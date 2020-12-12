TESTING THE COMPLETE 2021 GASGAS LINE: THE WRAP

The full 2021 GasGas line of motocross and off-road bikes was presented to the press at Glen Helen Raceway this week. We got a chance to ride them all, and when it was through, we took the MC250F and MC450F back to the Dirt Bike shop to be weighed and photographed in detail. Those two bikes will be tested further for features in the March, 2021 print edition of Dirt Bike. As you’ve probably heard, GasGas is now under the umbrella of Pierer Mobility, which is the parent company of KTM and Husqvarna. While GasGas trails bikes will continue to be made in Spain, motocross bikes are new to the make. They will be made in Austria sharing many parts with KTM models. The biggest difference will be price. Here’s a look at how pricing for KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas will compare for similar models:

GASGAS MODEL KTM MODEL HUSKY MODEL MC450F: $9399 450SX-F: $10,199 FC450: $10,299 MC250F: $8499 250SX-F: $9299 FC250: $9399 MC125: $6799 125SX: $7399 TC125: $7499 MC85: $5999 85SX: $6099 TC85: $6199 MC65: $4849 65SX: $5099 TC65: $5199 MC50: TBA 50SX: $4399 TC50: $4399 EC300: $9599 300XC-W: $10,199 TE300: $10,299 EX300: $9599 300XC: $10,199 TX300: $10,299 EX450F: $10,499 450XC-F: $10,799 FX450: $10,799 EX350F: $9999 350XC-F: $10,699 FX350: $10,699 EX250F: $9099 250XC-F: $9699 Not offered

There are a number of mechanical differences as well. The GasGas MC 450F differs from the KTM 450SX-F in about 10 significant points:

Maxxis tires

No map switch

Silver unbranded rims made by Excel

Silver , unbranded handlebar by Nekken

No resonance chamber in the head pipe

Quieter muffler

Swingarm

Suspension settings

Cast triple clams

Bodywork

It’s a similar story with the MC250F. It has the same differences between it and the KTM 250SX-F with the exception of the muffler (which is the same as the KTM’s). It, too is priced $800 less than the KTM (and $900 less than the Husky.)

For videos featuring the GasGas MC450F and GasGas MC250F, click the corresponding image below.

ADELANTO GP CANCELED

With increased restrictions due to Covid-19, the City of Adelanto has decided not to allow the 2021 Adelanto GP to go forward. This was to be a break in tradition for the race, as it was no longer a part of the NGPC series or AMA District 37. New dates have been discussed for May, 2021.

HUSKY GOOD OLD TIMES BLOG

The Husky Good Old Times Blog by Kenneth Olausson is always fun to read. Click here to check out the story of Bengt Olov Wessman, who entered 27 races in three years. He was riding a modified 175cc Silverpilen. Today, Bengt Olov Wessman is 80 years young, still riding a 250WR Husqvarna.

YOU BETTER PUT ICE ON THAT …

If you want to attend the first National championships to get started in 2021, you might have to bring a parka. The AMA Ice Race Grand Championship events are scheduled three weeks apart in January and February in Wisconsin.

The first event is a Grand Prix-style competition on Jan. 17 that will run in conjunction with the Steel Shoe Fund’s annual three-hour endurance race on Kettle Moraine Lake at the Tiki Beach Bar and Resort in Campbellsport, Wis. The course once again will be designed by AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Jeff Fredette.

The second event, the High Voltage Ice Races, takes place Feb. 6 on a half-mile oval at Miller’s Bay in Oshkosh, Wis.

This is the second year that the High Voltage Ice Races will be sanctioned as an AMA Grand Championship. The event is organized by Ron Brefka of iRon Enterprises, and proceeds go to support pancreatic cancer research. There is no admission fee for spectators, but donations to the We Care Fund are encouraged.

The events will be scored separately, and class winners at each event will be awarded AMA National No. 1 plates.

That’s all for this week

–Ron Lawson