2024 WILD BOAR GNCC: GIRROIR ON TOP

Johnny Girroir of the Red Bull KTM off-road team captured his second consecutive round of the 2024 GNCC series in Palatka, Florida this weekend. The Wild Boar presented the riders with rain, mud sand and extreme conditions, and as conditions worsened, Girroir managed to stretch out his lead to a rare 2-minute margin.

As the race got underway it was Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn getting the jump off the line to earn the $250 Steel City Medical Center’s XC1 Open Pro Holeshot award. After overcoming a first-turn crash, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir would continue to push his way towards the front of the pack.

Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor would make his way into the lead on the second lap of the race but would have Girroir just seconds behind him waiting to make a move into the lead. On the fourth lap, Girroir would do just that and make the pass stick on Baylor for the lead. As conditions worsened, Girroir put his head down and pushed on towards the finish. Girroir would cross the finish line to earn his second-straight win of the season.

Baylor would hold on to finish second in the XC1 class and third overall as FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers’ Grant Davis finished second overall from the XC2 250 Pro class. Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would battle back from an eighth place start to round out the top three XC1 finishers, and fourth overall on the day in Florida.

After earning the holeshot Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn would have a consistent race as he maintained a top five position throughout, and ultimately crossing the line fourth in XC1 and sixth overall on the day. JS Sherco Racing’s Josh Strang steadily climbed his way back up past his competitors as he started his day back in the tenth place position. Strang would come back to make a last lap pass to finish fifth in XC1, and seventh overall at round two.

Active Air/Max Motorsports/FXR/Husqvarna’s Evan Smith would cross the line eighth overall, sixth in XC1, after starting his day at the back of the pack on the opening lap and having to work his way back. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski came through to earn seventh in XC1, while finishing ninth overall.

After getting off to a good start, Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger would find himself having to regroup and push his way back towards the front after the second lap. Bollinger would then have to make a fast pit stop after his rear brake went out. As he got back out on the track, he would come through to earn eleventh overall, and eighth in XC1. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty made his way to ninth in XC1 after having to come back from the back of the pack mid-way through the race.

Unfortunately for Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor he would be running third after five laps of racing but would have his bike lock up during the last lap and was unable to finish out the lap. AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would complete four out of six laps, while Morgantown Powersports/Tely Energy KTM’s Layne Michael was only able to complete three laps of the race.

A big upset for Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig DeLong happened during lap one after a bad start to the race. DeLong would crash on the opening lap, and after realizing he had broken part of the bike, he went to get help. Upon returning DeLong realized his bike was on fire from the exhaust touching some dry grass, ultimately ending his day.

As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was Bells Electric Race Team’s Toby Cleveland earning himself the $250 Steel City Medical Center XC2 Holeshot award. However, it would not take long for FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers’ Grant Davis to make a pass into the lead on the opening lap. For the first couple of laps Davis and Team Enduro Engineering’s Josh Toth would battle back-and-forth, but as the race wore on Davis would hold the lead position and make a mad dash towards to the front of the pack.

Davis would come through to earn his first-ever XC2 class win, but he would also have another huge accomplishment of finishing second overall on the day.

FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers’ Angus Riordan, who is the current XC2 points leader, would make his way up to second in the class after battling back from a fourth place start to the day, while also finishing fifth overall. Making a GNCC appearance this season was Honda Canada/GDR/Fox Racing’s Tyler Medaglia as he battled his way from the back of the pack up to third in the XC2 class to close out his day at round two. Unfortunately for the XC2 250 Pro defending champion, AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper he would only be able to complete four out of the six laps after running in the third place position.

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was TCO Off-Road KTM Canada’s Philippe Chaine grabbing the Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot award to start the day, however Devore/KTM/FXR/SRS Suspension made his way into the lead not long after the start. Devore would hold the lead for the first three laps of the race before Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker made the pass for the lead stick on Devore. Walker remained in the lead for the remainder of the race crossing the line six minutes ahead of his competition.

Devore would ultimately be unable to finish the race, as he only completed four out of the six laps. After grabbing the hoelshot, TCO Off-Road KTM Canada’s Philippe Chaine would continue to push for the duration of the race, coming through to earn a podium position in the FMF XC3 class as he crossed the finish line in second. Destructo Racing/Dixie Fuel/Prescription Tune Suspension’s Dustin Simpson made his way into a podium position on the last lap as he battled through the conditions in Florida.

