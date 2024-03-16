1998 OPEN CLASS SHOOTOUT–2-STROKES VS. THE YZ400F: THE WRAP

Let’s go back to 1998, when two-strokes ruled professional motocross, four-strokes were something new, exotic and off-beat and there was still an Open class at most local tracks. The Yamaha YZ400F was brand-new at the time and a flash point for controversy. It was declared legal for the 250 class in AMA Pro racing. Most local tracks, however, said it was an Open classer. In our April, 1998 issue, we wanted to see how it stacked up against the final generation of true Open bikes: the Honda CR500R, Kawasaki KX500 and KTM 380MXC. Here’s what we said:

Even though most Open-classers ignore the manufacturers’ intended purpose for these machines, we can’t. If you read our shootout between the KX250 and the YZ400F, you know that the 400 is an unfair advantage in the 250 class. At most tracks, the 400 will have to run in the Open class. So be it. Can the 400 smoke the 380 KTM and the 500s?

To find out, we assembled Pit Pro’s Russ Wageman (former speedway and MX pro), Shane Trittler, Ron Lawson and Lumpster to do laps on the four Open motocross bikes at Lemon Grove Cycle Park (a hilly, fast track with SX obstacles). Conditions were primo. Each bike was set up for each rider. After each rider had ridden all four bikes, they (the bikes) were ranked, and the votes were tallied. Here’s how the chips fell:

Third place (Tie): Kawasaki KX500 & Honda CR500R. Power and comfort were the KX500’s two strongest points, and they go together pretty well on outdoor tracks. The KX proved smooth and extremely fast, and the front end came up gracefully whenever we wicked it out of turns. The soft, wide seat held the rider on the bike, and the low bars kept us forward for carving. The KX would blubber because of a rich pilot jet and ping in the midrange, but it was as friendly as it was fast. Power was never an issue, and we could venture into the deep mud with confidence that the KX would plow right through it. The KX came out of corners well, but it was hard to force the bike into turns because of the gyro effect of the massive crank. Between that and a tendency to follow ruts, it was a bit harder to go fast on the KX500 than the others. It also tended to wallow because of the super-soft suspension. In voting, the KX tied the Honda for third.

Without a powervalve, the Honda 500 was the most primitive Open-classer, but it had the right kind of power for motocross. It hit hard in the midrange but signed off quicker than the KX. Our forearms also signed off quicker on the CR, and Wageman complained of blisters after riding it. Between the brutal power delivery and vibration at higher revs, the CR demanded that the rider pay a price for going fast. The CR wanted the revs chopped before it would lean for turns, just like the KX, but it had stiffer suspension and better turning manners. The thinner, flatter, harder seat also made it easier to slide around on the bike, so it was more fun to jump than the KX. Brakes were the best in the field (surprise, surprise), but the CR had a clutch pull that would humble Popeye. Explosive power and a hard clutch pull just don’t mix, so all testers preferred the 380 and 400 to either 500 for MX.

Second place: KTM 380MXC. Powerwise, the KTM 380 ran much like the CR500, but there was less power to deal with, so riders could do more laps on the Katoom than any other two-stroke. They also liked the MXC’s fairly stiff suspension settings and thin, rigid feel. It was fun to jump and throw into turns because of its lighter crank. Wageman complained of the front end wanting to tuck in turns, and Trittler complained about too-stiff of a shock and a lack of straight-line traction. Clearly, KTM aimed the MXC at larger, older riders. Lump complained about stalling, as the flywheel was a little too light and the brakes too touchy for his tastes. Everyone but Trittler rated the 380 second (Shane rated it fourth).

De Winner: Yamaha YZ400F. Even though the YZF outweighed the two-strokes by 14 to 17 pounds, it felt lighter on the track, Surprisingly, the heaviest bike in this comparison is the most fun on a motocross track, and it is, by far, the fastest through turns. The YZF is the open bike that handles like a 250 and delivers power more smoothly. All testers could go faster, longer on the Yamaha. It made the least peak power of the bunch, but what it did make was so smooth that nobody complained about the engine. It also had the widest spread of power and rarely needed to be clutched out of turns. The Yamaha also hooked up the best and could carry the most cornering speed. We could get on the throttle much sooner in turns, without worry of looping out or slewing sideways. It required less shifts per lap and less energy to hang on than the two-strokes, too. With the thinnest midsection, the F was the most fun to jump. It cornered best and didn’t do anything weird or unexpected. Wageman hadn’t ridden a bike in a year, and he instantly went fast on the YZF. We had a hard time getting him off of it. It pegged his fun meter, so Wageman ordered one immediately after the test. The YZF had another convert for its four-stroke crusade.

Prices

1998 Honda CR500R: $5549

1998 Kawasaki KX500: $4999

1998 KTM 380MXC: $5998

1998 Yamaha YZ400F: $5799

Weight (without fuel)

1998 Honda CR500R: 233 lb.

1998 Kawasaki KX500: 233 lb.

1998 KTM 380MXC: 236lb.

1998 Yamaha YZ400F: 250 lb.

We also rated the bikes in two different off-road settings: trails and dunes. Here’s how they did:

DUNES

First place: Yamaha YZ400F

Second place: KTM 380MXC

Third place: Honda CR500R

Fourth place: Kawasaki KX500

The rationale was that riding in the dunes was all about jumping (Remember the Crusty Demons era?) We said the YZ400F was easiest to jump because it was so smooth and predictable.

TRAILS

First place: KTM 380MXC

Second place: Yamaha YZ400F

Third place: Kawasaki KX500

Fourth place: Honda CR500R

The KTM had more fuel range, a wider ration gearbox and more flywheel than the others. The Kawasaki, however, was the king in the desert.

See you next week!