2020 GAS GAS MXGP TEAM ANNOUNCED: SHOCKING NEWS

Huge news regarding the 2020 racing plans for Gas Gas! The company was recently purchased by basically the same company that already owns KTM and Husqvarna. We haven’t heard of any plans regarding racing in the USA as of yet. Not shocking the bikes look like red KTM’s. Below is the official news from Gas Gas :

GASGAS Motorcycles will start an exciting new chapter in their offroad motorsport history this weekend as they step into the FIM Motocross World Championship for the first time. In what is a key moment for the brand as it expands to compete in top-level motocross alongside its trial, rally and planned enduro activities, the opening round of the MXGP and MX2 series will see GASGAS represented by Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing and DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Juniors in the MXGP and MX2 classes respectively.

GASGAS Motorcycles start new motorsport chapter with MXGP entry

Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing spearhead MXGP effort

DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Juniors set to do battle in MX2

Robert Jonas, VP Motorsports Offroad: “This is a very proud and important moment for all involved with GASGAS Motorcycles – the start of an exciting new chapter and the beginning of the brand’s journey into top-level motocross racing. GASGAS has a rich heritage in offroad motorcycling, it’s a brand that is about putting the fun back into riding, and together with Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing and DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Juniors we have two established and passionate teams that perfectly fit what GASGAS is about. Like always, the first GP of every new season is a special moment, but we can say that for GASGAS this is also an historic moment. We know that all of our riders have prepared themselves with full commitment and we’re looking forward to seeing how they perform this year. Matterley Basin, the British GP, is a milestone for GASGAS Motorcycles, a key moment as we start our push to establish the brand on a global scale.”

Becoming a part of PIERER Mobility AG at the end of 2019, GASGAS Motorcycles will benefit from the groups shared-platform strategy, alongside other brands within the company. Faced with a minimal amount of time in which to be ready for the MXGP season opener, the specification of both the MC 250F and MC 450F machines used at Matterley Basin and throughout early-season GPs will evolve in-line with the arrival of the 2021 GASGAS Motorcycles production models.

Making GASGAS’ presence felt in the MXGP class, Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing will lead the brand into premier class competition. Glenn Coldenhoff, who placed third in last year’s series, comes into 2020 fit, healthy and looking to challenge for race wins. With impressive racing credentials, which include four overall GP wins and a pair of unbeaten performances at the two most recent editions of the Motocross of Nations, Coldenhoff begins the season in high spirits and as GASGAS’ MXGP team leader.

Ivo Monticelli completes Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing’s MXGP line-up. Continuing with Standing Construct for a second season, Ivo will look to harness his attacking riding style and post consistent results for both GASGAS and himself. During 2019, Monticelli placed a career-best fifth overall at the MXGP of Trentino, highlighting just what the Italian is capable of.

GASGAS Motorcycles are represented in the MX2 class by the DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Juniors team. Fielding a young pair of talented Germans – Jeremy Sydow and Simon Langenfelder – the squad and their riders are aiming for top-10 results in their first full season of world championship participation. Sydow placed sixth in the final EMX 250 championship standings in 2019 and raced one MX2 GP where he posted an impressive 13th overall.

450 MXGP Riders:

Glenn Coldenhoff: “It’s great to be a rider on a brand that is new to MXGP and to be a part of GASGAS’s history is an amazing feeling. I’m looking forward to making some good results and I’ve been working really hard over the winter months. There are some expectations from the team and also from myself, but we are racing MXGP and the goal is to win, so hopefully we can make that happen.”

Ivo Monticelli: “It’s a new bike and a new project and I’m really happy with what the team and GASGAS have provided me with. I’ve had a great off-season and I’ve been preparing the best that I can to ensure that I’m ready for the season. I’m ready to get on the gas!”

250 MXGP Riders:

Jeremy Sydow: “It’s a really great opportunity for me to be a part of the DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Juniors team. It will be my second year with this team and I’m really happy with my bike and appreciate the trust that they have in me. I can’t wait to race this season and I’ll be giving my best effort at all times to be the best rider that I can be.”

Simon Langenfelder: “It’s super-exciting to be racing a GASGAS this season. It will be my first full season in MX2, and I know that I have the bike and team to succeed. We’ve had a great winter preparation and I’m really happy with my bike so I’m looking forward to a great season ahead.”