Earning the Top Amateur honors at the Wild Boar was Team Green Kawasaki’s Nick DeFeo as he came through to earn an impressive 10th overall finishing position on the day, and the 250 A class win. Jason Tino came through to earn second on the Top Amateur podium with a 15th overall and second in 250 A. Zack Hayes rounded out the Top Amateur podium with a 19th overall and a first place finish in the Open A class.

As the morning race got underway, it was Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede jumping off the line first and earning herself the $100 Kanati Performance Tires WXC Holeshot award. Steede would hold the lead position for the first lap of the race, but FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers’ Brandy Richards was right behind her looking for a chance to make a pass stick.

Richards would have that opportunity on the second lap, making her way into the WXC lead as they came around. Richards would continue to hold the lead for the rest of the race, coming through to earn her first-ever WXC class win in GNCC and by over a minute. Steede would continue to push but would be unable to battle back against Richards. She would come across the finish line second in WXC. Sherco USA/Moose/Rachel Gutish Racing’s Rachel Gutish made her way into third on the second lap, and she would continue to push for the remaining laps of the race, crossing the finish line third in her class at round two.

Kailub Russell would race the morning race in the Sportsman A class, coming through to earn the overall win, while Tom Mason from Australia would also race in Sportsman A coming through second overall in the race.

In the 8 a.m. youth bike race it was your defending overall youth racer, Caleb Wood, battling it out with fellow YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) competitor, Brayden Baisley for majority of the race. Wood made his way back into the lead position, pushing for the last three laps and ultimately crossing the finish line with over a minute lead. Baisley would hold on to her second overall and in the YXC1 class. Travis Lentz battled back to come through first in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class and rounded out the top three youth overall finishers in Florida.

Kole Parlin made his way through earning third in YXC1, which would also be his first podium in the class. Hayden Dupuis and Nash Peerson came through in second and third to round out the top three in the YXC2 class. Other winners on the day were Hunter Carey in the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class and Ace Tokar in the 85 (12-13) class. Wyatt Johnson would earn the 85 (11) class win, while Gage Lane took home the 85 (7-10) class win. In the 65 (10-11) class it was Trason Landrum earning the win and Tripp Lewis earned himself the 65 (9) class win, while Krue Russell earned his first 65 (7-8) class win. Madison Kazimir of the Girls Super Mini (12-16) would battle back to earn her class win, Sahara Robinson took home the Girls 85 (7-13) class win and Vaida Lavergne earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win at round two. Brysun Scott came to race and earned himself the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

The third round of the 2024 Progressive GNCC Racing Series will take place on March 9 and 10 in Washington, Georgia with The Specialized General GNCC at Aonia Pass MX. ATVs and Micros race on Saturday and Motorcycles take to the course on Sunday. For more information on The Specialized General GNCC, click HERE. To purchase online admission tickets for the event, visit https://www.tixr.com/groups/gnccracing.

Catch GNCC Pro ATV and Motorcycle Racing free via RacerTV.com all season long. Pro ATV Racing starts Saturday’s at 2pm ET, with the exception of Big Buck, Snowshoe and Ironman events where they will start at 1pm ET. GNCC Pro Motorcycle Racing will begin at 1pm ET on Sunday’s. Later in the year GNCC Racing will premiere on MAVTV with event highlight episodes.

Palatka, Florida, Round 2 of 13, Sunday, March 3, 2024

XC1 Pro Event Results:

Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Steward Baylor (KAW) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Josh Strang (SHR) Evan Smith (HQV) Michael Witkowski (HON) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Ryder Lafferty (GAS) Grant Baylor (KAW)

*Overall National Championship Standings:

Jonathan Girroir (60) Steward Baylor (46) Grant Davis (37) Jordan Ashburn (33) Angus Riordan (31) Evan Smith (29) Josh Strang (23) Grant Baylor (21) Trevor Bollinger (21) Michael Witkowski (20)

*Indicates that the Overall National Championship Standings will determine the 2024 National Champion.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results:

Grant Davis (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Tyler Medaglia (HON) Jesse Ansley (KAW) Jonathan Johnson (BET) Ruy Barbosa (HON) Tyler Palmer (HQV) Max Erlandsson (HON) Cody Barnes (HON) Joshua Toth (HON)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings: