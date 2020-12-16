THE WEEKLY FEED: CARLSBAD USGP ’75 BITD • HARD ENDURO VIDEO MADNESS • SOCIAL SHARING

BLAST FROM THE PAST: CARLSBAD USGP 1975

While we’re watching every sporting activity today with empty stadiums, a look back at the 1975 USGP at Carlsbad shows a full-on Woodstock for the motocross fan. Gerrit Wolsink won his second of five Carlsbad USGP events and thanks to Mark Kiel capturing the 45,000 fans, ABC helicopters and the Over the Carlsbad freeway bridge.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

2021 U.S. ISDE Club Team Qualifiers announced

Two American Motorcyclist Association-sanctioned International Six Days Enduro Qualifier Series will be used to determine which amateur off-road racers will represent the United States at the 2021 FIM International Six Days Enduro in Italy.

The 2021 AMA East Region ISDE Qualifier Series and the 2021 AMA West Region ISDE Qualifier Series each consist of three rounds, beginning in March and ending in May. The 95th edition of the ISDE is scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 4 in Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy.

AMA West ISDE Qualifier Series

March 20-21: Red Mountain, Calif., Desert MC and Prospectors MC, AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro

April 17-18: Campwood, Ariz., Arizona Trail Riders, AMA AMRA

May 22-23: Craig, Colo., Enduro Colorado, AMA RMEC

AMA East ISDE Qualifier Series

May 1-2: Battle Creek Mich., BCMC, AMA Michigan Sprint Enduro

May 7-8: Plantersville, Ala., Southern Enduro Riders Association

May 29-30: Glen Daniel, W. Va., AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Stefan Everts, the greatest GP racer of all time- a ten-time champion with 101 GP wins…and an ISDE overall win.

And…it’s the holidays and everyone is all about meat!

FMF bragging rights!

VIDEO JUKEBOX

This one is long, a little slow at the beginning but shows Go Pro angles of some seriously gnarly Texas terrain and Mario’s ability to follow the markings.

GEAR BAG

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY