2024 INDY SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Round 10 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross series presented fans with their second Triple Crown event of the season, with both classes taking part in three separate main events. In the 450 class, it almost seemed like the three races were reruns, with Ken Roczen leading early in each race before being passed by Jett Lawrence. In the first two, Roczen remained in second, but in the third, Chase Sexton caught him as well. In the 250 East class, it was a very different story with three different riders collecting the wins. Cameron McAdoo was the most consistent with his 1-2-3 score. Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle were the other winners, and the points chase in that class has yet to show much separation. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 RESULTS

1. Jett Lawrence 1/ 1/ 1

2. Ken Roczen 2/ 2/ 3

3. Chase Sexton 3/ 3/ 2

4. Jason Anderson 5/ 6/ 5

5. Cooper Webb 8/ 5/ 4

6. Aaron Plessinger 6/ 4/ 9

7. Eli Tomac 4/ 7/ 10

8. Justin Barcia 7/ 9/ 6

9. Malcolm Stewart 9/ 8/ 8

10. Justin Cooper 11/ 11/ 7

11. Hunter Lawrence 10/ 10/ 12

12. Shane McElrath 13/ 12/ 11

13. Kyle Chisholm 14/ 13/ 14

14. Colt Nichols 16/ 14/ 13

15. Adam Cianciarulo 12/ 20/ 15

16. Mitchell Harrison 17/ 16/ 16

17. Cade Clason 15/ 17/ 17

18. Derek Drake 21/ 15/ 19

19. Devin Simonson 18/ 19/ 20

20. Justin Starling 19/ 18/ 21

21. Freddie Noren 20/ 21/ 18

22. Benny Bloss 22/ 22/ 22

450 POINTS

1 Jett Lawrence 210

2 Cooper Webb 189

3 Chase Sexton 185

4 Ken Roczen 175

5 Eli Tomac 174

6 Jason Anderson 165

7 Aaron Plessinger 162

8 Justin Cooper 120

9 Justin Barcia 109

10 Dylan Ferrandis 107

11 Malcolm Stewart 104

12 Hunter Lawrence 98

13 Shane McElrath 85

14 Adam Cianciarulo 55

15 Dean Wilson 46

16 Jorge Prado 45

17 Benny Bloss 41

18 Kyle Chisholm 41

19 Christian Craig 39

20 Derek Drake 29

21 Justin Hill 29

22 Vince Friese 26

23 Freddie Noren 21

24 Colt Nichols 17

25 Mitchell Harrison 17

26 Cade Clason 15

27 Mitchell Oldenburg 10

28 John Short 8

29 Austin Politelli 7

30 Ty Masterpool 6

31 Anthony Bourdon 6

32 Jeremy Hand 5

33 Justin Rodbell 5

34 Ryan Breece 4

35 Tristan Lane 3

36 Carson Mumford 3

37 Aaron Tanti 3

38 Devin Simonson 3

39 Grant Harlan 2

40 Jerry Robin 2

41 Justin Starling 2

42 Jason Clermont 1

43 Robbie Wageman 1

44 Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 EAST RESULTS

1 .Cameron Mcadoo 1/ 2/ 3

2. Tom Vialle 4/ 3/ 1

3. Haiden Deegan 2/ 1/ 6

4. Pierce Brown 12/ 4/ 2

5. Coty Schock 5/ 8/ 8

6. Nicholas Romano 8/ 10/ 5

7. Jeremy Martin 7/ 9/ 7

8. Chance Hymas 9/ 5/ 11

9. Seth Hammaker 3/ 14/ 9

10. Daxton Bennick 11/ 15/ 4

11. Jalek Swoll 6/ 7/ 20

12. Henry Miller 10/ 11/ 13

13. Max Anstie 19/ 6/ 12

14. Marshal Weltin 15/ 13/ 10

15. Jeremy Hand 14/ 12/ 14

16. Ryder Floyd 17/ 17/ 16

17. Hardy Munoz 16/ 21/ 15

18. Trevor Colip 18/ 20/ 17

19. Brock Papi 21/ 16/ 18

20. Levi Kilbarger 20/ 18/ 19

21. Preston Boespflug 13/ 22/ 22

22. Luke Neese 22/ 19/ 21

250 EAST POINTS

1 Cameron Mcadoo 98

2 Tom Vialle 96

3 Pierce Brown 87

4 Haiden Deegan 82

5 Coty Schock 79

6 Seth Hammaker 72

7 Daxton Bennick 71

8 Max Anstie 62

9 Chance Hymas 60

10 Jalek Swoll 58

11 Henry Miller 58

12 Marshal Weltin 53

13 Nicholas Romano 43

14 Jeremy Martin 42

15 Austin Forkner 27

16 Guillem Farres 27

17 Gage Linville 22

18 Preston Boespflug 17

19 Bryton Carroll 17

20 Ryder Floyd 16

21 Trevor Colip 15

22 Hardy Munoz 15

23 Luca Marsalisi 10

24 Izaih Clark 10

25 Jace Kessler 8

26 Lorenzo Locurcio 8

27 Jeremy Hand 7

28 Brock Papi 6

29 Bryce Shelly 5

30 Michael Hicks 4

31 Logan Leitzel 3

32 Tyler Stepek 3

33 Marcus Phelps 2

34 Cullin Park 2

35 Levi Kilbarger 2

36 Dominique Thury 2

37 Garrett Hoffman 1

38 Evan Ferry 0

39 Luke Neese 0