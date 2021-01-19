THE MOST ICONIC MOTOCROSS TRACKS IN THE USA

The sport of motocross has been popular in the USA for decades. Each year sees many motocross and supercross races taking place at stadiums up and down the country. Here’s a look at the most iconic motocross tracks that have held many a thrilling race.

Fox Raceway

A trip to California can become even more exciting with a trip to the Fox Raceway in Pala. Situated in the San Diego area of the state, 2020 sees the track celebrate its tenth anniversary, opening to host the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship finale.

The track is located on land owned by the Pala Band of Mission Indians. Local racers, as well as the top pro riders, make their way to this track. It has also become the venue for the American Motocross’ Memorial Day event.

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas isn’t just about going to the casinos. The city’s hotels are multi-purpose, and at the Orleans Arena, there have been some top motocross races held. They have a 9,500 seat multi-purpose arena and have staged legs of the Rocky Mountain ATV MC WORCS Series.

Racing there is described as “unique” because of its racing on not just logs in the indoor arena but also dirt, logs, tire sections outdoors, with even a pavement section in the parking lot.

Gambling in Las Vegas is, of course, legendary but not just on roulette or blackjack. Recent years have seen gamblers being able to place bets on sport. If you want to place a wager on the race and are of the right age to gamble legally, then it could be a successful weekend.

WW Ranch Motocross Park, Florida

The WW Ranch Motocross Park has held many top races, including the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship , Annual Florida National, and the AMA Fastest in Florida State Championship. The park’s success has fulfilled the dreams of the family who have always wanted to own and operate a motocross park.

The ranch also hosts llamas and peacocks, but it’s not known if they are fans of motocross. The track presents riders with plenty of problems due to its mix of sand, clay, and loamy soil. It can get hot and steamy in California but don’t worry because the VIP area has an air-conditioned party shack.

Spring Creek MX Park, Minnesota

Motocross fans have been heading to Millville in Minnesota for decades. Situated in the Mississippi River Valley, the venue used to be a farm but since 1967 has been used for motocross racing.

Hillclimb events were held at the park from 1967, but nine years later, new owner Perry Hendricks added a motocross park and, in 1982, hosted a Trans-AMA Series event. Its reputation began to grow, and a Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship event was held there in 1983.

It has been owned by John and Greta Martin since 1987. John is a former National Hare Scrambles titleholder, and the new owners have enjoyed great success since taking over the track.

As well as watching the races, you can also visit the Pit Stop Commons area. There, you can see a display that looks back at events held at the venue from 1983 onwards.

RedBud MX in Michigan

Just north of Buchanan in Michigan is this legendary motocross track. The Redbud MX is one of the largest motocross tracks that can be found in the Midwest. The word is that this track has “the best dirt on earth,” so its popularity isn’t that surprising. Features on the track include LaRocco’s Leap, which at 37m is the longest jump on the MX Circuit.

The first owners of the track were Gene and Nancy Ritchie in 1972. At that time, it was known as the Red Bud TNT (Track n Trail). Red Bud comes from the trees of that name, found in the area. The following year, races began to be held there, with the first AMA National race in 1974. The track is now under the ownership of Amy and Tim Ritchie, two of Gene and Nancy’s children.

Over 30,000 motocross fans travel to the RedBud MX for its Fourth of July weekend event that sees the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships come to the track. No doubt, when the next event is held in 2021, the fans will be making their official call. This sees one fan shouting ‘ReeeeedBuuuuud’ with everyone else shouting the same in reply.