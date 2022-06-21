LEGENDS AND HEROES TOUR GETS A GIFT FROM HONDA

The Legend and Heroes Tour Traveling Moto Museum would like to thank the American Honda Motor Corp for their generous donation and support of the efforts of the tour. Recently, American Honda donated a large cache of printed archives, including their entire inventory of motorcycle manuals, brochures, and other media items for the tour to use in the traveling display and to be sold to raise funds to support the ongoing efforts of the tour. As a 501c3 non-profit corp., the tour uses all proceeds from these and other tax-deductible donations to continue its mission of sharing the history of motocross and supercross at events each season and honoring the athletes and industry personnel that made it possible.



Despite missing the 2021 season due to Covid restrictions, the tour was back, full throttle, celebrating the history of supercross in 2022. At each round of the Monster Energy Supercross series, a display was set up in the pit party area, and athletes were honored on the podium before opening ceremonies. Thanks to our local friends, at each round, we could feature different vehicles where our guests could relive the machines of their youth and show their family and friends the early days of motocross and supercross.

With the 2022 supercross series in the rearview mirror, the staff and volunteers behind the tour are working hard in preparation for an even bigger and better 2023 edition. There are tax-deductible marketing and support opportunities for the upcoming 2023 season for businesses and individuals interested in sharing the sport’s history. Please contact Frank Vrettas at [email protected] for more information and to discuss the opportunities.

See behind-the-scenes footage, great vintage photos, and stories by visiting our website and social media accounts.

Website – www.legendsandheroestour.org

About the Tour: The Legends and Heroes Tour is a professional, historical display and timeline of America’s greatest motorsports, motocross, and supercross. A registered 501c3 non-profit corp., the tour works tirelessly all year long to share the joys and history of supercross and motocross. On-site, the tour encompasses nearly 5000 square feet of moto-history with bikes, gear, and other memorabilia that transport our guests back in time through the history of the sport. Visited by more than 9 million guests since its inception, the Legends and Heroes Tour attends each stop of the Monster Energy Supercross Series as well as several outdoor national events. Visit us in the Pit Party at a supercross or other event near you or online at www.legendsandheroestour.org.

The Legends and Heroes Tour would not be possible without great sponsors like Acerbis, Yuasa, American Honda, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, EZ-Up, Motion Pro, Spectro Oils, SSR Motorsports, Wossner, AHRMA, Yamaha Motor Corp, 100%

Thank you all.