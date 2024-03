KOVE 250 MOTOCROSS MODEL AND 2024 BETA 450RX MOTOCROSS TESTING: DIRT BIKE VLOG 9

We got an odd ball bike to test! The Kove 250 motocross bike from China. How good is it? We also test the 2024 BETA 450RX. In this Dirt Bike Vlog we deliver a raw and unfiltered video while testing these two models at Glen Helen Raceway. See what editors Mark Tilley and Ron Lawson have to say as well as Pete Murray and Jared Hicks. If you’re looking for a video series to have some laughs and learn about new bikes…this is the one for you! Enjoy another behind the scenes look at Dirt Bike Magazine.