ZACH BELL’S 2007 KX250 2-STROKE RACE MACHINE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works we are giving you the exclusive first look at former 2-Stroke World Champion Zach Bell’s 2007 Kawasaki KX250 built by his factory supported Precision Concepts Race Team. Bell was set to race this machine at this years event and with the race being postponed we get the chance to test it. In 2-Stroke History we take a look back at a 700cc ATK/Maico creation and 2-Stroke Behind The Build is all about our mini-rippers out there with our project Kawasaki KX65.

A couple years ago Zach Bell won the 2-Stroke Championship on a Husky TC250 he is back and looking to do it again on this Precision Concepts built Kawasaki KX250. To say this bike has some upgrades would be an understatement.

Stomp Grip is a team sponsor and makes rubber grip pads with adhesive backing that stick to the bike providing more rider grip. Here you see the frame, air box and gas tank gripper pads.

The front end is harvested right off the 2020 Kawasaki KX250 four-stroke and the Xtrig triple clamps pretty much bolt-on making this all possible.

Boyesen is a big part of this build with ignition and clutch covers on the cases and a RAD Valve intake system helping to supple fuel get to the engine.

The wheels feature Kite hubs, stainless steel spokes, Excel A-60 black rims and are wrapped in Maxxis tires on both ends.

The engine was rebuilt completely with all the parts being CryoHeated and Vapor Blasted. Mitch Payton at Pro Circuit did some grinding on the cylinder for some extra performance and the green hose come from MotoHose.

A Pro Circuit Works style pipe and 304 Stainless Shorty silencer help the beefed up engine breath.

The RC-8 clutch assembly features an on the fly quick adjuster, billet aluminum perch and folding Memlon lever all rolled into one easy to use unit.

Hopefully Zach Bell gets a chance to prove what this machine can do at this years 2-Stroke World Championship at Glen Helen Raceway but at the moment that is up in the air. We have our fingers crossed!

2-STROKE HISTORY

Click the image below to learn all about this very rare 700cc two-stroke!

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

The mini racing scene can be very expensive, but we have a solution! The Kawasaki KX65 has been the same since its introduction almost two decades ago, and they are readily available for dirt cheap on the used market.