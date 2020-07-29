250 TWO-STROKE MX SHOOTOUT

The Yamaha YZ250, KTM 250SX, Husqvarna TC250 and TM 250MXe are the cream of today’s two-stroke crop. All are modern bikes with state-of-the-art suspension. The only things that are old-school are the sounds of the motors and the faint wisp of blue smoke. The Husky and KTM are related by blood to the current four-strokes in their respective lines. The TM is the only electric-start, electronic powervalve bike in the class and the Yamaha is the most successful racer in the history of motocross. This is the 2020 250 two-stroke shootout.