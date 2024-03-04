2024 DUAL-SPORT BUYER’S GUIDE

The dual-sport world is growing. Every year there are more bikes that answer the call for a street-legal off-road motorcycle that passes all the tests and meets all the requirements. GasGas, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Sherco, Yamaha and others have fully compliant motorcycles and they are all listed here with photos, prices and details. This collection deals only with those machines that have passed the tests set forth by EPA, DOT and U.S. Customs to be classified as street-legal bikes in all 50 states. Not included are the “unofficial” dual-sport bikes that have not completed federal scrutiny, even though some states allow virtually any motorcycle to be licensed. Prices listed do not include destination, taxes, fees and dealer set-up costs.

HUSQVARNA 701 ENDURO: $12,999

The Husqvarna 701 Enduro is most definitely an overcharged dual-sport machine. It features a 74-horsepower engine, has two power modes, optional front ABS, 50mm Keihin fuel injection, Ride-by-Wire throttle, and a 6-speed gearbox that uses an APTC (Adler Power Torque Clutch) that allows for greater speeds in corners, enhanced grip and less braking chatter. It’s wrapped around a trellis frame and a rear subframe that houses a 13.4-liter (3.5- gallons) plastic fuel tank. The suspension is WP, a 250mm-travel XPLOR fork and identical rear-wheel travel, which exploits its dirt worthiness and the dry weight of 321 pounds.

GASGAS ES 700: $12,699

The GasGas dual-sport/adventure bike has the same basic motor and chassis as the KTM 690 Enduro and the Husqvarna 701 Enduro, but has its own bodywork. It features Ride-by-Wire and electronic systems with three modes—Off-Road, Street and Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC)—while the ABS system offers an optional Off-Road mode. A trellis frame is fit with machined triple clamps and WP XPLOR suspension. It has a 13.4-liter gas tank located under the rear subframe.

KTM 690 ENDURO R: $12,999

The KTM 690 Enduro R is a big-boy dual-sport machine and is very dirt-oriented with enough performance to make the tarmac rider smile. The 690 Enduro R’s LC4 single-cylinder engine features two balancer shafts, Ride-by-Wire and an electronic system that features switchable modes—Off-Road and Street and Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC)—while the ABS system offers an optional Off-Road mode. A trellis frame is fit with machined triple clamps and WP XPLOR suspension with new settings for better off-road absorption.

KAWASAKI KLR650: $6,899, BASE/$7,199 WITH ABS

Kawasaki gave the KLR650 a heap of new features—from electronic fuel injection, new bodywork, new cams, a different exhaust, changes to the clutch, generator and battery two years ago. It has an LED headlight, changes to the frame geometry, suspension and brakes. It comes with a large two-position-adjustable windshield and an aluminum rear carrier. The suspension strokes out at 7.9 inches up front and 8.0 inches in the rear. Their Adventure model comes with factory side cases, engine guards and a tank pad. For a Dirt Bike Magazine video featuring the Kawasaki KLR650, click here.

SUZUKI DR650S: $7,099

Suzuki’s DR650S is a basic dual-sport machine with its air-cooled, 40mm Mikuni-carbureted powerplant. The 644cc 5-speeder has long travel (10.2 inches) in the suspension, a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel that are fit with dual-sport rubber. It holds 3.4 gallons of fuel and has good range for those long rides with generous sections of tarmac. This year there are two new colorways available. For a Dirt Bike Magazine review of the Suzuki DR650S, click here.

HONDA XR650L (2023 MODEL): $6,999

This machine has not witnessed a whole lot of technological gains, but has a reputation as being hugely durable and easy to ride with good off-road habits. The XR650L remains an air-cooled, 5-speeder that uses a CV carburetor. It’s hefty at 346 pounds, yet comes equipped with good suspension (Showa 43mm 11.6-inch-travel fork and Pro Link rear at 11.0 inches) and above-average off-road traits.

