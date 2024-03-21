Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

My 2024 Husqvarna TE250 has been phenomenal—great power and ultrasmooth. But, I have noticed my oil tank is already weeping oil after only 20 hours. Are the oil tanks prone to cracking?

Bjorn

via [email protected]

Among the early TPI models, this was hit-and-miss, but the Austrian group was on top of recalling said issues. We have yet to have any problems with any of our test 300 TBI machines, but have gotten word from our inside man at a Husqvarna dealer that only the 2024 TE250 models have a recall out on certain VIN numbers for this exact issue. We are being told that some were made using a different supplier, and where the tanks are plastic and welded on the sides, there have been leakage issues. Before flopping out your Amex card, reach out to your dealer and see if your bike is under this recall and the dilemma can be warrantied.

MY HUSKY 300 IS A STEAMER!

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I was riding my 2023 Husqvarna TX300, which only has 10 hours on it, and the bike started billowing steam and smelling like coolant. Immediately, I shut the bike off and, luckily, I was close enough to my truck to push the machine back. Upon inspection I see the T-piece in the frame for the cooling hoses has snapped and is where I lost all of my coolant. To say I am irritated is an understatement. I’m lucky I was within civilization. How on earth can I prevent this from continuing?

Vadmar Wolf

via [email protected]

While this isn’t a pandemic, I have been privy to a smattering of these issues concerning the new TBI machines. The T-piece has inherent problems and doesn’t handle heat well. I have two riding partners who saddle up on TX300s, and both have swapped it out for a SamcoSport hose kit. It fixes the possibility of trail drama and meltdowns.

LOSING CHARGE

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

My 2023 Beta 430RR Race Edition isn’t charging. The battery keeps going dead when riding, and I’m tired of being stranded. Where should I turn?

Jason

via [email protected]

Well, Jason, you sound like a bit of a sniveler, which doesn’t bode well in my tightly organized and very busy agenda. Unfortunately, on some of the four-stroke Italian machines, the charging issues are a sore spot. The most common culprit is the regulator rectifier. Beta USA will no doubt take care of this under warranty. While replacing the regulator, inspect the rectifier plug itself. We have found some of the pins inside the plug to not be properly crimped, so the wires are loose in the connection, making for a sour charging issue.

A SILLY MILLIMETER WILL DO

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I have a ‘22 Husky TE250i that I use for some hard enduro-style trail riding, I love the bike, but my 59-year-old hands would like to have a little easier clutch pull. I believe it is equipped with a 10mm clutch master cylinder, and I have heard a 9mm master would make for a slightly easier pull. My question is, how do I know which Husky or KTM models came with a 9mm clutch master that would work on my bike? And, is this a worthwhile mod or should I just get my left hand a gym membership?

Chris

via [email protected]

This is a hidden secret used by every top KTM/Husky 300 factory rider in enduro, hard enduro and GNCC. The smaller piston (9mm) makes for a much easier clutch pull without losing feel or engagement. They come on the KTM 250 four-strokes, and you will know it by looking under the perch and you’ll see either the number 10, which is stock on the 300s, or 9, which is stock on the 250 four-strokes. Get one and you will never ride without it again!