STEWARD BAYLOR GOBBLES UP NATIONAL ENDURO WIN, BROTHER GRANT CLOSE TO THE TITLE!

Steward Baylor dominated the action on his Am Pro Yamaha at the Gobbler Enduro held in Stanton, Alabama. Photo Kenny King

Steward Baylor dominated this weekend’s Gobbler Getter National Enduro in Stanton, Alabama, winning five of the six tests and taking the overall win by just over a minute, however it was too little, too late in his quest for a fifth National Enduro Championship as his brother, Grant Baylor, all but wrapped up the 2020 Kenda AMA National Enduro title with a runner-up finish with just one race remaining on the schedule.

Grant Baylor was consistent all day, including a win in test three, the only test not won by Steward, and all the younger of the two brothers needs to do at the series finale in Texas is finish fifth and he will claim his first-career national championship. Not to mention the first Enduro championship for Sherco. Photo Kenny King

Grant is typically a slow starter, but a second in the opening test was a good sign and the FactoryONE Sherco rider backed it up with two seconds, a third and a fourth in the remaining tests.“It was a good day here in Alabama,” said Grant. “I started out a little off the pace, but I stayed consistent and then won test three and that was good enough. Steward was just killing it all day. He usually does well here so I was expecting it. It was an awesome day for me and the championship points. I’m happy to gain more points here and have a comfortable points gap going into the last round. Theoretically all I got to do is kind of ride around the last round and bring it home.”

 

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Thad Duvall claimed his second podium finish in a row with a third overall after returning to action just a few weeks ago. Photo Kenny King

FMF/KTM’s Ben Kelley switched to a 350 XC-F for the Alabama round in hopes of shaking things up a bit, but a couple of mistakes kept him off the podium.

Ben Kelley jumped back on a 350 for the event and said by the end of the race he felt good and had decent flow. He finished fourth overall. Photo Kenny King
Beta USA’s Cody Barnes headed up the NE Pro2 class with a seventh overall finish. Barnes was trailing Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Craig DeLong by four seconds heading into the final test, but managed to pull out the class win with a strong ride. Photo Shan Moore

 

In the Women’s Elite division, Beta USA’s Rachel Gutish won three of five tests to beat out Sherco’s Brooke Cosner by 1m 8s for the win. The win was Gutish’s third of the season. Photo Shan Moore

 

OVERALL RESULTS

  1. Steward Baylor (Yam)
  2. Grant Baylor (Shr)
  3. Thad Duvall (Hsq)
  4. Ben Kelley (KTM)
  5. Evan Smith (Hsq)
  6. Josh Toth (KTM)
  7. Cody Barnes (Bet)
  8. Craig DeLong (Hsq)
  9. Jonathon Johnson (Hon)
  10. Zack Hayes (KTM)
