Roczen was momentarily held up by Stewart and Tomac got around both of them. Then Tomac had to work on Justin Barcia while Rozen worked on Stewart. The battle for the lead heated up in the final few laps. Webb was able to make up considerable time on Cianciarulo in the second set of whoops, and he eventually used that to set up a pass for the lead. He would go on to win the race with Cianciarulo second, Baggett third and Tomac fourth. Roczen has passed Stewart, but was never able to pass Barcia for fifth, and was visibly upset about it.

1 Cooper Webb

2 Adam Cianciarulo

3 Blake Baggett

4 Eli Tomac

5 Justin Barcia

6 Ken Roczen

7 Justin Brayton

8 Malcolm Stewart

9 Justin Hill

10 Aaron Plessinger

11 Zach Osborne

12 Martin Davalos

13 Dean Wilson

14 Jason Anderson

15 Vince Friese

16 Tyler Bowers

17 Benny Bloss

18 Kyle Chisholm

19 Alex Ray

20 Jason Clermont

21 Chad Reed

22 Ryan Breece