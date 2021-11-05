2022 HUSQVARNA TE300I TWO-STROKE: RAW VIDEO SERIES

Dirt Bike Magazine tested the 2022 Husqvarna TE300i Fuel Injected Two Stroke a few months ago. We have the video featuring all the details and what we thought about the motorcycle here on our Youtube channel. This is a completely raw version for those two stroke lovers who just want to enjoy the bike as is. We hope you enjoy some raw clips from our first day out on this 300 two stroke from the Husqvarna brand.