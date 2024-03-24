2024 SEATTLE SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season returned to the west coast this weekend to go racing at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. This is an open stadium, so rainfall on the day of the event made for a very soft, rutted track and created a difficult night for the riders. It marked the end of Jett Lawrence’s win streak in the 450 class, although he still captured third place after a series of entanglements with other rider–one of whom was eventual winner Cooper Webb. The main spectacle of the night, however, was the race-long duel between Webb and Chase Sexton for the win. They traded places throughout the main and in the end, Webb’s margin of victory was less than 1 second. In the 250 class, it was the return of the western division. Home-boy favorite Levi Kitchen was unquestionably the fastest rider in the class, winning his heat and going flag to flag in the main. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 HEAT 1
1. Hunter Lawrence
2. Eli Tomac
3. Chase Sexton
4. Justin Barcia
5. Adam Cianciarulo
6. Mitchell Oldenburg
7. Mitchell Harrison
8. Derek Drake
9. Justin Rodbell
10. Tristan Lane
11. Ty Masterpool
12. Grant Harlan
13. Luke Kalaitzian
14. Freddie Noren
15. Gared Steinke
16. Kevin Moranz
17. Ken Roczen
18. Anthony Rodriguez
19. Joan Cros
20. Cheyenne Harmon
450 HEAT 2
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Aaron Plessinger
3. Cooper Webb
4. Malcolm Stewart
5. Justin Cooper
6. Benny Bloss
7. Jason Anderson
8. Shane McElrath
9. Cade Clason
10. Ryan Breece
11. Kyle Chisholm
12. Devin Simonson
13. Colt Nichols
14. Vince Friese
15. Josh Cartwright
16. Scott Meshey
17. Hunter Schlosser
18. Logan Leitzel
19. Colby Copp
20. Austin Politelli
450 MAIN EVENT
1. Cooper Webb
2. Chase Sexton
3. Jett Lawrence
4. Aaron Plessinger
5. Ken Roczen
6. Eli Tomac
7. Hunter Lawrence
8. Justin Cooper
9. Justin Barcia
10. Jason Anderson
11. Malcolm Stewart
12. Benny Bloss
13. Mitchell Oldenburg
14. Adam Cianciarulo
15. Vince Friese
16. Shane McElrath
17. Ty Masterpool
18. Derek Drake
19. Cade Clason
20. Ryan Breece
21. Justin Rodbell
22. Mitchell Harrison
450 POINTS
1. Jett Lawrence 230
2. Cooper Webb 214
3. Chase Sexton 207
4. Ken Roczen 192
5. Eli Tomac 190
6. Aaron Plessinger 180
7. Jason Anderson 177
8. Justin Cooper 134
9. Justin Barcia 122
10. Malcolm Stewart 115
11. Hunter Lawrence 113
12. Dylan Ferrandis 107
13. Shane McElrath 91
14. Adam Cianciarulo 63
15. Benny Bloss 51
16. Dean Wilson 46
17. Jorge Prado 45
18. Kyle Chisholm 41
19. Christian Craig 39
20. Vince Friese 33
250 HEAT 1
1. Levi Kitchen
2. RJ Hampshire
3. Julien Beaumer
4. Ryder DiFrancesco
5. Anthony Bourdon
6. Robbie Wageman
7. Dylan Walsh
8. Hunter Yoder
9. Max Sanford
10. Lux Turner
11. Matti Jorgensen
12. Blake Gardner
13. Talon Hawkins
14. Joshua Varize
15. Austin Cozadd
16. Tre Fierro
17. Guillaume St-Cyr
18. Ty Freehill
19. Carter Biese
20. Braden Spangle
250 HEAT 2
1. Jordon Smith
2. Jo Shimoda
3. Garrett Marchbanks
4. Carson Mumford
5. Michael Mosiman
6. Phillip Nicoletti
7. Cole Thompson
8. Nate Thrasher
9. TJ Albright
10. Slade Varola
11. Julien Benek
12. Max Miller
13. Kyle Wise
14. Colin Jurin
15. Addison Emory
16. Chris Howell
17. Nicholas Nisbet
18. Robert Hailey
19. Brad West
20. Blaine Silveira
250 MAIN EVENT
1. Levi Kitchen
2. RJ Hampshire
3. Jo Shimoda
4. Garrett Marchbanks
5. Carson Mumford
6. Michael Mosiman
7. Julien Beaumer
8. Anthony Bourdon
9. Nate Thrasher
10. Cole Thompson
11. Phillip Nicoletti
12. Robbie Wageman
13. Ryder DiFrancesco
14. Jordon Smith
15. Talon Hawkins
16. Hunter Yoder
17. Lux Turner
18. TJ Albright
19. Matti Jorgensen
20. Joshua Varize
21 .Max Sanford
22. Dylan Walsh
250 WEST POINTS
1. Levi Kitchen 131
2. RJ Hampshire 123
3. Jordon Smith 110
4. Garrett Marchbanks 105
5. Jo Shimoda 94
6. Anthony Bourdon 79
7. Julien Beaumer 78
8. Carson Mumford 75
9. Mitchell Oldenburg 67
10. Nate Thrasher 63
11. Hunter Yoder 62
12. Phillip Nicoletti 55
13. Cole Thompson 55
14. Ryder DiFrancesco 51
15. Robbie Wageman 51
16. Joshua Varize 43
17. Matti Jorgensen 25
18. Talon Hawkins 25
19. Max Sanford 21
20. Maximus Vohland 20