HUSQVARNA FE501S: $13,049

Husqvarna’s FE501s gets a new engine with more power and a new chassis that has new valving in the WP suspension. They tilted the engine 2 degrees backwards for better mass centralization and less squat under acceleration. The frame features a new shock location, the subframe is a hybrid polyamide and aluminum combo, and the swingarm is lighter and uses a 22mm axle. Both suspension ends are now WP XACT, and the fork is a spring model with a closed cartridge. The shock is lighter, and damping changes are now adjustable without tools.

BETA 500 RS: $11,799

Beta’s biggest dual-sport is fit with updated Sachs suspension settings and new profile tank shrouds that are narrow for improved cornering ergos. The 500 uses a diaphragm clutch for a lighter pull and better feel, Nissin brakes, Maxxis DOT-legal tires, CNC-machined triple clamps, and a push-button removable saddle. The 6-speeder is fuel-injected, has electric-start, enhanced cooling abilities, plus twin injectors and new mapping for better fuel economy and increased power. It comes fit with a Trail Tech Voyager GPS and handguards. Click here for a Dirt Bike Magazine video featuring the Beta 500RS.

GASGAS ES500: $12,399

The GasGas ES500 is a nimble dirt bike that happens to be street-legal. It’s fit with the latest-generation frame with anti-squat DNA, WP XPLOR front suspension, and a linkage out back with a WP XACT damper with tool-free adjustability. Neken bars, forged triple clamps and a new tank hold 9 liters of fuel. The engine is a 500cc single, fuel-injected, equipped with counterbalancers and a 6-speed Pankl transmission. The clutch and brakes are Braktec, and the tires are dual-sport-legal Continental TKC 80 knobbies.

KTM 500EXC-F: $12,549

KTM’s 2024 500EXC-F has been on the receiving end of major engine updates, a new frame and all-new suspension. The lightweight engine is more powerful and reset back 2mm, with a lower countershaft sprocket for a better center of gravity, handling and anti-squat under acceleration. It’s fit with OCU, an Off-road Control Unit that replaces fuses and relays. The suspension is WP XACT, the fork a closed-cartridge unit, and the shock a PDS system that has no linkage. Brakes are Brembo, as are the hydraulics and the headlight is now an LED unit. Click here for a Dirt Bike Magazine video featuring the KTM 500EXC.

SHERCO 500SEF FACTORY DUAL-SPORT: $12,949

Sherco’s entry into the big-bore dual-sport world wraps around their potent 500SEF machine. It’s designed to go head-to-head with the Austrian 500s and Beta’s strong 500RS. The machine uses high-end KYB suspension fore and aft. Brakes are Brembo, the clutch is hydraulic, and it comes equipped with a radiator fan. The engine is a dual-overhead-cam, fuel-injected 6-speed. The Akrapovic exhaust is fit with a catalytic in the mid-pipe, has lean ECU settings and a special air filter to meet EPA regulations. Click here for a Dirt Bike Magazine video featuring the Sherco 500SEF Dual-Sport.

CHRISTINI AWD 450DS: $16,500

Christini’s all-wheel-drive system uses telescoping drive shafts to power the front wheel at a reduced speed so that it only engages when there is wheelspin in the rear. The 450 uses the same internals as the Honda CRF450X, meaning all parts are interchangeable, as well as aftermarket goods. It uses a Delphi EFI system and has a three-ring piston for emissions and longer life. Up front it has a Fastace sealed cartridge fork, along with a Fastace shock, a skid plate and handguards. Tires are Kenda Trakmaster ll Dual Sport rubber and is fully legal with an EPA-approved exhaust and emissions system.

HONDA CRF450RL: $10,099

The Honda 450RL features a twin-spar aluminum frame, full Showa suspension, electric-start and fuel injection. To meet the EPA regulations, Honda fit it with a catalytic muffler and technology that keep it quiet and legal. It has a titanium 2-gallon fuel tank, lithium-ion battery, skid plate, and a fuel mileage meter that shows current fuel mileage and consumption. It has black D.I.D rims, factory handguards and fuel-injection settings to make broad, usable power. For a Dirt Bike Magazine video featuring the Honda CRF450RL, click here.

