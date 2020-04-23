MOTOWHIPS KTM 350EXC BUILD “INSOMNIA”: THUMPER THURSDAY

It’s Thursday and that means we talk about 4-Stroke machines. On this week’s Thumper Thursday post we are giving you an exclusive first look at the latest Motowhips creation. Justin Myerson and his crew built an insane 2020 KTM350 EXC appropriately named “Insomnia”. We have a couple 2020 dual-sport machines and a couple 2021 special machines for your viewing pleasure in 4-Stroke Theater. Check out a video feature our sister publication Motocross Action Magazine did on Carson Brown’s JMC Motorsports Husky at the bottom of this post.

Coatings galore, titanium fasteners, carbon fiber and attention to detail. Yes this is yet another signature Motowhips creation.

The Nihilo Concepts pegs are right at home on this KTM350 EXC build and mounted using Mettec Titanium hardware.

A Baja Designs headlight system replaces the OEM unit and check out the minimalistic blinker set up. Contact Motowhips directly for more information on those.

So clean you almost don’t want to ride it. The P3 Carbon skid plate and frame guards add just enough bling and really make all the titanium parts pop.

The FMF exhaust got cleaned up on the polishing wheel.

It’s not everyday you see a black alligator skin seat cover on a dual-sport bike.

The wheels feature Faster USA blacked out hubs with black spokes and Excel black rims. Motowhips wrapped them up Dunlop tires.

Look for a full story on the “Insomnia” KTM350 EXC build from Motowhips in an upcoming issue of our printed and digital magazines.

4-STROKE THEATER

