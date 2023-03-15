THE WEEKLY FEED: JIMMY WEINERT BITD • HOT PRODUCTS AND COOL VIDEOS

BLAST FROM THE PAST

NEWS

The AMSOIL Moto Hero at The Specialized General was awarded to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Team Manager, Anthony Dibasilio. He joined the Army right out of high school and was a Sergeant at the 127th MD Company. Anthony was deployed during Operation Enduring Freedom and was in Israel for six months at the start of the war in 2003. He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and was in Iraq from April 2004 until 2005. Anthony was awarded a commemorative American Flag courtesy of Columbia Flag and Sign Co. He also received a $250 AMSOIL Shopping Spree and a set of GBC Kanati Truck tires as well as 100% Goggles.

SOCIAL DISTORTION

VIDEO JUKEBOX

SHOT OF THE WEEK

My buddy BP on his KTM 300XC TBI. This machine has been a game changer for Brian, he’s fit it with mods (Rekluse Core Auto clutch, FMF exhaust, Flexx bars, Enduro Engineering guard, Seat Concepts saddle, Molecule skid plate and a stiffer rear spring) and is killing it on our rides!!

GEAR BAG

Pro Circuit has silencer and spark arrestors for the = 2023 KTM 250/300 machines! They have three options in stock with the R-304 Silencer, the 304 Silencer, and the Type 296 Silencer. The 304 Silencer is recommended for most two-stroke applications and provides a longer body to give riders additional top-end performance while reducing noise output. Great for the desert rider. The R-304 Silencer, on the other hand, was developed as a full-race two-stroke silencer. The smaller design offers optimum performance gains, making it an obvious choice for the serious racer. For those planning on using your bike in a noise-sensitive environment, the Type 296 is the perfect choice for you. It is a quiet spark arrestor that is U.S. Forest Service approved and will reduce your bike’s noise level at or near 96dB on most models.

Bullet Proof Designs Rear Brake Pedal for KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas

The Bullet Proof Designs Rear Brake Pedal for KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas, machined from 6061 billet aluminum for increased durability, reduces the chance of damaging the pedal from impacts which could leave you without control of your rear brake. The included Oversized Brake Tip adds additional traction to your bike: a must have to help with safety and braking control.

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

I went digging for some back in the day shots and found this one, albeit a bit soft, but has me (#3), brother Mike (#22) and Dick Burleson (#4) jostling for position. We were testing 250 Enduro bikes in Texas, a venue Karel Kramer setup and was always one of the highlights of the year. I was riding a stock RMX 250, Mike had a modified version and DB was on a HQV 250. The year- 1992.