BETA 430RS: $11,699

All the Beta dual-sport machines retain the DNA that makes them strong do-it-all machines. That comes in the Voyager GPS, a narrower frame, a techno-polymer subframe, Sachs suspension fore and aft, and the 2.4-gallon fuel tank. The new engine is lighter, uses new injectors for a power increase, and has a new diaphragm clutch material for smooth action and enhanced feel. The Nissin brakes are strong, the handling is nimble, and the 430 offers smooth albeit definite open-class power.

SUZUKI DR-Z400S: $7199

The Suzuki DR-Z400S has a higher price tag than the DR650S, because it’s a far more focused dual-sport machine. It’s powered by a carbureted water-cooled engine with a 5-speed gearbox. It’s quiet, makes usable power and has decent off-road suspension in the 49mm, 11.3-inch-travel fork and 11.6 inches of travel in the rear end. Braking is via dual disc systems, and the fuel tank totes 2.6 gallons of fuel.

BETA 390/350RS: $11,599/$11,499

beta 390 350rsOpen photo in lightbox

Both bikes are built on the same platform as the larger 430 and 500 including supple Sachs suspension settings and a thinner mid-section via newly designed tank shrouds. They come full setup with a Trail Tech Voyager GPS, a dual map ignition, Maxxis Enduro tires, Nissan brakes, a diaphragm clutch, wide footpegs, folding mirrors, hand guards and enhanced cooling abilities. They are fuel-injected, 6-speed gearboxes and quick access air filters.

GASGAS ES350: $11,999

The GasGas ES350, just like the KTM and Husqvarna lineage, has smooth power, versatile suspension, and is a nimble handler that loves the dirt and happens to be street-legal. It’s fit with the latest-generation frame with anti-squat DNA, WP XPLOR front suspension, and a linkage out back with a WP XACT damper with tool-free adjustability. It has Neken bars, forged triple clamps and a new tank that holds 9 liters of fuel. The engine is all new for 2024, having stronger power and is 50-statelegal. The clutch and brakes are Braktec, and the tires are dual-sport-legal Continental TKC 80 knobbies.

HUSQVARNA FE350S: $12,599

Husqvarna’s FE350s is a dual-sport favorite via its balanced power, light feel and advanced handling traits, and for 2024 it gets a new engine, a new frame and new suspension. They have tilted the engine back for better mass centralization, has the new rear shock mount, which is no longer attached to the main tube, a hybrid subframe, and a lighter swingarm. Brakes are handled by Braktec, the suspension is new via a WP XACT cartridge fork, and a lighter XACT shock with tool-free adjustability. Click here for a Dirt Bike Magazine video featuring the Husqvarna FE350S.

KTM 350EXC-F: $12,149

The 350EXC-F is KTM’s lightweight, super clean-running and smoothly powered, mid-bore dual-sport machine that has received huge updates for 2024. The 6-speeder is fit with a compact dual-overhead cam cylinder, is fuel-injected via a Keihin engine management system, and a counterbalancer to delete unwanted vibration. It’s been moved in the new frame for better handling. The suspension is WP XACT up front and the link-less WP XPLOR PDS rear damper with both systems getting focused valving. It uses Brembo brakes, Galfer Wave rotors, CNC-machined hubs, Giant rims and Continental TKC80 tires.

SWM RS 300R: $7,999

SWM’s dual-sport RS300R is priced right and comes well equipped. The engine is liquid-cooled, EFI-equipped and a 6-speed. The suspension is KYB front and rear, with strong Brembo brakes and the tires are DOT Michelins. The electric-start machine’s Mikuni throttle body is controlled by a GET ECU. It comes standard with a radiator fan to help with cooling under a load. It holds just under 2 gallons of fuel and tips the scales at 245 pounds at the brochure. For a Dirt Bike Magazine review of the SWM RS300R, click here.

