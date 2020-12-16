THE WEEKLY FEED: CARLSBAD USGP ’75 BITD • HARD ENDURO VIDEO MADNESS • SOCIAL SHARING

BLAST FROM THE PAST: CARLSBAD USGP 1975

While we’re watching every sporting activity today with empty stadiums, a look back at the 1975 USGP at Carlsbad shows a full-on Woodstock for the motocross fan. Gerrit Wolsink won his second of five Carlsbad USGP events and thanks to Mark Kiel capturing the 45,000 fans, ABC helicopters and the Over the Carlsbad freeway bridge.

 

2021 U.S. ISDE Club Team Qualifiers announced

Two American Motorcyclist Association-sanctioned International Six Days Enduro Qualifier Series will be used to determine which amateur off-road racers will represent the United States at the 2021 FIM International Six Days Enduro in Italy.

The 2021 AMA East Region ISDE Qualifier Series and the 2021 AMA West Region ISDE Qualifier Series each consist of three rounds, beginning in March and ending in May. The 95th edition of the ISDE is scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 4 in Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy.

AMA West ISDE Qualifier Series

  • March 20-21: Red Mountain, Calif., Desert MC and Prospectors MC, AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro
  • April 17-18: Campwood, Ariz., Arizona Trail Riders, AMA AMRA
  • May 22-23: Craig, Colo., Enduro Colorado, AMA RMEC

AMA East ISDE Qualifier Series

  • May 1-2: Battle Creek Mich., BCMC, AMA Michigan Sprint Enduro
  • May 7-8: Plantersville, Ala., Southern Enduro Riders Association
  • May 29-30: Glen Daniel, W. Va., AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro

 

EXCEL ONE – Weekend Warriors RIMS

EXCEL ONE Rims were developed for enthusiasts and weekend warriors looking for a good value for their money! They are an economical alternative to their Premium Takasago and Excel A60 rims.  Excel Japan’s engineers designed a new extrusion profile with an economical aluminum alloy to give EXCEL ONE the performance that Excel Rims represents.  EXCEL ONE Rims can be laced to stock hubs and certain aftermarket hubs and are offered in sizes: 21 x 1.60, 19 x 1.85, 19 x 2.15 and 18 x 2.15. They come in Black anodized finishes and prices start at $118.76

 

The Nihilo Concepts Front Brake Cap is made from 6061 billet aluminum. This is the first billet cap made for the brand new 2021 front brake master cylinder. Trick out your bike with this nice piece of billet. $24.99

https://nihiloconcepts.com/

 

Guts Extra Tall Seat Cover, Red & Blue and Extra tall seat foam
Beta Accessories is offering an extra tall Guts Racing seat kit 20% softer than stock for long rides, great for dual sporting. Fits the 2020+ RR/RR-S/RX. The Guts Tall Seat Cover is made with gripper material and sewn on ribs to help from sliding on your seat. You must purchase AB-22200 Extra Tall Seat Foam. Made in USA. Fits 2020 RR/RR-S/RX The cover sells for $59.90, the seat foam is $69.90

betausa.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This is a shot from a California Championship Enduro up in Northern California. I was riding a 1983 Husqvarna 500XC, fit with a 420 Auto Motor that I had been racing with for a year and half. Gaylon Mosier’s Maico mechanic was Rick Jones and a good friend. He took the softly powered machine and transformed it into a missile. It was a full cheater in the woods, and though they ran notoriously hot, were hard on clutches and expensive to maintain- ridden hard it was incredibly competitive.
