IWC MOTORSPORTS KX109 SUPERMINI PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

It’s all about Kawasaki mini rippers on this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday. Up first is an extreme KX109 Supermini project with the crew at IWC Motorsports/Tire Pros built to race west coast off-road races. This thing is a mini rippers dream build. In our 2-Stroke Behind The Build section we have our Kawasaki KX65 build with the crew at Vertex pistons on display.

The crew at IWC Motorsports Tire Pros are used to working with industry leading companies as they are one of the premier tires shops in SoCal. They went all out on this build with help from companies like Precision Concepts, Pro Circuit, Dunlop, IMS, Nitro Mousse and GPR Stabilizers.

The IMS oversized tank with dry-break system is crucial for off-road racing providing addition fuel capacity and fast refueling.

Pro Circuit Pro Circuit built 109 stroker motor, stock displacement for reliable long wide open off-road type racing.

A complete Pro Circuit exhaust featuring a works pipe and 304 Factory Sound silencer helps the new Stroker motor make some additional power.

GPR makes a Version 4 Pro Kit for the KX100 that mounts under the handlebar. The kit includes top clamp, handlebar mounts, frame post mount and the stabilizer itself that is available in multiple color options. The purple anodized fork caps are from Bud Racing but are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to suspension modifications done by Bob Bell and the crew at Precision Concepts.

Nitro Mousse foam inserts virtually eliminate the chance of getting flats and crucial to almost any off-road build. Don’t worry you will see more on this build in an upcoming printed issue of Dirt Bike Magazine.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

The mini racing scene can be very expensive, but we have a solution! The Kawasaki KX65 has been the same since its introduction almost two decades ago, and they are readily available for dirt cheap on the used market.