HONDA CRF300L RALLY: $6,149 (2023 MODEL)/$6,499, ABS MODEL

Honda’s CRF300L Rally gets a factory look of a true rally racer. The tall windscreen, the extra-coverage fairing and side panels, and the blended, frame-mounted bodywork all come from rally DNA. It features a steel perimeter frame, suspension is handled with a 43mm fork with 10.2 inches of travel, with the rear Pro Link receiving the same. It has front and rear disc brakes, a 3.4-gallon tank, and weighs in at 331 pounds.

HONDA CRF300L: $5449

The Honda CRF300L is one of Honda’s most popular dual-sport machines helped when they increased the stroke by 8mm to arrive at 286cc. It got new camshafts, a new airbox and exhaust, and a tighter-ratio 6-speed gearbox. The clutch is new and has slip assist. The chassis has been updated, some weight has been carved, and it has updated suspension. They have added the 300LS version, which has a lower seat height and standard ABS. Click here for a Dirt Bike Magazine video featuring the Honda CRF300L.

KAWASAKI KLX300: $6,199/$6,399

The KLX300 is a well-setup, entry-level dual-sport machine. The suspension is adjustable via a 43mm cartridge fork with 10.0-inch-travel front and a 9.1-inch Uni-Trak rear-suspension setup. It’s fit with a low seat height and smooth, easy-to-manage power. The 292cc engine is liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, has a 6-speed gearbox and electric-start. Click here for a Dirt Bike Magazine video featuring the Kawasaki KLX300.

Yamaha’s 250cc dual-sport model, the XT250, is a price-friendly machine and uses a fuel-injected, air-cooled, 5-speed powerplant. It features electric-start and has decent travel in the suspension—8.9 inches up front and 7.1 inches in the rear. It comes fit with dual disc brakes and gets 76 mpg.

SSR XF250: $3,459 (2022 MODEL)

The SSR XF250 has an air-cooled motor, a low saddle height, is equipped with an 18-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel, and a rear rack. It is carbureted, is a 5-speeder with a manual clutch and weighs in at 328 pounds. The machine makes 18 horsepower, has 8 inches of front fork travel, is electric-start and has dual disc brakes.

KAWASAKI KLX230: $4,999/$5,299, ABS

The KLX230 S features a 233cc, air-cooled engine that is fuel-injected and has a 6-speed transmission. It has a 37mm fork with 8.7 inches of travel. Out back the Uni-Trak has just under 9 inches of travel, and the machine uses a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel. With a low seat height and torquey motor, the KLX230 is an around-the-town scoot with just a pinch of off-road DNA. The S-model features a lower seat height (32.7 inches) and suspension that offers under 7 inches of travel.

YAMAHA TW200: $4,999

Yamaha’s TW200 is a returning classic and is powered by an air-cooled, 196cc carbureted engine that features electric-start, a 5-speed gearbox, manual clutch and is counterbalanced to keep vibration down. With a low seat height, decent suspension travel, wide balloon tires and a front disc brake mated to a rear drum, it’s a fun way to explore the city and the hills, and get 78 miles to the gallon!

HONDA XR150L: $3,099

Honda’s value-focused XR150L is great for short-run transportation and relaxed weekend off-road outings. The electric-start, 149cc air-cooled four-stroke engine has a 5-speed gearbox, a front disc brake and suspension set with 7.1 inches up front and 5.9 inches out back. It’s perfect for fun trails while being street-legal. It has a 2.8-gallon tank that you’ll be able to cover some serious ground on!

SHERCO 125 4T SE-RS FACTORY: $4999

The 125 4T SE-RS Factory is powered by a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, SOHC, four-stroke, 124cc single-cylinder engine with a 6-speed transmission. The powerplant has a 52.0mm bore and 58.6mm stroke, and features four valves and variable valve actuation (VVA). The fuel tank capacity is 2.1 gallons, while a 41mm fork and a linkage-assisted rear shock control the action out back. It comes fit with Michelin DOT-legal tires.