250 TWO-STROKE MX SHOOTOUT

The Yamaha YZ250, KTM 250SX, Husqvarna TC250 and TM 250MXe are the cream of today’s two-stroke crop. All are modern bikes with state-of-the-art suspension. The only things that are old-school are the sounds of the motors and the faint wisp of blue smoke. The Husky and KTM are related by blood to the current four-strokes in their respective lines. The TM is the only electric-start, electronic powervalve bike in the class and the Yamaha is the most successful racer in the history of motocross. This is the 2020 250 two-stroke shootout.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- 2020 MONSTER CUP & AMA FUTURES CANCELED
- 2006 KTM OFF-ROAD REBUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- COBRA MOTORCYCLES FOR 2021
- 2021 HUSQVARNA FC450 FIRST RIDE: 2021 VIDEO SERIES
- JEREMY MCGRATH’S 1995 OUTDOOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HONDA CR250: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- SHERCO SURPRISES A U.S. SERVICEMAN
- 2020 FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO ROUND 2 RACE RESULTS: HIDDEN VALLEY GOLF COURSE
- 2020 AMA OUTDOOR NATIONAL OFFICIAL SCHEDULE: 9 ROUNDS OF RACING
- 2021 BETA DUAL-SPORT MODELS ANNOUNCED
- AARON PLESSINGER INJURED IN PRACTICE CRASH: WRIST SURGERY REQUIRED
Prev Post
Comments are closed.