STEWARD BAYLOR GOBBLES UP NATIONAL ENDURO WIN, BROTHER GRANT CLOSE TO THE TITLE!

Steward Baylor dominated this weekend’s Gobbler Getter National Enduro in Stanton, Alabama, winning five of the six tests and taking the overall win by just over a minute, however it was too little, too late in his quest for a fifth National Enduro Championship as his brother, Grant Baylor, all but wrapped up the 2020 Kenda AMA National Enduro title with a runner-up finish with just one race remaining on the schedule.

Grant is typically a slow starter, but a second in the opening test was a good sign and the FactoryONE Sherco rider backed it up with two seconds, a third and a fourth in the remaining tests.“It was a good day here in Alabama,” said Grant. “I started out a little off the pace, but I stayed consistent and then won test three and that was good enough. Steward was just killing it all day. He usually does well here so I was expecting it. It was an awesome day for me and the championship points. I’m happy to gain more points here and have a comfortable points gap going into the last round. Theoretically all I got to do is kind of ride around the last round and bring it home.”

FMF/KTM’s Ben Kelley switched to a 350 XC-F for the Alabama round in hopes of shaking things up a bit, but a couple of mistakes kept him off the podium.

OVERALL RESULTS