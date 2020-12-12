TESTING THE COMPLETE 2021 GASGAS LINE: THE WRAP

The full 2021 GasGas line of motocross and off-road bikes was presented to the press at Glen Helen Raceway this week. We got a chance to ride them all, and when it was through, we took the MC250F and MC450F back to the Dirt Bike shop to be weighed and photographed in detail. Those two bikes will be tested further for features in the March, 2021 print edition of Dirt Bike. As you’ve probably heard, GasGas is now under the umbrella of Pierer Mobility, which is the parent company of KTM and Husqvarna. While GasGas trails bikes will continue to be made in Spain, motocross bikes are new to the make. They will be made in Austria sharing many parts with KTM models.  The biggest difference will be price. Here’s a look at how pricing for KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas will compare for similar models:

GASGAS MODEL KTM MODEL HUSKY MODEL
MC450F: $9399 450SX-F: $10,199 FC450: $10,299
MC250F: $8499 250SX-F: $9299 FC250: $9399
MC125: $6799 125SX: $7399 TC125: $7499
MC85: $5999 85SX: $6099 TC85: $6199
MC65: $4849 65SX: $5099 TC65: $5199
MC50: TBA 50SX: $4399 TC50: $4399
EC300: $9599 300XC-W: $10,199 TE300: $10,299
EX300: $9599 300XC: $10,199 TX300: $10,299
EX450F: $10,499 450XC-F: $10,799 FX450: $10,799
EX350F: $9999 350XC-F: $10,699 FX350: $10,699
EX250F: $9099 250XC-F: $9699 Not offered
There are a number of mechanical differences as well. The GasGas MC 450F differs from the KTM 450SX-F in  about 10 significant points:
  • Maxxis tires
  • No map switch
  • Silver unbranded rims made by Excel
  • Silver , unbranded handlebar by Nekken
  • No resonance chamber in the head pipe
  • Quieter muffler
  • Swingarm
  • Suspension settings
  • Cast triple clams
  • Bodywork

 

On our scale, the MC450F was the exact same weight as the KTM 450SX-F: 223 pounds without fuel.
The 2021 GasGas MC450F is similar to the KTM as you might expect. The most significant differences are more flex in the triple clamp (yes, a noticeable difference) and softer suspension. It’s priced $800 less than the KTM 450SX-F.

It’s a similar story with the MC250F. It has the same differences between it and the KTM 250SX-F with the exception of the muffler (which is the same as the KTM’s).  It, too is priced $800 less than the KTM (and $900 less than the Husky.)

The GasGas MC250F runs almost exactly like the KTM 250SX-F. On our scale, it weighs 219 pounds without fuel.
2021 GasGas MC250F
The GasGas bodywork isn’t just red KTM stuff. It is, however, more closely related to KTM’s plastic than Husky’s.
On the MC250, the muffler is the same as the one that KTM uses for the 250SX-F.
Both the GasGas 250 and 450 dispense with the resonance chamber in the head pipe.
Maxxis tires come on the GasGas motocross models, while Dunlops come on the off-road bikes.
The EC300 is the GasGas counterpart to the KTM 300XC-W. The GasGas uses an Xplor coil spring fork and linkage rear suspension , similar to that of the Husky TE300; no PDS.
The EC300 uses Brake Tech brakes, whereas all other GasGas models use Brembo.
The EC300 also uses Brake Tech hydraulics for the clutch master cylinder.
The GasGas EX300 is a more aggressive racer than the EC300, with a WP XACT air fork. It uses Brembo hydraulics.
The MC125 is another welcome addition to the 125 two-stroke world. It’s similar to the 125SX, but with slightly softer suspension.
The EX450F is an off-road version of the MC450F motocross bike. It has larger fuel capacity, softer suspension, a kickstand and an 18-inch rear wheel with Dunlop AT81 tires. The five-speed gearbox is identical to the motocross version. GasGas also has an EX250F and an EX350F, both of which have off-road-specific 6-speed gearboxes.

For videos featuring the GasGas MC450F and GasGas MC250F, click the corresponding image below.

ADELANTO GP CANCELED

With increased restrictions due to Covid-19, the City of Adelanto has decided not to allow the 2021 Adelanto GP to go forward. This was to be a break in tradition for the race, as it was no longer a part of the NGPC series or AMA District 37. New dates have been discussed for May, 2021.

HUSKY GOOD OLD TIMES BLOG

The Husky Good Old Times Blog by Kenneth Olausson is always fun to read. Click here to check out the story of Bengt Olov Wessman, who  entered 27 races in three years. He was riding a modified 175cc Silverpilen. Today, Bengt Olov Wessman is 80 years young, still riding a 250WR Husqvarna.

YOU BETTER PUT ICE ON THAT …

Photo by Matt Milanowski

If you want to attend the first  National championships to get started in 2021, you might have to bring a parka. The AMA Ice Race Grand Championship events are scheduled three weeks apart in January and February in Wisconsin.

The first event is a Grand Prix-style competition on Jan. 17 that will run in conjunction with the Steel Shoe Fund’s annual three-hour endurance race on Kettle Moraine Lake at the Tiki Beach Bar and Resort in Campbellsport, Wis. The course once again will be designed by AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Jeff Fredette.

The second event, the High Voltage Ice Races, takes place Feb. 6 on a half-mile oval at Miller’s Bay in Oshkosh, Wis.

This is the second year that the High Voltage Ice Races will be sanctioned as an AMA Grand Championship. The event is organized by Ron Brefka of iRon Enterprises, and proceeds go to support pancreatic cancer research. There is no admission fee for spectators, but donations to the We Care Fund are encouraged.

The events will be scored separately, and class winners at each event will be awarded AMA National No. 1 plates.

That’s all for this week

–Ron Lawson

 

 

 

