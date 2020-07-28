2020 MONSTER CUP & AMA FUTURES CANCELED

We have heard rumors but Feld Moto Sports has officially canceled the 2020 Monster Energy Cup and the AMA Futures National Championship. Below is the official release from Feld:

Monster Energy Supercross was the first pro sport to successfully complete the 2020 season with an adjusted schedule this year. The goal was to bring live racing to fans and crown three new champions in a safe environment. Without fans in attendance for the final 7 races, Supercross continued to have a strong presence on both TV and digital platforms. Viewership was up 29% in 2020 and Supercross was one of the most popular programs on NBCSN in the first quarter. Over 2.4 million fans visited SupercrossLIVE, while over 5.5 million people followed a Supercross social platform generating over 18.8 million social engagements during the season.

Feld Motor Sports continues to look towards the future for Supercross fans and its athletes and is eager for next season. Unfortunately, the Monster Energy Cup that had been scheduled for October 10 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA will not be feasible this year, due to other leagues starting their seasons and the difficulty of securing an appropriate location to host the event in the fall. In conjunction with the Monster Energy Cup, the 2020 Supercross Futures AMA National Championship will also be cancelled.

Ticket Information:

For fans that purchased tickets via AXS online or by phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card used to make the purchase. Otherwise, refunds are available at the original point of purchase.