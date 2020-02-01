ZACH OSBORNE RAW SUPERCROSS PRACTICE LAPS IN OAKLAND

Zach Osborne Raw Practice Laps

Zach Osborne has yet to collect his first 450 Supercross win, but it isn’t because of any lack of speed. At the 2020 Oakland Supercross, he qualified one second off fastest man Adam Cianciarulo, collecting the ninth best time, which translates to the fourth gate pick in his heat. For extended coverage of the 2020 Oakland Supercross, click here.

Here are some RAW practice laps we shot in Oakland on Friday before racing kicked off for Round 5 of the AMA Supercross Championship.