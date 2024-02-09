J DAY CHRONICLES VIDEO TRAILER

Ethan and the entire J Day Offroad staff is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of “The J Day Chronicles”, a captivating documentary series that takes you behind the scenes of the J Day Off Road series. This series aims to immerse viewers in the exhilarating world of off-road racing, showcasing the intense competition on the track and the stories and experiences of the people involved. The trailer for The J Day Chronicles premiered at the MGM Springfield during the annual J Day Awards Banquet, and the overwhelmingly positive response has prompted us to release it early.

We are excited to share this incredible series with audiences, providing an up-close and personal look at the dedication, training, and determination that goes into participating in the J Day Off Road series. The J Day Chronicles takes viewers on a journey, from the thrill of racing to the behind-the-scenes moments of building tracks, the camaraderie among racers, and the challenges faced along the way. Filmed in real time and in various environments, including trackside, campers, and the middle of the woods, this series offers an authentic and unfiltered perspective.

Episode 1 of The J Day Chronicles is set to premiere in April, and we cannot wait for everyone to experience the adrenaline and passion that drives the J Day Off Road series. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to join us on this incredible off-road adventure!