SURRON STORM BEE & GAS GAS EX300 2-STROKE TESTING: DIRT BIKE VLOG 10

The Dirt Bike Magazine crew tests the Surron Storm Bee and 2024 GASGAS EX300 at some of their local trails. THIS IS A VLOG NOT A FULL TEST VIDEO. A behind the scenes look at Ron shooting photos, Travis shooting video, and the rest of the crew putting the pieces together to bring more content to you via video/social/web/print. Pete Murray gives some initial feedback on the EX300 and Jared goes big on the Surron Storm Bee electric bike! Have some laughs with us and hang out for the day for VLOG 10 from Dirt Bike Magazine! There’s a special gift we surprised Ron Lawson with at the end!

