2024 GAS GAS EX300 OFF-ROAD VIDEO TEST : “SOME RIDERS LOVE IT”

Last year, GasGas EX300 two-stroke bike was completely different, but the 2024 model is on the same page as KTM and Husqvarna. It now has THAT motor–the new one with throttle body fuel injection and an electronic powervalve. The computer takes input from the throttle position, engine rpm and a number of sensors to control fuel mixture, ignition timing, power-valve setting and therefore compression ratio. This system was introduced on the KTM and Husqvarna competition two-strokes last year to a mixed reaction. Some riders love it, others report problems.

Along with the new motor comes a new frame that’s more rigid in most planes of movement. This year, the GasGas also gets the new coil-spring WP fork. It’s called an “Xact” fork, which is what WP calls the air fork on the motocross bikes, but it’s quite different internally, beyond the move to springs.The philosophy behind the GasGas brand is to offer features similar to KTM but at a lower price. It’s still not cheap; the EX300 sells for $10,599–but that is $700 less than the KTM 300XC. You have to give up a few features along the way; the GasGas has no map switch, no handguards and no skid plate. There are a number of components that are different, most notably the Braktec brakes and hydraulic clutch. Compared to last year’s bike, you also give up oil injection, although that feature still comes on the EC300–which is more trail-oriented.With or without the map switch, the greatest thing about this motor is how well it works at super low rpm. You can lug it down to idle and it’s just unstoppable. The motor always runs extremely clean, too. With last year’s transfer port injection, it seemed like it always had a lean surge down low. That’s pretty much gone. Now the bike always seems like it has perfect jetting. There’s lots more to test here, especially when it comes to changes in altitude and temperature. We’re going to take the bike up to Caliente, Nevada for Scot Harden’s Nevada 200 trail ride in a few weeks. It should be the perfect bike for that.