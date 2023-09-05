2024 TRIUMPH 250 MOTOCROSS BIKE : SEE IT IN ACTION NOW

Triumph is keeping us on the edge of our seats with their 2024 model reveals and here is the third installment of their video series that shows the 250cc Motocross 4-Stroke in action!

Triumph Motorcycles has released the last in its series of films, ‘Vision to Reality’, in which Ricky Carmichael performs the final test of Triumph’s new 250cc motocross bike.

Ricky is joined by amateur motocross sensation, Evan Ferry, who has been involved in the testing program of the new bike, alongside numerous professional riders, as it reached the final stage of development.

In the latest film, Ricky Carmichael is heard talking to Evan: “The chassis is really good, it’s super nimble, it’s plush. When you see a line, boom, you can do it.” With Evan Ferry adding: “They found something special with the frame. I don’t think I’ve ever felt something like that.”

This video has been released by Triumph in the run-up to the reveal of the new 250cc Motocross bike and go behind the scenes to meet members of the project team, share details of the all-new aluminium chassis, and engine and witness the final test.

The full reveal date is yet to be announced.