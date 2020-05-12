TACO TUESDAY: Eddie Cole

Eddie started riding in the hills of Canyon Country at 14 years old. A trip to Corriganville MX in the late 60’s hooked him. He raced in So Cal on a Yamaha AT1 and Rickman Zundapp before switching to a Penton in the early 70’s when he turned pro. Eddie raced for Steve’s Bultaco and was racing across the U.S. In 1974 Eddie got a Factory Kawasaki ride for the 125 Nationals. The rotary valved machine tended to expire before the moto end and his results never showed that he was competitive. He switched back to Bultaco’s in ’75 and in 1976 Eddie started Answer Products- making Bultaco swingarms. Answer grew from 2 people in the garage to 200 by 1998. He sold Answer to Tucker Rocky, started Matrix Concepts in 2010 and now has Atlas and Tag Metals under Corp name Group 6 USA. Eddie is without a doubt one of the great guys in our industry! Thanks to Mark Kiel for the epic photo