2024 SEATTLE SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season returned to the west coast this weekend to go racing at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. This is an open stadium, so rainfall on the day of the event made for a very soft, rutted track and created a difficult night for the riders. It marked the end of Jett Lawrence’s win streak in the 450 class, although he still captured third place after a series of entanglements with other rider–one of whom was eventual winner Cooper Webb. The main spectacle of the night, however, was the race-long duel between Webb and Chase Sexton for the win. They traded places throughout the main and in the end, Webb’s margin of victory was less than 1 second. In the 250 class, it was the return of the western division. Home-boy favorite Levi Kitchen was unquestionably the fastest rider in the class, winning his heat and going flag to flag in the main. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

1. Hunter Lawrence

2. Eli Tomac

3. Chase Sexton

4. Justin Barcia

5. Adam Cianciarulo

6. Mitchell Oldenburg

7. Mitchell Harrison

8. Derek Drake

9. Justin Rodbell

10. Tristan Lane

11. Ty Masterpool

12. Grant Harlan

13. Luke Kalaitzian

14. Freddie Noren

15. Gared Steinke

16. Kevin Moranz

17. Ken Roczen

18. Anthony Rodriguez

19. Joan Cros

20. Cheyenne Harmon

450 HEAT 2

1. Jett Lawrence

2. Aaron Plessinger

3. Cooper Webb

4. Malcolm Stewart

5. Justin Cooper

6. Benny Bloss

7. Jason Anderson

8. Shane McElrath

9. Cade Clason

10. Ryan Breece

11. Kyle Chisholm

12. Devin Simonson

13. Colt Nichols

14. Vince Friese

15. Josh Cartwright

16. Scott Meshey

17. Hunter Schlosser

18. Logan Leitzel

19. Colby Copp

20. Austin Politelli

450 MAIN EVENT

1. Cooper Webb

2. Chase Sexton

3. Jett Lawrence

4. Aaron Plessinger

5. Ken Roczen

6. Eli Tomac

7. Hunter Lawrence

8. Justin Cooper

9. Justin Barcia

10. Jason Anderson

11. Malcolm Stewart

12. Benny Bloss

13. Mitchell Oldenburg

14. Adam Cianciarulo

15. Vince Friese

16. Shane McElrath

17. Ty Masterpool

18. Derek Drake

19. Cade Clason

20. Ryan Breece

21. Justin Rodbell

22. Mitchell Harrison

450 POINTS

1. Jett Lawrence 230

2. Cooper Webb 214

3. Chase Sexton 207

4. Ken Roczen 192

5. Eli Tomac 190

6. Aaron Plessinger 180

7. Jason Anderson 177

8. Justin Cooper 134

9. Justin Barcia 122

10. Malcolm Stewart 115

11. Hunter Lawrence 113

12. Dylan Ferrandis 107

13. Shane McElrath 91

14. Adam Cianciarulo 63

15. Benny Bloss 51

16. Dean Wilson 46

17. Jorge Prado 45

18. Kyle Chisholm 41

19. Christian Craig 39

20. Vince Friese 33

250 HEAT 1

1. Levi Kitchen

2. RJ Hampshire

3. Julien Beaumer

4. Ryder DiFrancesco

5. Anthony Bourdon

6. Robbie Wageman

7. Dylan Walsh

8. Hunter Yoder

9. Max Sanford

10. Lux Turner

11. Matti Jorgensen

12. Blake Gardner

13. Talon Hawkins

14. Joshua Varize

15. Austin Cozadd

16. Tre Fierro

17. Guillaume St-Cyr

18. Ty Freehill

19. Carter Biese

20. Braden Spangle

250 HEAT 2

1. Jordon Smith

2. Jo Shimoda

3. Garrett Marchbanks

4. Carson Mumford

5. Michael Mosiman

6. Phillip Nicoletti

7. Cole Thompson

8. Nate Thrasher

9. TJ Albright

10. Slade Varola

11. Julien Benek

12. Max Miller

13. Kyle Wise

14. Colin Jurin

15. Addison Emory

16. Chris Howell

17. Nicholas Nisbet

18. Robert Hailey

19. Brad West

20. Blaine Silveira

250 MAIN EVENT

1. Levi Kitchen

2. RJ Hampshire

3. Jo Shimoda

4. Garrett Marchbanks

5. Carson Mumford

6. Michael Mosiman

7. Julien Beaumer

8. Anthony Bourdon

9. Nate Thrasher

10. Cole Thompson

11. Phillip Nicoletti

12. Robbie Wageman

13. Ryder DiFrancesco

14. Jordon Smith

15. Talon Hawkins

16. Hunter Yoder

17. Lux Turner

18. TJ Albright

19. Matti Jorgensen

20. Joshua Varize

21 .Max Sanford

22. Dylan Walsh

250 WEST POINTS

1. Levi Kitchen 131

2. RJ Hampshire 123

3. Jordon Smith 110

4. Garrett Marchbanks 105

5. Jo Shimoda 94

6. Anthony Bourdon 79

7. Julien Beaumer 78

8. Carson Mumford 75

9. Mitchell Oldenburg 67

10. Nate Thrasher 63

11. Hunter Yoder 62

12. Phillip Nicoletti 55

13. Cole Thompson 55

14. Ryder DiFrancesco 51

15. Robbie Wageman 51

16. Joshua Varize 43

17. Matti Jorgensen 25

18. Talon Hawkins 25

19. Max Sanford 21

20. Maximus Vohland 20